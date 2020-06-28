Log in
COAL INDIA LIMITED

COAL INDIA LIMITED

(COALINDIA)
News 
News

Coal India : Fourth-Quarter Net Profit Fell 23% on Higher Costs, Lower Sales

06/28/2020 | 11:17pm EDT

By Kosaku Narioka

Coal India Ltd.'s fourth-quarter net profit fell 23% due to higher costs and lower revenue.

Net profit for the quarter ended March 31 fell to 46.38 billion rupees ($613.3 million) from INR60.25 billion a year earlier, the Indian coal mining company said late Friday. That slightly missed the estimate of INR47.41 billion net profit in an S&P Global Market Intelligence poll of analysts.

Revenue in the quarter decreased 3.6% on year to INR275.68 billion, while expenses rose 2.6% to INR220.34 billion.

Coal India said the Covid-19 pandemic had no significant impact on earnings or carrying value of its assets.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2020 958 B 12 669 M 12 669 M
Net income 2020 175 B 2 316 M 2 316 M
Net cash 2020 269 B 3 562 M 3 562 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,02x
Yield 2020 9,68%
Capitalization 876 B 11 579 M 11 582 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 285 479
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart COAL INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Coal India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COAL INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 214,59 INR
Last Close Price 142,10 INR
Spread / Highest target 125%
Spread / Average Target 51,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pramod Agrawal Chairman & Managing Director
S. Sarkar Chief Financial Officer
Binay Dayal Director & Technical Director
Khanindra Pathak Independent Director
D. C. Panigrahi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COAL INDIA LIMITED-32.77%11 579
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-25.92%39 494
GLENCORE PLC-29.15%27 163
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-19.24%9 945
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-42.39%5 922
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED-18.14%5 085
