By P.R. Venkat



Coal India Ltd.'s (533278.BY) first-quarter net profit rose 22% on year due to higher contributions from its washed-coal business.

Net profit for the quarter ended June was 46.30 billion rupees ($654 million), Coal India said late Tuesday.

First-quarter revenue was INR249.39 billion compared with INR250.71 billion a year earlier.

