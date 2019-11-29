Log in
Coal Energy S A : Current report no 24 2019 consolidated financial report for 1Q FY2020

0
11/29/2019 | 02:43pm EST

Unaudited interim consolidated financial report for 1Q FY2020

Current report no. 24/2019

Dated November 29, 2019

The Board of Directors of Coal Energy S.A. (the "Company") hereby releases the unaudited interim consolidated financial report of the Coal Energy's Group for three months ended September 30, 2019.

The report is also available on the Company's website in Investor Relations section.

The 1Q FY2020 of Coal Energy S.A. commenced on the 1st July 2019 and ended on the 30th September 2019.

Selected financial data (unaudited) / Wybrane dane finansowe (niezaudytowane)

in US$ thousand

w tys. US$

th

3 months ended

th

3 months ended

30

September 2019

30

September 2018

1Q FY2020

1Q FY2019

Revenue

Przychody ze sprzedaży netto

2,707

3,443

Operating profit

Wynik operacyjna

301

(360)

Loss before tax

Strata brutto

2,231

(6,416)

Loss for the period

Strata netto

2,231

(6,329)

Loss for the period attributable to

Strata netto przypadająca na

akcjonariuszy jednostki

2,119

(6,277)

equity holders of the parent

dominującej

in US$ thousand

w tys. US$

30th September 2019

30th June 2019

Non-current assets

Aktywa trwałe

38,737

33,803

Inventories

Zapasy

29,397

24,443

Trade and other receivables

Należności handlowe i inne

18,293

19,971

Cash and cash equivalents

Środki pieniężne i ich

7

7

ekwiwalenty

Current assets

Aktywa obrotowe

48,479

45,480

Share capital

Kapitał zakładowy

450

450

Total equity

Kapitał własny

73,633

67,149

Non-current loans and borrowings

Kredyty i pożyczki

-

3,502

długoterminowe

Non-current liabilities

Zobowiązania długoterminowe

16,787

18,047

Current loans and borrowings

Kredyty i pożyczki

70,598

66,382

krótkoterminowe

Trade and other payables

Zobowiązania handlowe i inne

65,087

53,997

krótkoterminowe

Current liabilities

Zobowiązania krótkoterminowe

144,062

128,385

Total liabilities

Zobowiązania ogółem

160,849

146,432

Total assets

Aktywa ogółem

87,216

79,283

in US$ thousand

w tys. US$

th3 months ended

th

3 months ended

30 September 2019

30

September 2018

1Q FY2020

1Q FY2019

Net cash from operating activity

Przepływy pieniężne netto z

55

143

działalności operacyjnej

Net cash from investing activity

Przepływy pieniężne netto z

(55)

(143)

działalności inwestycyjnej

Net cash from financing activity

Przepływy pieniężne netto z

-

-

działalności finansowej

Signatures of individuals authorized to represent the Company:

Elena Belousova

Legal grounds: Art. 56 of the Polish Act of 29 July 2005 on the public offering, conditions governing the introduction

of financial instruments to organized trading system and on public companies, and Art 5. of the Luxembourg Act of 11 January 2008 on transparency obligations of securities issuers, as amended.

Disclaimer

Coal Energy SA published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 19:42:05 UTC
