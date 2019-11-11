DGAP-Ad-hoc: CO.DON AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

CO.DON AG: co.don Aktiengesellschaft completes capital increase



11-Nov-2019 / 22:42 CET/CEST

CO.DON AG (ISIN: DE DE000A1K0227)

co.don Aktiengesellschaft completes capital increase

Berlin / Teltow, 11 November 2019 - co.don Aktiengesellschaft, Teltow, Germany (ISIN DE000A1K0227; WKN A1K022) (the "Company") has placed new shares in the amount of EUR 2,549,839.00 from the share capital increase resolved on 21 October 2019. Accordingly, the Company's share capital will be increased from currently EUR 21,745,817.00 by EUR 2,549,839.00 to EUR 24,295,656.00 by issuing 2,549,839 new bearer shares with no par value against cash contributions.

The gross proceeds from the capital increase will amount to approx. EUR 5.9 million.

The capital increase still requires entry in the commercial register. The management board will apply for registration of the capital increase at short notice. The inclusion of the new shares in the existing listing of the Company (ISIN DE000A1K0227) is expected to occur around 15 November 2019.

In connection with the capital increase, the Company concluded a loan agreement with the major shareholder Bauerfeind Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH ("Bauerfeind") in the amount of up to approx. EUR 1.6 million in order to substantiate earlier agreements with the shareholder. The funds from this loan are accessible until November 2020 and, alongside the funds generated from the capital increase, are intended to secure the liquidity required over the next twelve months. As part of the capital increase, Bauerfeind will acquire a total of 900,000 new shares at a total subscription price of EUR 2,070,000.00, resulting in the shareholder acquiring a total share of approximately 27.9% in the Company after the capital increase.

Communicating person: Ralf Jakobs, Spokesman of the Executive Board

Contact

Matthias Meißner

Director Corporate Communications / Investor Relations / Public Relations

Tel. +49 (0)30-240352330

Fax +49 (0)30-240352309

E-Mail: ir@codon.de

