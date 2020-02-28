DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: CO.DON AG

Correction of a release from 27/02/2020, 10:00 CET/CEST - CO.DON AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



28.02.2020 / 10:00

Correction of a publication dated 27.02.2020



1. Details of issuer CO.DON AG

Warthestraße 21

14513 Teltow

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 28.02.2020 Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights: 26074281



