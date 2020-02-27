Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Co.don AG    CNWK   DE000A1K0227

CO.DON AG

(CNWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CO.DON AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 04:05am EST

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: CO.DON AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
CO.DON AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

27.02.2020 / 10:00
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
CO.DON AG
Warthestraße 21
14513 Teltow
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
26074281


27.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CO.DON AG
Warthestraße 21
14513 Teltow
Germany
Internet: www.codon.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

984097  27.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=984097&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CO.DON AG
04:05aCO.DON AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities T..
EQ
02/10DON : adds contract manufacturing to its product portfolio
EQ
02/03CO.DON AG : CO.DON AG launches new website
EQ
01/21CO.DON AG : CO.DON receives manufacturing licence for own and contract productio..
EQ
01/21CO.DON AG (ISIN : DE DE000A1K0227): Preliminary figures 2019
PU
01/21CO.DON AG : Preliminary figures 2019
EQ
01/16CO.DON AG : Member of the Management Board Ralf M. Jakobs resigned
PU
01/16CO.DON AG : Member of the Management Board of Ralf M. Jakobs resigned
EQ
2019CO.DON AG : CO.DON nominated by US magazine 'MedTech Outlook' for 'TOP 10 Orthop..
EQ
2019CO.DON AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities T..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 7,80 M
EBIT 2019 -7,15 M
Net income 2019 -9,10 M
Finance 2019 16,3 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,65x
P/E ratio 2020 -11,2x
EV / Sales2019 5,04x
EV / Sales2020 4,25x
Capitalization 55,6 M
Chart CO.DON AG
Duration : Period :
co.don AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CO.DON AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 7,77  €
Last Close Price 2,29  €
Spread / Highest target 297%
Spread / Average Target 239%
Spread / Lowest Target 127%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans B. Bauerfeind Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tilmann Bur Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Stählin Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Sickmüller Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Krause Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CO.DON AG22.46%61
CSL LIMITED17.49%97 100
BIOGEN INC.10.35%56 416
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-1.91%26 078
GRIFOLS3.66%21 387
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS-11.10%21 285
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group