Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  CO.DON AG    CNWK   DE000A1K0227

CO.DON AG

(CNWK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

CO.DON: Negotiations with Xintela on creation of joint venture to be discontinued

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 05:34am EDT

17.07.2019 | press release, Aktuell

Berlin / Teltow, 17 July 2019 - As announced today in an ad hoc announcement, the negotiations announced on 9 July 2018 with the Swedish company Xintela A.B., Lund, regarding the establishment of a joint venture with the aim of developing a stem cell product for the treatment of osteoarthritis will not be continued.

After a thorough examination, the CO.DON AG Management Board today concluded that there is no longer any potential for an agreement to found a joint venture with Xintela A.B.. As a result of the open and constructive discussions, it now became clear that the assessment of the contribution to be made by the respective parties to the joint venture is too different.

Ralf M. Jakobs, CEO of CO.DON AG: 'Despite the exciting business case, we decided not to continue negotiations with Xintela for economic reasons. The thorough evaluation of the underlying data and work status showed that the investment volume required by CO.DON would be many times higher than the amount originally assumed. The period until a possible market entry has also prolonged considerably in the course of the evaluation. However, we will remain in further constructive exchange with Xintela. For us, the end of the negotiations does not mean a delay in the targeted expansion of our product portfolio in the field of stem cell technology, as extremely interesting alternatives are identified which we are currently investigating. This approach and the associated product options are also reflected in the strengthening of our research and development department. Our goal is to establish a marketable product in the field of stem cell technology for a meaningful and marketable orthopedic application. To this end, we have initiated further steps with international partners for the development of a product for the treatment of knee arthrosis based on stem cell technology and CO.DON know-how'.

CO.DON AG develops, produces and distributes autologous cell therapies for the minimally invasive repair of cartilage defects. The product being marketed is a cell therapy product for the minimally invasive treatment of cartilage damage in the knee joint that uses only the patient's own cartilage cells ('autologous chondrocytes'). CO.DON's method is currently used in over 200 clinics in Germany and more than 14,000 patients have already been treated. In July 2017 CO.DON AG received central EU marketing authorisation for this product from the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The shares in CO.DON AG are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A1K0227). Executive Board: Ralf M. Jakobs (Spokesman), Tilmann Bur (COO).

Further information is available from www.codon.de

Investor Relations and Press Contact:

Matthias Meißner, M.A.

Tel. +49 (0)30 240352330

Fax +49 (0)30 240352309

Email: ir@codon.de

Disclaimer

co.don AG published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 09:34:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CO.DON AG
05:34aCO.DON : Negotiations with Xintela on creation of joint venture to be discontinu..
PU
04:55aCO.DON : Negotiations with Xintela on joint venture discontinued
PU
04:40aCO.DON AG : Negotiations with Xintela on creation of joint venture to be discont..
EQ
04:35aCO.DON AG : Negotiations with Xintela on joint venture discontinued
EQ
06/17CO.DON : successful Annual General Meeting 2019
PU
06/17CO.DON AG : successful Annual General Meeting 2019
EQ
06/07CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 07/06/2 : 03 CET/CEST - CO.DON AG: Release accordin..
EQ
06/07CO.DON AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities T..
EQ
06/05DON : signs term sheet with BIOVIIIx for the distribution of Spherox in Italy
EQ
06/03DON : and GENERIUM JSC sign license agreement to out-license co.don chondrospher..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 8,80 M
EBIT 2019 -6,90 M
Net income 2019 -6,15 M
Debt 2019 2,50 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -12,6x
P/E ratio 2020 -24,1x
EV / Sales2019 9,64x
EV / Sales2020 7,29x
Capitalization 82,3 M
Chart CO.DON AG
Duration : Period :
CO.DON AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CO.DON AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 9,73  €
Last Close Price 3,85  €
Spread / Highest target 181%
Spread / Average Target 153%
Spread / Lowest Target 136%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans B. Bauerfeind Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ralf M. Jakobs Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Stählin Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Wegener Member-Supervisory Board
Barbara Sickmüller Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CO.DON AG32.73%89
CSL LIMITED20.21%70 128
BIOGEN-22.36%44 906
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS26.38%27 243
GRIFOLS24.32%18 793
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD--.--%16 989
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About