NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Coal India Limited    COALINDIA   INE522F01014

COAL INDIA LIMITED

(COALINDIA)
News 
News

Coal India : Third-Quarter Net Profit Fell 14% as Sales Dropped

02/11/2020 | 09:58pm EST

By Kosaku Narioka

Coal India Ltd. said its third-quarter net profit fell 14% from a year earlier due to higher expenses despite slower sales.

Net profit for the quarter ended December fell to 39.24 billion rupees ($550.4 million) from INR45.67 billion a year ago, the coal-mining company said late Tuesday.

Third-quarter revenue dropped 6.1% from a year earlier to INR246.02 billion, Coal India said.

The company said expenses rose 0.5% to INR192.67 billion owing to higher employee benefits, power and finance costs.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 979 B
EBIT 2019 203 B
Net income 2019 165 B
Finance 2019 265 B
Yield 2019 10,8%
P/E ratio 2019 6,74x
P/E ratio 2020 6,20x
EV / Sales2019 0,86x
EV / Sales2020 0,87x
Capitalization 1 105 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 263,59  INR
Last Close Price 179,35  INR
Spread / Highest target 79,5%
Spread / Average Target 47,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anil Kumar Jha Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
S. Sarkar Chief Financial Officer
Binay Dayal Director & Technical Director
Khanindra Pathak Independent Director
D. C. Panigrahi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COAL INDIA LIMITED-12.44%16 179
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-12.29%47 206
GLENCORE-2.44%39 123
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-12.57%11 726
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-11.61%7 589
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED-10.42%5 601
