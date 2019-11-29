Coal Energy S A : Current report no 24 2019 consolidated financial report for 1Q FY2020

Unaudited interim consolidated financial report for 1Q FY2020
Current report no. 24/2019
Dated November 29, 2019
The Board of Directors of Coal Energy S.A. (the "Company") hereby releases the unaudited interim consolidated financial report of the Coal Energy's Group for three months ended September 30, 2019.
The 1Q FY2020 of Coal Energy S.A. commenced on the 1st July 2019 and ended on the 30th September 2019.
Selected financial data (unaudited) / Wybrane dane finansowe (niezaudytowane)
|
in US$ thousand
|
w tys. US$
|
th
|
3 months ended
|
th
|
3 months ended
|
30
|
September 2019
|
30
|
September 2018
|
|
|
|
1Q FY2020
|
|
1Q FY2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
Przychody ze sprzedaży netto
|
|
2,707
|
|
3,443
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
Wynik operacyjna
|
|
301
|
|
(360)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before tax
|
Strata brutto
|
|
2,231
|
|
(6,416)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss for the period
|
Strata netto
|
|
2,231
|
|
(6,329)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss for the period attributable to
|
Strata netto przypadająca na
|
|
|
|
|
akcjonariuszy jednostki
|
|
2,119
|
|
(6,277)
|
equity holders of the parent
|
|
|
dominującej
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in US$ thousand
|
w tys. US$
|
30th September 2019
|
|
30th June 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
Aktywa trwałe
|
|
38,737
|
|
33,803
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
Zapasy
|
|
29,397
|
|
24,443
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other receivables
|
Należności handlowe i inne
|
|
18,293
|
|
19,971
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
Środki pieniężne i ich
|
|
7
|
|
7
|
ekwiwalenty
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
Aktywa obrotowe
|
|
48,479
|
|
45,480
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
Kapitał zakładowy
|
|
450
|
|
450
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
Kapitał własny
|
|
73,633
|
|
67,149
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current loans and borrowings
|
|
Kredyty i pożyczki
|
-
|
|
3,502
|
|
długoterminowe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
Zobowiązania długoterminowe
|
16,787
|
|
18,047
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current loans and borrowings
|
|
Kredyty i pożyczki
|
70,598
|
|
66,382
|
|
krótkoterminowe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other payables
|
|
Zobowiązania handlowe i inne
|
65,087
|
|
53,997
|
|
krótkoterminowe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
Zobowiązania krótkoterminowe
|
144,062
|
|
128,385
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
Zobowiązania ogółem
|
160,849
|
|
146,432
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
Aktywa ogółem
|
87,216
|
|
79,283
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in US$ thousand
|
|
w tys. US$
|
th3 months ended
|
th
|
3 months ended
|
|
30 September 2019
|
30
|
September 2018
|
|
|
|
1Q FY2020
|
|
1Q FY2019
|
Net cash from operating activity
|
|
Przepływy pieniężne netto z
|
55
|
|
143
|
|
działalności operacyjnej
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash from investing activity
|
|
Przepływy pieniężne netto z
|
(55)
|
|
(143)
|
|
działalności inwestycyjnej
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash from financing activity
|
|
Przepływy pieniężne netto z
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
działalności finansowej
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Signatures of individuals authorized to represent the Company:
Elena Belousova
Legal grounds: Art. 56 of the Polish Act of 29 July 2005 on the public offering, conditions governing the introduction
of financial instruments to organized trading system and on public companies, and Art 5. of the Luxembourg Act of 11 January 2008 on transparency obligations of securities issuers, as amended.
