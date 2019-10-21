CO.DON: co.don Aktiengesellschaft decides to increase share capital through rights issue with subscription rights of existing shareholders

21.10.2019 | Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation gemäß Artikel 17 MAR CO.DON AG (ISIN: DE000A1K0227), Aktuell

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN AND AUSTRALIA.

Berlin / Teltow, 21 October 2019, 06:43 p.m. - On 21 October 2019, the Executive Board of co.don Aktiengesellschaft, Teltow, Germany (ISIN DE000A1K0227; WKN A1K022) (the 'company') resolved, with approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the share capital through a rights issue using the Authorized Capital 2019. The company's share capital shall be increased from currently EUR 21,745,817.00 by up to EUR 10,148,047.00 to up to EUR 31,893,864.00 by issuing up to 10,148,047 new registered no par value shares of the company against cash contributions.

The subscription price of the new shares is EUR 2.30. The new shares will be offered to the company's shareholders as part of a public offering in Germany by way of indirect subscription rights during the subscription period from 28 October 2019 to 11 November 2019. The subscription ratio will be 15:7. This means that for each fifteen existing shares of the company, subscription rights for seven new shares are allocated. The record date for the allocation of subscription rights on the basis of the number of shares held by the shareholders on that date is the end of 25 October 2019. New shares that are not subscribed during the subscription period shall be offered by the Company to selected qualified investors as part of an international private placement. M.M.Warburg & CO (AG & Co.) Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien is the sole underwriter of the transaction. The public offering of the new shares will be carried out subject to and exclusively on the basis of the securities prospectus approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), which will be made available, inter alia, on the website of co.don Aktiengesellschaft (www.codon.de). Approval is expected to be granted on 22 October 2019.

Communicating person: Ralf Jakobs, Spokesman of the Executive Board

Contact:

Matthias Meißner, M.A.

Director Investor Relations / Public Relations

Tel. +49 (0)30-240352330

Fax +49 (0)30-240352309

E-Mail: ir@codon.de

This publication does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell, or issue or the solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for, any securities. The shares will be solely offered on the basis of the published subscription offer and the prospectus approved by BaFin. This publication does, in particular, not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act') or the laws of any state within the U.S., and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of 'U.S. persons' (as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act), except that the offered shares may be offered or sold to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on certain exemptions from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This publication and the information contained herein may not be distributed or sent into the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales of the securities described herein would be prohibited by applicable laws, and should not be distributed to 'U.S. persons' or by way of publications with a general circulation in the United States. No public offering of the shares is being made in the United States. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada or Japan.