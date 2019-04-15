Log in
COAL ENERGY SA

(CLEP)
Coal Energy : Current report no.6 March FY2019 production update

04/15/2019

March FY2019 production update

Current report no. 6/2019

Dated April 15, 2019

The Board of Directors of Coal Energy S.A. (the "Company") hereby provides update on coal production in March FY2019. The financial year 2019 of the Company commenced on the 1st July 2018 and will end on the 30th June 2019.

in tonnes

March

March

change

change

February

change

change

%

%

FY2019

FY2018

in tonnes

FY2019

in tonnes

y-o-y

m-o-m

y-o-y

m-o-m

Total coal

17 803

13 007

36.9%

4 796

9 484

87.7%

8 319

production

Production of coal from mining composed 17 803 tonnes of coking coal.

Signatures of individuals authorized to represent the Company:

Elena Belousova

Legal grounds: Art. 56 of the Polish Act of 29 July 2005 on the public offering, conditions governing the introduction of financial instruments to organized trading system and on public companies, and the Luxembourg Act of 11 January 2008 on transparency obligations of securities issuers, as amended.

Disclaimer

Coal Energy SA published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 18:07:02 UTC
