Sainsbury's the laggard in latest UK grocery sales data - Kantar Worldpanel

Sales at Sainsbury's, which in April agreed a 7.3 billion pounds ($9.3 billion) takeover of No. 3 player Asda, rose 1.2 percent in the 12 weeks to August 12, market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said.

That outcome trailed the growth of 2.6 percent delivered by Asda, growth of 1.8 percent at market leader Tesco and growth of 2.7 percent at No. 4 Morrisons.

Total grocery market growth was 3.5 percent, while grocery inflation for the 12 week period was 1.9 percent, Kantar Worldpanel said.

($1 = 0.7841 pounds)

