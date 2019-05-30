Log in
COAL INDIA

COAL INDIA

(COALINDIA)
  Report  
End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA - 05/30
252.95 INR   +0.90%
09:09aCOAL INDIA : 4Q Net Profit, Revenue Increased
DJ
03/22COAL INDIA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018COAL INDIA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
Coal India : 4Q Net Profit, Revenue Increased

05/30/2019 | 09:09am EDT

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

Coal India Ltd. (533278.BY) on Thursday reported a near fivefold increase in its fourth-quarter net profit, mainly due to lower costs and higher sales.

Net profit in the January-to-March quarter was INR60.24 billion ($864.6 million), compared with INR13.02 billion in the same period of the previous year, the Indian coal miner said in an earnings statement.

Revenue from operations rose 7.5% on year to INR285.46 billion. Total expenses fell 22% to INR214.73 billion, mainly due to lower employee benefits charges, the company said.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COAL INDIA 0.90% 252.95 End-of-day quote.4.13%
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 969 B
EBIT 2019 190 B
Net income 2019 165 B
Finance 2019 314 B
Yield 2019 7,46%
P/E ratio 2019 9,72
P/E ratio 2020 9,77
EV / Sales 2019 1,27x
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
Capitalization 1 545 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 292  INR
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anil Kumar Jha Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
S. Sarkar Chief Financial Officer
Binay Dayal Director & Technical Director
Khanindra Pathak Independent Director
D. C. Panigrahi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COAL INDIA4.13%22 140
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED2.90%51 142
GLENCORE-11.28%44 932
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD18.82%12 795
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY2.80%8 006
YANZHOU COAL MINING CO LTD22.78%6 449
