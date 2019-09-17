Log in
CO.DON AG

(CNWK)
  Report  
Correction of a release from 13/09/2019, 12:57 CET/CEST - CO.DON AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/17/2019 | 05:45am EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: CO.DON AG
Correction of a release from 13/09/2019, 12:57 CET/CEST - CO.DON AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.09.2019 / 11:43
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Correction of a publication dated 13.09.2019

1. Details of issuer
CO.DON AG
Warthestraße 21
14513 Teltow
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 12.09.2019
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
21.745.734


17.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CO.DON AG
Warthestraße 21
14513 Teltow
Germany
Internet: www.codon.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

874819  17.09.2019 

© EQS 2019
