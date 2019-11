By P.R.Venkat



Coal India Ltd.'s (533278.BY) second-quarter profit rose 14% on year mainly on the back of lower tax expenses.

Net profit for quarter ended September was 32.23 billion rupees ($451 million), one of the world's largest coal producers said late Monday.

Revenue was INR203.83 billion compared with INR218.84 billion in the same period a year earlier.

