Coal India : Third-Quarter Net Profit Fell 14% as Sales Dropped

By Kosaku Narioka



Coal India Ltd. said its third-quarter net profit fell 14% from a year earlier due to higher expenses despite slower sales.

Net profit for the quarter ended December fell to 39.24 billion rupees ($550.4 million) from INR45.67 billion a year ago, the coal-mining company said late Tuesday.

Third-quarter revenue dropped 6.1% from a year earlier to INR246.02 billion, Coal India said.

The company said expenses rose 0.5% to INR192.67 billion owing to higher employee benefits, power and finance costs.

