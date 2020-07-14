CO2 GRO : Fact Sheet Third Quarter 2020

CO2 GRO Inc.

Delivering CO2 to Growers Everywhere™

50 billion sq. ft. of Global Greenhouse capacity Only 8 billion sq. ft. can use CO2 gassing

Other 42 billion sq. ft. can now use CO2 Delivery Solutions™

TSX-V: GROW, OTCQB: BLONF, Frankfurt: 4021

Patent protected CO2 Delivery Solutions™ naturally and safely dissolves CO2 gas into water creating an aqueous CO2 solution. When misted on plants, it improves crop yields by the same ~30% that greenhouses gassing CO2 achieve while providing additional plant Perimeter Protection™

Demonstrated on hemp, cannabis, lettuce, microgreens, peppers, flowers and biopharma plants.

Targeted 2020 Covered/Greenhouses for CO2 Delivery Solutions™

US & Canada 1.5 Billion sq. ft. (100M cannabis/hemp, 300M food plants) International Israel 1.5 Billion sq. ft. (current focus on cannabis greenhouses) Middle East 1 Billion sq. ft. (current focus on greenhouse vegetables/fruits) Revenue Model

CO2 GRO Inc.'s (GROW) custom designed and installed systems are sold or leased based on a client's square footage and irrigation infrastructure.

Options available: Buy-out purchase or 5-yearLease-to-Own options with Service and Maintenance plans.

Business Development Model

Currently, GROW's Sales Reps and Agri-Industrial Partnerships cover North America and the Middle East. Targeted expansion will continue into select international markets in 2021.