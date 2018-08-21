Coastal Financial Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
2018 Second Quarter Highlights:
Net income totaled $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2018, or $0.24 per diluted common share, up 22.2% from $1.8 million for the first quarter of 2018.
Total assets were $850.9 million at June 30, 2018, up 2.4% from $831.0 million at March 31, 2018.
Total loans receivable, net increased 3.3% from March 31, 2018 and 6.7% from December 31, 2017.
Total deposits increased 2.4% from March 31, 2018 and increased 5.9% from December 31, 2017.
Noninterest bearing deposits at June 30, 2018 were 34.9% of total deposits.
Cost of deposits were 0.40% for the second quarter of 2018, up only 0.03% from the first quarter of 2018.
Initial public offering of 2,577,500 shares of common stock completed, subsequent to quarter end, on July 18, 2018, for net proceeds of $33.2 million.
EVERETT, Wash., Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB) (the “Company”) today reported unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2018. Net income for the second quarter of 2018 was $2.2 million, or $0.24 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $1.8 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2018.
On July 18, 2018, the Company closed its initial public offering of 2,577,500 shares of common stock, including the exercise of the over-allotment of 427,500 shares, for net proceeds of $33.2 million after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and estimated offering expenses.
Eric Sprink, President and CEO, commented, “We are pleased with our second quarter financial performance, especially our deposit and loan growth. Historically, the second quarter has been a tougher quarter to grow deposits due to customers withdrawing funds to pay taxes. However, for the three months ended June 30, 2018 deposit growth on an annualized basis was 9.5% and loan growth was 13.1%. We believe that the loan and deposit growth, combined with the increase in net interest margin, positions us well for continued growth in earnings.”
In addition, our initial public offering, which was completed on July 20, 2018, was priced at $14.50 a share (which was near the top of the offering range), and net proceeds were $33.2 million after expenses. We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to support our growth, organically or through mergers and acquisitions, and for general corporate purposes.”
The Company had net income of $4.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, or $0.44 per diluted common share, compared to $3.2 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2017.
Results of Operations
Net interest income was $8.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, an increase of 6.4% from $7.8 million for the first quarter of 2018, and an increase of 15.3% from $7.2 million for the second quarter of 2017. Increases over the prior quarter and prior year were the result of growth in interest earning assets, primarily loans, and improvements in net interest margin.
Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2018 totaled $16.1 million, an increase of 14.2% compared to the same period last year. The $2.0 million increase in net interest income over the same period last year was primarily related to growth in loan balances. During the six months ended June 30, 2018, the average balance of total loans receivable increased by $69.2 million, compared to the same period last year. This increase was partially offset by increased deposit costs from the growth in the balance of our deposits of $40.7 million and an increase in the cost of deposit funds of 12 basis points, compared to the same period last year.
Net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 increased 14 basis points to 4.26% from 4.12% for the first quarter of 2018 and from 4.12% for the second quarter of 2017. The increase in net interest over the comparable period in the prior year was primarily due to increases in loan volume as a percent of earning assets and higher prepayment penalties and deferred fees recognized on loans paid off, and to a lesser extent, increases in average loan yields. The average loan receivable balance for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was $689.0 million, an increase of 5.3% compared to the prior quarter of 2018 and an increase of 13.5% from the same quarter one year ago.
Net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2018 increased 12 basis points to 4.19% from 4.07% for the comparable period last year. The increase in net interest over the comparable period in the prior year was primarily due to increases in loan volume as a percent of earning assets and higher prepayment penalties and deferred fees recognized on loans paid off in the first two quarters of 2018, and to a lesser extent, increases in average loan yields.
Loan yields for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 were 5.11%, an increase of four basis points from 5.07% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, and a 12 basis point increase from 4.99% for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. Loan yields for the six months ended June 30, 2018 were 5.09%, an increase of 13 basis points from 4.96% for the six months ended June 30, 2017. Prepayment penalties and deferred fees recognized on loans paid off in both the current quarter and previous quarter were each 0.09% higher than the quarter ended June 30, 2017. Contractual loan yields approximated 4.92% for the three months ended June 30, 2018, 4.88% for the three months ended March 31, 2018, and 4.89% for the three months ended June 30, 2017.
The following table shows the Company’s key performance ratios for the periods indicated.
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
June 30, 2017
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
Return on average assets (1)
1.09%
0.93%
1.03%
1.02%
0.88%
Return on average shareholders’ equity (1)
12.90%
11.09%
12.00%
12.07%
9.81%
Yield on earnings assets (1)
4.73%
4.56%
4.51%
4.65%
4.45%
Yield on loans receivable (1)
5.11%
5.07%
4.99%
5.09%
4.96%
Cost of funds (1)
0.50%
0.46%
0.41%
0.48%
0.41%
Cost of deposits (1)
0.40%
0.37%
0.30%
0.38%
0.31%
Net interest margin (1)
4.26%
4.12%
4.12%
4.19%
4.07%
Noninterest expense to average assets (1)
3.15%
3.07%
3.32%
3.12%
2.98%
Efficiency ratio
66.77%
68.28%
66.27%
67.50%
67.96%
Loans receivable to deposits
94.12%
93.30%
97.25%
94.12%
97.25%
(1) annualized calculations
Noninterest income was $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2018, an increase of $106,000 from $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2018 and an increase of $193,000 from $1.0 million for the comparable period one year ago. The increase compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to newly assessed point of sale/ATM fees and increased activity in merchant services, which resulted in an additional $84,000 of income during the quarter. The increase in noninterest income compared to the same quarter one year ago was primarily related to increases in existing deposit fees and the introduction of new deposit fees to bring those fees in line with the industry. Sublease and lease income decreased in the second quarter 2018, as compared to both first quarter 2018 and second quarter 2017, as a result of a long-term tenant electing to not renew their lease.
Noninterest income was $2.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $1.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017. The increase is primarily related to newly assessed deposit fees, as discussed above. Loan referral fee income, which is earned when a borrower enters into an interest rate swap agreement with a third party, totaled $244,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018, an increase of $202,000 from the same period last year.
Total noninterest expense for the current quarter increased 4.9% to $6.4 million from $6.1 million for the preceding quarter and increased 16.4% from $5.5 million from the comparable period one year ago. The increased expenses for the current quarter compared to the prior quarter and previous quarter one year ago were primarily due to increases in salary expenses. Full time equivalent employees increased 7% during the current quarter and increased 14% from the same quarter one year ago. Staffing increases are due to the continued organic growth initiatives, and includes increases in sales staff, including hiring new banking teams, and additional back office staffing to support the incremental increases in banking teams and for operation as a public company.
Total noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2018 totaled $12.4 million, an increase of 14.8% compared to the same period last year. The increase is primarily attributable to increased salary expense, as discussed above and the addition of our Woodinville branch in October 2017.
The provision for income taxes decreased 33.3% for the current quarter and the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to the same periods last year, primarily due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act legislation which was signed into law on December 22, 2017. The Company began using the lower tax rate of 21.0% for the current fiscal year.
Balance Sheet
The Company’s total assets increased $45.1 million, or 5.6%, to $850.9 million at June 30, 2018 from $805.8 million at December 31, 2017 due to the Company’s organic growth initiatives.
Total loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses, increased $43.4 million, or 6.7%, to $692.2 million at June 30, 2018 from $648.8 million at December 31, 2017. The growth in loans receivable was due primarily to increases in commercial real estate loans of $36.6 million.
The following table summarizes the loan portfolio at the periods indicated.
As of
June 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
June 30, 2017
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
% to Total
Balance
% to Total
Balance
% to Total
Commercial and industrial loans
$
89,284
12.7%
$
88,688
13.5%
$
84,792
13.6%
Real estate:
Construction, land and
land development
46,356
6.6
41,641
6.3
45,626
7.3
Residential
88,422
12.6
87,031
13.3
69,478
11.1
Commercial real estate
474,330
67.7
437,717
66.6
422,156
67.7
Consumer and other
2,670
0.4
2,058
0.3
1,795
0.3
Gross loans receivable
701,062
100.0%
657,135
100.0%
623,847
100.0%
Net deferred origination fees
(370)
(347)
(597)
Loans receivable
$
700,692
$
656,788
$
623,250
Total deposits increased $41.2 million, or 5.9%, to $744.5 million at June 30, 2018 from $703.3 million at December 31, 2017. The increase in deposits included increases in non-interest bearing deposit accounts of $17.1 million, or 7.1%, and total time deposits of $9.2 million, or 10.1%.
The following table shows the Company’s deposit composition for the periods indicated.
As of
June 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
June 30, 2017
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
% to Total
Balance
% to Total
Balance
% to Total
Demand, non-interest bearing
$
259,449
34.9
%
$
242,358
34.5
%
$
219,872
34.3
%
Now and money market
336,666
45.2
326,412
46.4
305,984
47.8
Savings
48,509
6.5
43,876
6.2
43,152
6.7
Time deposits less than $250,000
65,393
8.8
60,445
8.6
51,899
8.1
Time deposits $250,000 and over
34,451
4.6
30,204
4.3
19,996
3.1
Total
$
744,468
100.0
%
$
703,295
100.0
%
$
640,903
100.0
%
Total shareholders’ equity increased $3.8 million, or 5.8%, to $69.5 million at June 30, 2018 from $65.7 million at December 31, 2017. The increase in shareholders’ equity was primarily due to net income earned during the year.
Capital Ratios
The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized at June 30, 2018, as summarized in the following table.
Capital Ratios:
Coastal Community Bank
Coastal Financial Corporation
Financial Institution Basel III Regulatory Guidelines
Tier 1 leverage capital
10.18%
9.21%
5.00%
Tier 1 risk-based capital
11.30%
10.24%
8.00%
Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital
11.30%
9.76%
6.50%
Total risk-based capital
12.50%
12.82%
10.00%
Asset Quality
The allowance for loan losses was 1.22% of loans receivable at June 30, 2018, compared to 1.22% at December 31, 2017. Provision for loan losses totaled $392,000 for the current quarter, $501,000 for the preceding quarter, and there was no provision for the same quarter in the prior year. Net charge-offs totaled $370,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018 compared to net charge-offs of $94,000 for six months ended June 30, 2017.
Non-performing assets were $2.1 million, or 0.24% of total assets, at June 30, 2018, compared to $2.1 million, or 0.26% of total assets at December 31, 2017. There were no repossessed assets or other real estate owned at June 30, 2018.
Non-performing loans to loans receivable ratio was 0.30% at June 30, 2018, compared to 0.32% at December 31, 2017. Classified loans were $8.6 million at June 30, 2018, an increase of $700,000, as compared to $7.9 million at December 31, 2017.
The following table details the Company’s non-performing assets for the periods indicated.
As of
June 30,
December 31,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2018
2017
2017
Non-accrual loans:
Commercial and industrial loans
$
703
$
372
$
284
Real estate:
Construction, land and land development
-
-
-
Residential
75
88
151
Commercial real estate
-
345
579
Commercial real estate - troubled debt restructure
1,290
1,315
1,340
Consumer and other loans
-
-
-
Total non-accrual loans
2,068
2,120
2,354
Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more
-
-
-
Total non-performing loans
2,068
2,120
2,354
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
Repossessed assets
-
-
-
Total non-performing assets
$
2,068
$
2,120
$
2,354
Troubled debt restructurings, accruing
-
-
3,999
Total non-performing loans to loans receivable
0.30%
0.32%
0.38%
Total non-performing assets to total assets
0.24%
0.26%
0.32%
About Coastal Financial
Coastal Financial Corporation is an Everett-based Washington State bank holding company with Coastal Community Bank (the “Bank”), a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. The Bank operates through its 13 branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, the Internet and its mobile banking application. More information about the Bank can be found on its website at www.coastalbank.com and its investor relations page.
COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Dollars in thousands; unaudited)
ASSETS
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2018
2018
2017
Cash and due from banks
$
14,217
$
13,589
$
13,787
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
77,232
80,980
75,964
Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value
36,013
36,015
36,927
Investment securities, held to maturity, at amortized cost
1,304
1,323
1,409
Other investments
3,766
3,766
3,680
Loans receivable
700,692
678,515
656,788
Allowance for loan losses
(8,540)
(8,423)
(8,017)
Total loans receivable, net
692,152
670,092
648,771
Premises and equipment, net
12,963
13,000
13,121
Accrued interest receivable
2,290
1,968
2,274
Bank-owned life insurance, net
6,592
6,546
6,500
Deferred tax asset, net
2,253
2,277
2,092
Other assets
2,140
1,406
1,228
Total assets
$
850,922
$
830,962
$
805,753
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Deposits
$
744,468
$
727,268
$
703,295
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances
20,000
20,000
20,000
Subordinated debt
9,957
9,954
9,950
Junior subordinated debentures
3,580
3,580
3,579
Deferred compensation
1,127
1,151
1,175
Accrued interest payable
241
229
228
Other liabilities
2,059
1,853
1,815
Total liabilities
781,432
764,035
740,042
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Common stock
52,946
52,592
52,521
Retained earnings
18,364
16,163
14,134
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(1,820)
(1,828)
(944)
Total shareholders’ equity
69,490
66,927
65,711
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
850,922
$
830,962
$
805,753
COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)
Three months ended
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
June 30, 2017
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
$
8,778
$
8,189
$
7,557
Interest on interest-bearing deposits with other banks
236
255
149
Interest on investment securities
155
152
132
Dividends on other investments
62
11
63
Total interest and dividend income
9,231
8,607
7,901
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on deposits
712
646
492
Interest on borrowed funds
216
183
185
Total interest expense
928
829
677
Net interest income
8,303
7,778
7,224
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
392
501
-
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
7,911
7,277
7,224
NONINTEREST INCOME
Deposit service charges and fees
771
687
651
Loan referral fees
114
130
42
Mortgage broker fees
69
37
74
Sublease and lease income
4
57
55
Gain on sale of loans
78
64
58
Other
177
132
140
Total noninterest income
1,213
1,107
1,020
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
3,910
3,735
3,174
Occupancy
804
823
740
Data processing
492
479
447
Director and staff expenses
136
144
137
Excise taxes
134
124
112
Marketing
86
57
83
Legal and professional fees
130
80
104
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) assessments
79
85
78
Business development
72
88
60
Other
511
452
528
Total noninterest expense
6,354
6,067
5,463
Income before provision for income taxes
2,770
2,317
2,781
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
569
474
905
NET INCOME
$
2,201
$
1,843
$
1,876
Basic and diluted earnings per share
$
0.24
$
0.20
$
0.20
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
9,263,302
9,242,839
9,233,738
Diluted
9,282,816
9,248,428
9,236,815
COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)
Six months ended
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
$
16,967
$
14,833
Interest on interest-bearing deposits with other banks
491
287
Interest on investment securities
307
250
Dividends on other investments
73
74
Total interest and dividend income
17,838
15,444
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on deposits
1,358
986
Interest on borrowed funds
399
359
Total interest expense
1,757
1,345
Net interest income
16,081
14,099
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
893
439
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
15,188
13,660
NONINTEREST INCOME
Deposit service charges and fees
1,458
1,199
Loan referral fees
244
42
Mortgage broker fees
106
115
Sublease and lease income
61
111
Gain on sale of loans
142
84
Other
309
300
Total noninterest income
2,320
1,851
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
7,645
6,456
Occupancy
1,627
1,469
Data processing
971
848
Director and staff expenses
280
278
Excise taxes
258
225
Marketing
143
150
Legal and professional fees
210
194
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) assessments
164
181
Business development
160
127
Other
963
911
Total noninterest expense
12,421
10,839
Income before provision for income taxes
5,087
4,672
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
1,043
1,483
NET INCOME
$
4,044
$
3,189
Basic and diluted earnings per share
$
0.44
$
0.35
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
9,253,095
9,232,444
Diluted
9,265,647
9,235,521
COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – QUARTERLY (Dollars in thousands; unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
June 30, 2017
Average
Interest &
Yield /
Average
Interest &
Yield /
Average
Interest &
Yield /
Balance
Dividends
Cost (4)
Balance
Dividends
Cost (4)
Balance
Dividends
Cost (4)
Assets
Interest earning assets:
Interest-bearing deposits
$
50,750
$
236
1.87%
$
68,160
$
255
1.52%
$
56,240
$
149
1.06%
Investment securities (1)
39,642
155
1.57
39,717
152
1.55
36,288
132
1.46
Other Investments
3,200
62
7.77
2,912
11
1.53
2,975
63
8.49
Loans receivable (2)
688,975
8,778
5.11
654,570
8,189
5.07
607,197
7,557
4.99
Total interest earning assets
$
782,567
$
9,231
4.73
$
765,359
$
8,607
4.56
$
702,700
$
7,901
4.51
Noninterest earning assets:
Allowance for loan losses
(8,522)
(8,121)
(7,861)
Other noninterest earning assets
36,277
36,077
38,094
Total assets
$
810,322
$
793,315
$
732,933
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Interest bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
$
464,133
$
712
0.62%
$
464,219
$
646
0.56%
$
422,166
$
492
0.47%
Subordinated debt
9,955
147
5.92
9,952
144
5.87
9,941
148
5.97
Junior subordinated debentures
3,580
39
4.37
3,579
35
3.97
3,578
30
3.36
FHLB advances and other borrowings
5,972
30
2.01
793
4
2.05
2,544
7
1.10
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
483,640
$
928
0.77
$
478,543
$
829
0.70
$
438,229
$
677
0.62
Non-interest bearing deposits
255,615
245,273
229,084
Other liabilities
2,610
2,845
2,889
Total shareholders' equity
68,457
66,654
62,731
Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity
$
810,322
$
793,315
$
732,933
Net interest income
$
8,303
$
7,778
$
7,224
Interest rate spread
3.96%
3.86%
3.89%
Net interest margin (3)
4.26%
4.12%
4.12%
(1) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.
(2) Includes nonaccrual loans
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest-earning assets
(4) Yields and rates are annualized
COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – YEAR-TO-DATE (Dollars in thousands; unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
Average
Interest &
Yield /
Average
Interest &
Yield /
Balance
Dividends
Cost (4)
Balance
Dividends
Cost(4)
Assets
Interest earning assets:
Interest-bearing deposits
$
59,407
$
491
1.67%
$
57,466
$
287
1.01%
Investment securities (1)
39,679
307
1.56
36,336
250
1.39
Other Investments
3,057
73
4.82
2,790
74
5.35
Loans receivable (2)
671,867
16,967
5.09
602,619
14,833
4.96
Total interest earning assets
$
774,010
$
17,838
4.65
$
699,211
$
15,444
4.45
Noninterest earning assets:
Allowance for loan losses
(8,323)
(7,771)
Other noninterest earning assets
36,178
41,361
Total assets
$
801,865
$
732,801
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Interest bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
$
464,176
$
1,358
0.59%
$
423,501
$
986
0.47%
Subordinated debt
9,954
291
5.90
9,940
291
5.90
Junior subordinated debentures
3,580
74
4.17
3,578
58
3.27
FHLB advances and other borrowings
3,397
34
2.02
1,611
10
1.25
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
481,107
$
1,757
0.74
$
438,630
$
1,345
0.62
Non-interest bearing deposits
250,473
225,769
Other liabilities
2,724
2,820
Total shareholders' equity
67,561
65,582
Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity
$
801,865
$
732,801
Net interest income
$
16,081
$
14,099
Interest rate spread
3.91%
3.84%
Net interest margin (3)
4.19%
4.07%
(1) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.
(2) Includes nonaccrual loans
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest-earning assets
(4) Yields and rates are annualized
COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION QUARTERLY STATISTICS (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2018
2018
2017
2017
2017
Income Statement Data:
Interest and dividend income
$
9,231
$
8,607
$
8,452
$
8,217
$
7,901
Interest expense
928
829
798
732
677
Provision for loan losses
392
501
366
65
-
Net interest income after
provision for loan losses
7,911
7,277
7,288
7,420
7,224
Noninterest income
1,213
1,107
1,053
1,250
1,020
Noninterest expense
6,354
6,067
5,785
5,809
5,463
Provision for income tax
569
474
2,213
957
905
Net income
2,201
1,843
343
1,904
1,876
Adjusted net income (1)
2,201
1,843
1,638
1,904
1,876
As of Period End or for the three month period
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2018
2018
2017
2017
2017
Balance Sheet Data:
Cash and cash-equivalents
$
91,449
$
94,569
$
89,751
$
86,531
$
58,198
Investment securities
37,317
37,338
38,336
40,201
35,280
Loans receivable
700,692
678,515
656,788
630,442
623,250
Allowance for loan losses
(8,540)
(8,423)
(8,017)
(7,947)
(7,889)
Total assets
850,922
830,962
805,753
778,609
738,049
Interest-bearing deposits
485,019
473,268
460,937
438,592
421,031
Noninterest-bearing deposits
259,449
254,000
242,358
242,607
219,872
Total deposits
744,468
727,268
703,295
681,199
640,903
Total borrowings
33,537
33,534
33,529
28,526
30,521
Total shareholders’ equity
69,490
66,927
65,711
65,558
63,600
Share and Per Share Data (2)(3):
Earnings per share – basic
$
0.24
$
0.20
$
0.04
$
0.21
$
0.20
Earnings per share – diluted
$
0.24
$
0.20
$
0.04
$
0.21
$
0.20
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (4)
$
0.18
Dividends per share
-
-
-
-
-
Book value per share (5)
$
7.47
$
7.23
$
7.10
$
7.09
$
6.88
Tangible book value per share (6)
$
7.47
$
7.23
$
7.10
$
7.09
$
6.88
Weighted avg outstanding shares – basic
9,263,302
9,242,766
9,237,660
9,235,344
9,233,738
Weighted avg outstanding shares – diluted
9,282,816
9,248,365
9,240,737
9,238,421
9,236,815
Shares outstanding at end of period
9,298,553
9,253,303
9,248,901
9,249,006
9,245,546
Credit Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.24%
0.20%
0.26%
0.32%
0.32%
Nonperforming assets to loans receivable
and OREO
0.30%
0.25%
0.32%
0.40%
0.38%
Nonperforming loans to total loans receivable
0.30%
0.25%
0.32%
0.40%
0.38%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
412.96%
495.76%
378.16%
316.49%
335.13%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans receivable
1.22%
1.24%
1.22%
1.26%
1.27%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (7)
0.16%
0.06%
0.18%
0.01%
-0.06%
Capital Ratios:
Tier 1 leverage capital
9.21%
9.07%
8.95%
9.31%
9.22%
Tier 1 risk-based capital
10.24%
10.25%
10.50%
10.75%
10.43%
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital
9.76%
9.75%
9.98%
10.21%
9.89%
Total risk-based capital
12.82%
12.90%
13.24%
13.54%
13.21%
(1) Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of the revaluation of our deferred tax assets as a result of the reduction in the corporate income tax rate under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net income. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures under the caption “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(2) Share and per share amounts are based on total common shares outstanding, which includes common stock and nonvoting common stock.
(3) Share and per share information has been adjusted to give effect to a one-for-five reverse stock split of our common shares completed effective May 4, 2018.
(4) Adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of the revaluation of our deferred tax assets as a result of the reduction in the corporate income tax rate under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is earnings per share. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures under the caption “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(5) We calculate book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period divided by the outstanding number of our common shares, which includes common stock and nonvoting common stock, at the end of each period.
(6) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. We calculate tangible book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of our common shares, which includes common stock and nonvoting common stock, at the end of each period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets as of any of the dates indicated. As a result, tangible book value per share is the same as book value per share as of each of the dates indicated.
(7) Annualized calculations
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP (“Generally Accepted Accounting Principles”) financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures include the following:
“Adjusted net income” is a non-GAAP measure defined as net income increased by the additional income tax expense that resulted from the revaluation of deferred tax assets as a result of the reduction in the corporate income tax rate under the recently enacted Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net income.
“Adjusted earnings per share” is a non-GAAP measure defined as net income, plus additional income tax expense, divided by weighted average outstanding shares (diluted). The most directly comparable GAAP measure is earnings per share.
The Company also presented comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
As of and for three Months ended December 31, 2017
Adjusted net income:
Net income
$
343
Plus: additional income tax expense
1,295
Adjusted net income
$
1,638
Adjusted earnings per share – diluted:
Net income
$
343
Plus: additional income tax expense
1,295
Adjusted net income
$
1,638
Weighted average common shares outstanding– diluted (1)
9,240,737
Adjusted earnings per share – diluted (1)
$
0.18
(1) Share and per share information has been adjusted to give effect to a one-for-five reverse stock split of our common shares completed effective May 4, 2018.