Coal Energy : Current report no.6 March FY2019 production update

March FY2019 production update

Current report no. 6/2019

Dated April 15, 2019

The Board of Directors of Coal Energy S.A. (the "Company") hereby provides update on coal production in March FY2019. The financial year 2019 of the Company commenced on the 1st July 2018 and will end on the 30th June 2019.

in tonnes March March change change February change change % % FY2019 FY2018 in tonnes FY2019 in tonnes y-o-y m-o-m y-o-y m-o-m Total coal 17 803 13 007 36.9% 4 796 9 484 87.7% 8 319 production

Production of coal from mining composed 17 803 tonnes of coking coal.

Signatures of individuals authorized to represent the Company:

Elena Belousova

