Coal Energy S A : Current report no 24 2019 consolidated financial report for 1Q FY2020

Unaudited interim consolidated financial report for 1Q FY2020

Current report no. 24/2019

Dated November 29, 2019

The Board of Directors of Coal Energy S.A. (the "Company") hereby releases the unaudited interim consolidated financial report of the Coal Energy's Group for three months ended September 30, 2019.

The report is also available on the Company's website in Investor Relations section.

The 1Q FY2020 of Coal Energy S.A. commenced on the 1st July 2019 and ended on the 30th September 2019.

Selected financial data (unaudited) / Wybrane dane finansowe (niezaudytowane)