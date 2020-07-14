Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  CO2 Gro Inc.    GROW   CA12595N1050

CO2 GRO INC.

(GROW)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 07/14 09:37:39 am
0.125 CAD   -10.71%
10:26aCO2 GRO : Fact Sheet Third Quarter 2020
PU
10:26aCO2 GRO : FAQ's Third Quarter 2020
PU
06/30CO2 GRO : Money Talk Station Interview Aaron Archibald June 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CO2 GRO : Fact Sheet Third Quarter 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 10:26am EDT

CO2 GRO Inc.

Delivering CO2 to Growers Everywhere™

50 billion sq. ft. of Global Greenhouse capacity Only 8 billion sq. ft. can use CO2 gassing

Other 42 billion sq. ft. can now use CO2 Delivery Solutions™

TSX-V: GROW, OTCQB: BLONF, Frankfurt: 4021

Patent protected CO2 Delivery Solutions™ naturally and safely dissolves CO2 gas into water creating an aqueous CO2 solution. When misted on plants, it improves crop yields by the same ~30% that greenhouses gassing CO2 achieve while providing additional plant Perimeter Protection™

  • Demonstrated onhemp, cannabis, lettuce, microgreens, peppers, flowers and biopharma plants.
  • Demonstrated Perimeter Protection™ resistance to micro pathogens such as E. coliand powdery mildew.
  • Up to 90% less CO2 gas requiredin aqueous form to achieve the same yield results as CO2 gassing.
  • Patent protectedCO2 Delivery Solutions™ can adapt to most indoor irrigation systems.

Targeted 2020 Covered/Greenhouses for CO2 Delivery Solutions

US & Canada

1.5 Billion sq. ft. (100M cannabis/hemp, 300M food plants)

International

Israel

1.5 Billion sq. ft. (current focus on cannabis greenhouses)

Middle East

1 Billion sq. ft. (current focus on greenhouse vegetables/fruits)

Revenue Model

CO2 GRO Inc.'s (GROW) custom designed and installed systems are sold or leased based on a client's square footage and irrigation infrastructure.

Options available: Buy-out purchase or 5-yearLease-to-Own options with Service and Maintenance plans.

Business Development Model

Currently, GROW's Sales Reps and Agri-Industrial Partnerships cover North America and the Middle East. Targeted expansion will continue into select international markets in 2021.

Disclaimer

CO2 GRO Inc. published this content on 15 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 14:25:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CO2 GRO INC.
10:26aCO2 GRO : Fact Sheet Third Quarter 2020
PU
10:26aCO2 GRO : FAQ's Third Quarter 2020
PU
06/30CO2 GRO : Money Talk Station Interview Aaron Archibald June 2020
PU
06/17CO2 GRO : Fact Sheet Second Quarter 2020
PU
06/12CO2 GRO : Announces a Commercial Feasibility Project with Canbud Distribution Co..
PU
2019CO2 GRO Inc. Vice President of Sales, Aaron Archibald, is Featured on The Sto..
NE
2019CO2 GRO : Announces Selection by Life Sciences Ontario as a 2019 Ontario Success..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 0,01 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net income 2019 -1,47 M -1,08 M -1,08 M
Net cash 2019 0,30 M 0,22 M 0,22 M
P/E ratio 2019 -10,7x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 9,40 M 6,93 M 6,89 M
EV / Sales 2018 3 747x
EV / Sales 2019 1 404x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart CO2 GRO INC.
Duration : Period :
CO2 Gro Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
John H. Archibald President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Manford Boyd Chairman
Stephen Mark Gledhill Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Matthew Julius Chief Science Officer
Samuel Kanes Director & VP-Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CO2 GRO INC.-38.30%7
CATERPILLAR INC.-13.32%70 670
DEERE & COMPANY-5.44%51 256
AB VOLVO0.70%35 142
PACCAR, INC.-4.37%26 151
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.26.69%25 911
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group