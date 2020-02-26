Coal Energy S A : Current report no.2 Postponement of Financial Report publication date

Log in
02/26/2020 | 04:47pm EST

Postponement of Financial Report publication date

Current report no. 2/2020

Date 26, February 2020

The Board of Directors of Coal Energy S.A. (the "Company") hereby informs that due to technical difficulties the Company is postponing publication date of the semi-annualfinancial report for FY2020 (six months ended 31st December 2019) to the end of March 2020.

The Company will properly inform the capital market participants about any changes and decisions regarding this issue.

Signatures of individuals authorized to represent the Company:

Elena Belousova

Legal grounds: Art.3 to 5 of the Luxembourg Law of 11 January 2008 relating to the transparency requirements in relation to information about issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market, and Art. 56 of the Act of 29 July 2005 on the public offering, conditions governing the introduction of financial instruments to organised trading system and on public companies.

Disclaimer

Coal Energy SA published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 21:44:05 UTC
