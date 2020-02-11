Coal India : Third-Quarter Net Profit Fell 14% as Sales Dropped

By Kosaku Narioka
Coal India Ltd. said its third-quarter net profit fell 14% from a year earlier due to higher expenses despite slower sales.
Net profit for the quarter ended December fell to 39.24 billion rupees ($550.4 million) from INR45.67 billion a year ago, the coal-mining company said late Tuesday.
Third-quarter revenue dropped 6.1% from a year earlier to INR246.02 billion, Coal India said.
The company said expenses rose 0.5% to INR192.67 billion owing to higher employee benefits, power and finance costs.
