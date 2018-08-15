Coal Energy : Current report no.15 July FY2019 production update

July FY2019 production update

Current report no. 15/2018

Dated August 15, 2018

The Board of Directors of Coal Energy S.A. (the "Company") hereby provides update on coal production in July FY2019. The financial year 2019 of the Company commenced on the 1st July 2018 and will end on the 30th June 2019.

in tonnes

July FY2019

July FY2018

change % y-o-ychange in tonnes y-o-y

June FY2018

change % m-o-m

change in tonnes m-o-mTotal coal production

10 536

10 725

-1.8%

-189

12 150

-13.3%

-1 614

Production of coal from mining composed 10 536 tonnes of coking, dual-purpose and thermal coal.

Signatures of individuals authorized to represent the Company:

Elena Belousova

Legal grounds: Art. 56 of the Polish Act of 29 July 2005 on the public offering, conditions governing the introduction of financial instruments to organized trading system and on public companies, and the Luxembourg Act of 11 January 2008 on transparency obligations of securities issuers, as amended.