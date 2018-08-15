Coal Energy : Current report no.15 July FY2019 production update

July FY2019 production update
Current report no. 15/2018
Dated August 15, 2018
The Board of Directors of Coal Energy S.A. (the "Company") hereby provides update on coal production in July FY2019. The financial year 2019 of the Company commenced on the 1st July 2018 and will end on the 30th June 2019.
in tonnes
July FY2019
July FY2018
change % y-o-ychange in tonnes y-o-y
June FY2018
change % m-o-m
change in tonnes m-o-mTotal coal production
10 536
10 725
-1.8%
-189
12 150
-13.3%
-1 614
Production of coal from mining composed 10 536 tonnes of coking, dual-purpose and thermal coal.
Signatures of individuals authorized to represent the Company:
Elena Belousova
Legal grounds: Art. 56 of the Polish Act of 29 July 2005 on the public offering, conditions governing the introduction of financial instruments to organized trading system and on public companies, and the Luxembourg Act of 11 January 2008 on transparency obligations of securities issuers, as amended.
