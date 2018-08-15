Log in
COAL ENERGY SA
Coal Energy : Current report no.15 July FY2019 production update

08/15/2018 | 02:56pm CEST

July FY2019 production update

Current report no. 15/2018

Dated August 15, 2018

The Board of Directors of Coal Energy S.A. (the "Company") hereby provides update on coal production in July FY2019. The financial year 2019 of the Company commenced on the 1st July 2018 and will end on the 30th June 2019.

in tonnes

July FY2019

July FY2018

change % y-o-ychange in tonnes y-o-y

June FY2018

change % m-o-m

change in tonnes m-o-mTotal coal production

10 536

10 725

-1.8%

-189

12 150

-13.3%

-1 614

Production of coal from mining composed 10 536 tonnes of coking, dual-purpose and thermal coal.

Signatures of individuals authorized to represent the Company:

Elena Belousova

Legal grounds: Art. 56 of the Polish Act of 29 July 2005 on the public offering, conditions governing the introduction of financial instruments to organized trading system and on public companies, and the Luxembourg Act of 11 January 2008 on transparency obligations of securities issuers, as amended.

Disclaimer

Coal Energy SA published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 12:55:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Viktor Vyshnevetskyy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pavlo Moiseyenko Chief Operating Officer & Director
Oleksandr Ilchenko Chief Financial Officer
Oleksandr Reznyk Director & Director-Business Development
Arthur David Johnson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COAL ENERGY SA-12.96%6
GLENCORE-18.87%58 245
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-22.74%50 477
COAL INDIA7.43%24 580
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD-6.86%10 983
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY-11.71%8 261
