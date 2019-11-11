Log in
CO.DON AG: co.don Aktiengesellschaft completes capital increase

11/11/2019 | 04:45pm EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: CO.DON AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
CO.DON AG: co.don Aktiengesellschaft completes capital increase

11-Nov-2019 / 22:42 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN AND AUSTRALIA.

CO.DON AG (ISIN: DE DE000A1K0227)

co.don Aktiengesellschaft completes capital increase

Berlin / Teltow, 11 November 2019 - co.don Aktiengesellschaft, Teltow, Germany (ISIN DE000A1K0227; WKN A1K022) (the "Company") has placed new shares in the amount of EUR 2,549,839.00 from the share capital increase resolved on 21 October 2019. Accordingly, the Company's share capital will be increased from currently EUR 21,745,817.00 by EUR 2,549,839.00 to EUR 24,295,656.00 by issuing 2,549,839 new bearer shares with no par value against cash contributions.

The gross proceeds from the capital increase will amount to approx. EUR 5.9 million.

The capital increase still requires entry in the commercial register. The management board will apply for registration of the capital increase at short notice. The inclusion of the new shares in the existing listing of the Company (ISIN DE000A1K0227) is expected to occur around 15 November 2019.

In connection with the capital increase, the Company concluded a loan agreement with the major shareholder Bauerfeind Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH ("Bauerfeind") in the amount of up to approx. EUR 1.6 million in order to substantiate earlier agreements with the shareholder. The funds from this loan are accessible until November 2020 and, alongside the funds generated from the capital increase, are intended to secure the liquidity required over the next twelve months. As part of the capital increase, Bauerfeind will acquire a total of 900,000 new shares at a total subscription price of EUR 2,070,000.00, resulting in the shareholder acquiring a total share of approximately 27.9% in the Company after the capital increase.

Communicating person: Ralf Jakobs, Spokesman of the Executive Board

Contact

Matthias Meißner
Director Corporate Communications / Investor Relations / Public Relations
Tel. +49 (0)30-240352330
Fax +49 (0)30-240352309
E-Mail: ir@codon.de

Important Notice

This publication does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell, or issue or the solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for, any securities. The shares will be solely offered on the basis of the published subscription offer and the prospectus approved by BaFin. This publication does, in particular, not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or the laws of any state within the U.S., and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S. persons" (as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act), except that the offered shares may be offered or sold to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on certain exemptions from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This publication and the information contained herein may not be distributed or sent into the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales of the securities described herein would be prohibited by applicable laws, and should not be distributed to "U.S. persons" or by way of publications with a general circulation in the United States. No public offering of the shares is being made in the United States. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada or Japan.

11-Nov-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CO.DON AG
Warthestraße 21
14513 Teltow
Germany
Phone: 03328 43460
Fax: 03328 434643
E-mail: info@codon.de
Internet: www.codon.de
ISIN: DE000A1K0227
WKN: A1K022
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 910139

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

910139  11-Nov-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=910139&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
