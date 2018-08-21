Log in
CO-OPERATIVE GROUP LTD
Sainsbury's the laggard in latest UK grocery sales data - Kantar Worldpanel

08/21/2018 | 09:42am CEST
LONDON (Reuters) - Sainsbury's, Britain's second largest supermarket group, was the worst performer of the country's big four grocers in the latest 12-week period, according to industry data published on Tuesday.

Sales at Sainsbury's, which in April agreed a 7.3 billion pounds ($9.3 billion) takeover of No. 3 player Asda, rose 1.2 percent in the 12 weeks to August 12, market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said.

That outcome trailed the growth of 2.6 percent delivered by Asda, growth of 1.8 percent at market leader Tesco and growth of 2.7 percent at No. 4 Morrisons.

Total grocery market growth was 3.5 percent, while grocery inflation for the 12 week period was 1.9 percent, Kantar Worldpanel said.

($1 = 0.7841 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Costas Pitas)
CO-OPERATIVE GROUP LTD --End-of-day quote.
J SAINSBURY -0.03% 334.5 Delayed Quote.38.57%
OCADO GROUP PLC 0.24% 1060.5 Delayed Quote.166.68%
TESCO 0.35% 257.4 Delayed Quote.22.29%
WAL-MART STORES -1.89% 96 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS 0.78% 266 Delayed Quote.19.96%
