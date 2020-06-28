Coal India : Fourth-Quarter Net Profit Fell 23% on Higher Costs, Lower Sales

By Kosaku Narioka



Coal India Ltd.'s fourth-quarter net profit fell 23% due to higher costs and lower revenue.

Net profit for the quarter ended March 31 fell to 46.38 billion rupees ($613.3 million) from INR60.25 billion a year earlier, the Indian coal mining company said late Friday. That slightly missed the estimate of INR47.41 billion net profit in an S&P Global Market Intelligence poll of analysts.

Revenue in the quarter decreased 3.6% on year to INR275.68 billion, while expenses rose 2.6% to INR220.34 billion.

Coal India said the Covid-19 pandemic had no significant impact on earnings or carrying value of its assets.

