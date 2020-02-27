DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: CO.DON AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement

CO.DON AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



27.02.2020 / 10:00

Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer CO.DON AG

Warthestraße 21

14513 Teltow

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights: 26074281



