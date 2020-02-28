Correction of a release from 27/02/2020, 10:00 CET/CEST - CO.DON AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
02/28/2020 | 04:05am EST
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: CO.DON AG
28.02.2020 / 10:00
Correction of a publication dated 27.02.2020
1. Details of issuer
CO.DON AG
Warthestraße 21
14513 Teltow
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
X
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
28.02.2020
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
26074281
