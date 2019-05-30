Coal India : 4Q Net Profit, Revenue Increased

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi



Coal India Ltd. (533278.BY) on Thursday reported a near fivefold increase in its fourth-quarter net profit, mainly due to lower costs and higher sales.

Net profit in the January-to-March quarter was INR60.24 billion ($864.6 million), compared with INR13.02 billion in the same period of the previous year, the Indian coal miner said in an earnings statement.

Revenue from operations rose 7.5% on year to INR285.46 billion. Total expenses fell 22% to INR214.73 billion, mainly due to lower employee benefits charges, the company said.

