Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Co.don AG    CNWK   DE000A1K0227

CO.DON AG

(CNWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Correction of a release from 27/02/2020, 10:00 CET/CEST - CO.DON AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 04:05am EST

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: CO.DON AG
Correction of a release from 27/02/2020, 10:00 CET/CEST - CO.DON AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.02.2020 / 10:00
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Correction of a publication dated 27.02.2020

1. Details of issuer
CO.DON AG
Warthestraße 21
14513 Teltow
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 28.02.2020
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
26074281


28.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CO.DON AG
Warthestraße 21
14513 Teltow
Germany
Internet: www.codon.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

985101  28.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=985101&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CO.DON AG
04:05aCORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 27/02/2 : 00 CET/CEST - CO.DON AG: Release accordin..
EQ
02/27CO.DON AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities T..
EQ
02/10DON : adds contract manufacturing to its product portfolio
EQ
02/03CO.DON AG : CO.DON AG launches new website
EQ
01/21CO.DON AG : CO.DON receives manufacturing licence for own and contract productio..
EQ
01/21CO.DON AG (ISIN : DE DE000A1K0227): Preliminary figures 2019
PU
01/21CO.DON AG : Preliminary figures 2019
EQ
01/16CO.DON AG : Member of the Management Board Ralf M. Jakobs resigned
PU
01/16CO.DON AG : Member of the Management Board of Ralf M. Jakobs resigned
EQ
2019CO.DON AG : CO.DON nominated by US magazine 'MedTech Outlook' for 'TOP 10 Orthop..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 7,80 M
EBIT 2019 -7,15 M
Net income 2019 -9,10 M
Finance 2019 16,3 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,56x
P/E ratio 2020 -11,0x
EV / Sales2019 4,92x
EV / Sales2020 4,16x
Capitalization 54,7 M
Chart CO.DON AG
Duration : Period :
co.don AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CO.DON AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 7,77  €
Last Close Price 2,25  €
Spread / Highest target 304%
Spread / Average Target 245%
Spread / Lowest Target 131%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans B. Bauerfeind Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tilmann Bur Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Stählin Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Sickmüller Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Krause Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CO.DON AG20.32%60
CSL LIMITED17.49%92 507
BIOGEN INC.4.50%56 997
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.2.56%26 188
GRIFOLS-1.11%21 403
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS-12.36%20 984
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group