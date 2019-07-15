Coal Energy : Current report no.13 June FY2019 production update

June FY2019 production update
Current report no. 13/2019
Dated July 15, 2019
The Board of Directors of Coal Energy S.A. (the "Company") hereby provides update on coal production in June FY2019. The financial year 2019 of the Company commenced on the 1st July 2018 and ended on the 30th June 2019.
|
in tonnes
|
June
|
June
|
change
|
change
|
May
|
change
|
change
|
|
|
%
|
%
|
|
FY2019
|
FY2018
|
in tonnes
|
FY2019
|
in tonnes
|
|
y-o-y
|
m-o-m
|
|
|
|
y-o-y
|
|
m-o-m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total coal
|
8 477
|
12 150
|
-30.2%
|
-3 673
|
8 298
|
2.2%
|
179
|
production
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production of coal from mining composed 8 477 tonnes of coking and thermal coal.
Signatures of individuals authorized to represent the Company:
Elena Belousova
Legal grounds: Art. 56 of the Polish Act of 29 July 2005 on the public offering, conditions governing the introduction of financial instruments to organized trading system and on public companies, and the Luxembourg Act of 11 January 2008 on transparency obligations of securities issuers, as amended.
Disclaimer
Coal Energy SA published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 16:39:09 UTC