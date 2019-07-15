Log in
Coal Energy : Current report no.13 June FY2019 production update

07/15/2019 | 12:40pm EDT

June FY2019 production update

Current report no. 13/2019

Dated July 15, 2019

The Board of Directors of Coal Energy S.A. (the "Company") hereby provides update on coal production in June FY2019. The financial year 2019 of the Company commenced on the 1st July 2018 and ended on the 30th June 2019.

in tonnes

June

June

change

change

May

change

change

%

%

FY2019

FY2018

in tonnes

FY2019

in tonnes

y-o-y

m-o-m

y-o-y

m-o-m

Total coal

8 477

12 150

-30.2%

-3 673

8 298

2.2%

179

production

Production of coal from mining composed 8 477 tonnes of coking and thermal coal.

Signatures of individuals authorized to represent the Company:

Elena Belousova

Legal grounds: Art. 56 of the Polish Act of 29 July 2005 on the public offering, conditions governing the introduction of financial instruments to organized trading system and on public companies, and the Luxembourg Act of 11 January 2008 on transparency obligations of securities issuers, as amended.

Disclaimer

Coal Energy SA published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 16:39:09 UTC
