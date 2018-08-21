Coastal Financial Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results 0 08/21/2018 | 08:42pm CEST Send by mail :

Net income totaled $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2018, or $0.24 per diluted common share, up 22.2% from $1.8 million for the first quarter of 2018.

Total assets were $850.9 million at June 30, 2018, up 2.4% from $831.0 million at March 31, 2018.

Total loans receivable, net increased 3.3% from March 31, 2018 and 6.7% from December 31, 2017.

Total deposits increased 2.4% from March 31, 2018 and increased 5.9% from December 31, 2017.

Noninterest bearing deposits at June 30, 2018 were 34.9% of total deposits.

Cost of deposits were 0.40% for the second quarter of 2018, up only 0.03% from the first quarter of 2018.

Initial public offering of 2,577,500 shares of common stock completed, subsequent to quarter end, on July 18, 2018, for net proceeds of $33.2 million. EVERETT, Wash., Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB) (the “Company”) today reported unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2018. Net income for the second quarter of 2018 was $2.2 million, or $0.24 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $1.8 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2018. On July 18, 2018, the Company closed its initial public offering of 2,577,500 shares of common stock, including the exercise of the over-allotment of 427,500 shares, for net proceeds of $33.2 million after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and estimated offering expenses. Eric Sprink, President and CEO, commented, “We are pleased with our second quarter financial performance, especially our deposit and loan growth. Historically, the second quarter has been a tougher quarter to grow deposits due to customers withdrawing funds to pay taxes. However, for the three months ended June 30, 2018 deposit growth on an annualized basis was 9.5% and loan growth was 13.1%. We believe that the loan and deposit growth, combined with the increase in net interest margin, positions us well for continued growth in earnings.” In addition, our initial public offering, which was completed on July 20, 2018, was priced at $14.50 a share (which was near the top of the offering range), and net proceeds were $33.2 million after expenses. We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to support our growth, organically or through mergers and acquisitions, and for general corporate purposes.” The Company had net income of $4.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, or $0.44 per diluted common share, compared to $3.2 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2017. Results of Operations Net interest income was $8.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, an increase of 6.4% from $7.8 million for the first quarter of 2018, and an increase of 15.3% from $7.2 million for the second quarter of 2017. Increases over the prior quarter and prior year were the result of growth in interest earning assets, primarily loans, and improvements in net interest margin. Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2018 totaled $16.1 million, an increase of 14.2% compared to the same period last year. The $2.0 million increase in net interest income over the same period last year was primarily related to growth in loan balances. During the six months ended June 30, 2018, the average balance of total loans receivable increased by $69.2 million, compared to the same period last year. This increase was partially offset by increased deposit costs from the growth in the balance of our deposits of $40.7 million and an increase in the cost of deposit funds of 12 basis points, compared to the same period last year. Net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 increased 14 basis points to 4.26% from 4.12% for the first quarter of 2018 and from 4.12% for the second quarter of 2017. The increase in net interest over the comparable period in the prior year was primarily due to increases in loan volume as a percent of earning assets and higher prepayment penalties and deferred fees recognized on loans paid off, and to a lesser extent, increases in average loan yields. The average loan receivable balance for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was $689.0 million, an increase of 5.3% compared to the prior quarter of 2018 and an increase of 13.5% from the same quarter one year ago. Net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2018 increased 12 basis points to 4.19% from 4.07% for the comparable period last year. The increase in net interest over the comparable period in the prior year was primarily due to increases in loan volume as a percent of earning assets and higher prepayment penalties and deferred fees recognized on loans paid off in the first two quarters of 2018, and to a lesser extent, increases in average loan yields. Loan yields for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 were 5.11%, an increase of four basis points from 5.07% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, and a 12 basis point increase from 4.99% for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. Loan yields for the six months ended June 30, 2018 were 5.09%, an increase of 13 basis points from 4.96% for the six months ended June 30, 2017. Prepayment penalties and deferred fees recognized on loans paid off in both the current quarter and previous quarter were each 0.09% higher than the quarter ended June 30, 2017. Contractual loan yields approximated 4.92% for the three months ended June 30, 2018, 4.88% for the three months ended March 31, 2018, and 4.89% for the three months ended June 30, 2017. The following table shows the Company’s key performance ratios for the periods indicated.



Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 Return on average assets (1) 1.09% 0.93% 1.03% 1.02% 0.88% Return on average shareholders’ equity (1) 12.90% 11.09% 12.00% 12.07% 9.81% Yield on earnings assets (1) 4.73% 4.56% 4.51% 4.65% 4.45% Yield on loans receivable (1) 5.11% 5.07% 4.99% 5.09% 4.96% Cost of funds (1) 0.50% 0.46% 0.41% 0.48% 0.41% Cost of deposits (1) 0.40% 0.37% 0.30% 0.38% 0.31% Net interest margin (1) 4.26% 4.12% 4.12% 4.19% 4.07% Noninterest expense to average assets (1) 3.15% 3.07% 3.32% 3.12% 2.98% Efficiency ratio 66.77% 68.28% 66.27% 67.50% 67.96% Loans receivable to deposits 94.12% 93.30% 97.25% 94.12% 97.25% (1) annualized calculations



Noninterest income was $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2018, an increase of $106,000 from $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2018 and an increase of $193,000 from $1.0 million for the comparable period one year ago. The increase compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to newly assessed point of sale/ATM fees and increased activity in merchant services, which resulted in an additional $84,000 of income during the quarter. The increase in noninterest income compared to the same quarter one year ago was primarily related to increases in existing deposit fees and the introduction of new deposit fees to bring those fees in line with the industry. Sublease and lease income decreased in the second quarter 2018, as compared to both first quarter 2018 and second quarter 2017, as a result of a long-term tenant electing to not renew their lease. Noninterest income was $2.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $1.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017. The increase is primarily related to newly assessed deposit fees, as discussed above. Loan referral fee income, which is earned when a borrower enters into an interest rate swap agreement with a third party, totaled $244,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018, an increase of $202,000 from the same period last year. Total noninterest expense for the current quarter increased 4.9% to $6.4 million from $6.1 million for the preceding quarter and increased 16.4% from $5.5 million from the comparable period one year ago. The increased expenses for the current quarter compared to the prior quarter and previous quarter one year ago were primarily due to increases in salary expenses. Full time equivalent employees increased 7% during the current quarter and increased 14% from the same quarter one year ago. Staffing increases are due to the continued organic growth initiatives, and includes increases in sales staff, including hiring new banking teams, and additional back office staffing to support the incremental increases in banking teams and for operation as a public company. Total noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2018 totaled $12.4 million, an increase of 14.8% compared to the same period last year. The increase is primarily attributable to increased salary expense, as discussed above and the addition of our Woodinville branch in October 2017. The provision for income taxes decreased 33.3% for the current quarter and the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to the same periods last year, primarily due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act legislation which was signed into law on December 22, 2017. The Company began using the lower tax rate of 21.0% for the current fiscal year. Balance Sheet The Company’s total assets increased $45.1 million, or 5.6%, to $850.9 million at June 30, 2018 from $805.8 million at December 31, 2017 due to the Company’s organic growth initiatives. Total loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses, increased $43.4 million, or 6.7%, to $692.2 million at June 30, 2018 from $648.8 million at December 31, 2017. The growth in loans receivable was due primarily to increases in commercial real estate loans of $36.6 million. The following table summarizes the loan portfolio at the periods indicated. As of June 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 June 30, 2017 (Dollars in thousands) Balance % to

Total Balance % to

Total Balance % to

Total Commercial and industrial loans $ 89,284 12.7% $ 88,688 13.5% $ 84,792 13.6% Real estate: Construction, land and land development 46,356 6.6 41,641 6.3 45,626 7.3 Residential 88,422 12.6 87,031 13.3 69,478 11.1 Commercial real estate 474,330 67.7 437,717 66.6 422,156 67.7 Consumer and other 2,670 0.4 2,058 0.3 1,795 0.3 Gross loans receivable 701,062 100.0% 657,135 100.0% 623,847 100.0% Net deferred origination fees (370) (347) (597) Loans receivable $ 700,692 $ 656,788 $ 623,250

Total deposits increased $41.2 million, or 5.9%, to $744.5 million at June 30, 2018 from $703.3 million at December 31, 2017. The increase in deposits included increases in non-interest bearing deposit accounts of $17.1 million, or 7.1%, and total time deposits of $9.2 million, or 10.1%. The following table shows the Company’s deposit composition for the periods indicated. As of June 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 June 30, 2017 (Dollars in thousands) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, non-interest bearing $ 259,449 34.9 % $ 242,358 34.5 % $ 219,872 34.3 % Now and money market 336,666 45.2 326,412 46.4 305,984 47.8 Savings 48,509 6.5 43,876 6.2 43,152 6.7 Time deposits less than $250,000 65,393 8.8 60,445 8.6 51,899 8.1 Time deposits $250,000 and over 34,451 4.6 30,204 4.3 19,996 3.1 Total $ 744,468 100.0 % $ 703,295 100.0 % $ 640,903 100.0 %

Total shareholders’ equity increased $3.8 million, or 5.8%, to $69.5 million at June 30, 2018 from $65.7 million at December 31, 2017. The increase in shareholders’ equity was primarily due to net income earned during the year. Capital Ratios The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized at June 30, 2018, as summarized in the following table. Capital Ratios: Coastal

Community

Bank Coastal

Financial

Corporation Financial

Institution

Basel III

Regulatory

Guidelines Tier 1 leverage capital 10.18% 9.21% 5.00% Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.30% 10.24% 8.00% Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.30% 9.76% 6.50% Total risk-based capital 12.50% 12.82% 10.00%

Asset Quality The allowance for loan losses was 1.22% of loans receivable at June 30, 2018, compared to 1.22% at December 31, 2017. Provision for loan losses totaled $392,000 for the current quarter, $501,000 for the preceding quarter, and there was no provision for the same quarter in the prior year. Net charge-offs totaled $370,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018 compared to net charge-offs of $94,000 for six months ended June 30, 2017. Non-performing assets were $2.1 million, or 0.24% of total assets, at June 30, 2018, compared to $2.1 million, or 0.26% of total assets at December 31, 2017. There were no repossessed assets or other real estate owned at June 30, 2018. Non-performing loans to loans receivable ratio was 0.30% at June 30, 2018, compared to 0.32% at December 31, 2017. Classified loans were $8.6 million at June 30, 2018, an increase of $700,000, as compared to $7.9 million at December 31, 2017. The following table details the Company’s non-performing assets for the periods indicated. As of June 30, December 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2017 2017 Non-accrual loans: Commercial and industrial loans $ 703 $ 372 $ 284 Real estate: Construction, land and land development - - - Residential 75 88 151 Commercial real estate - 345 579 Commercial real estate - troubled debt restructure 1,290 1,315 1,340 Consumer and other loans - - - Total non-accrual loans 2,068 2,120 2,354 Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - - Total non-performing loans 2,068 2,120 2,354 Other real estate owned - - - Repossessed assets - - - Total non-performing assets $ 2,068 $ 2,120 $ 2,354 Troubled debt restructurings, accruing - - 3,999 Total non-performing loans to loans receivable 0.30% 0.32% 0.38% Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.24% 0.26% 0.32%

About Coastal Financial Coastal Financial Corporation is an Everett-based Washington State bank holding company with Coastal Community Bank (the “Bank”), a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. The Bank operates through its 13 branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, the Internet and its mobile banking application. More information about the Bank can be found on its website at www.coastalbank.com and its investor relations page. Contact Eric Sprink, President & Chief Executive Officer, (425) 357-3659

Joel Edwards, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, (425) 357-3687 Forward-Looking Statements This earnings release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. Any statements about our management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Such factors include, without limitation, those listed from time to time in reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by law.

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited) ASSETS June 30, March 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 Cash and due from banks $ 14,217 $ 13,589 $ 13,787 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 77,232 80,980 75,964 Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value 36,013 36,015 36,927 Investment securities, held to maturity, at amortized cost 1,304 1,323 1,409 Other investments 3,766 3,766 3,680 Loans receivable 700,692 678,515 656,788 Allowance for loan losses (8,540) (8,423) (8,017) Total loans receivable, net 692,152 670,092 648,771 Premises and equipment, net 12,963 13,000 13,121 Accrued interest receivable 2,290 1,968 2,274 Bank-owned life insurance, net 6,592 6,546 6,500 Deferred tax asset, net 2,253 2,277 2,092 Other assets 2,140 1,406 1,228 Total assets $ 850,922 $ 830,962 $ 805,753 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits $ 744,468 $ 727,268 $ 703,295 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances 20,000 20,000 20,000 Subordinated debt 9,957 9,954 9,950 Junior subordinated debentures 3,580 3,580 3,579 Deferred compensation 1,127 1,151 1,175 Accrued interest payable 241 229 228 Other liabilities 2,059 1,853 1,815 Total liabilities 781,432 764,035 740,042 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock 52,946 52,592 52,521 Retained earnings 18,364 16,163 14,134 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (1,820) (1,828) (944) Total shareholders’ equity 69,490 66,927 65,711 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 850,922 $ 830,962 $ 805,753

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited) Three months ended June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2017 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 8,778 $ 8,189 $ 7,557 Interest on interest-bearing deposits with other banks 236 255 149 Interest on investment securities 155 152 132 Dividends on other investments 62 11 63 Total interest and dividend income 9,231 8,607 7,901 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 712 646 492 Interest on borrowed funds 216 183 185 Total interest expense 928 829 677 Net interest income 8,303 7,778 7,224 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 392 501 - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,911 7,277 7,224 NONINTEREST INCOME Deposit service charges and fees 771 687 651 Loan referral fees 114 130 42 Mortgage broker fees 69 37 74 Sublease and lease income 4 57 55 Gain on sale of loans 78 64 58 Other 177 132 140 Total noninterest income 1,213 1,107 1,020 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 3,910 3,735 3,174 Occupancy 804 823 740 Data processing 492 479 447 Director and staff expenses 136 144 137 Excise taxes 134 124 112 Marketing 86 57 83 Legal and professional fees 130 80 104 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) assessments 79 85 78 Business development 72 88 60 Other 511 452 528 Total noninterest expense 6,354 6,067 5,463 Income before provision for income taxes 2,770 2,317 2,781 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 569 474 905 NET INCOME $ 2,201 $ 1,843 $ 1,876 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 9,263,302 9,242,839 9,233,738 Diluted 9,282,816 9,248,428 9,236,815

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited) Six months ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 16,967 $ 14,833 Interest on interest-bearing deposits with other banks 491 287 Interest on investment securities 307 250 Dividends on other investments 73 74 Total interest and dividend income 17,838 15,444 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 1,358 986 Interest on borrowed funds 399 359 Total interest expense 1,757 1,345 Net interest income 16,081 14,099 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 893 439 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 15,188 13,660 NONINTEREST INCOME Deposit service charges and fees 1,458 1,199 Loan referral fees 244 42 Mortgage broker fees 106 115 Sublease and lease income 61 111 Gain on sale of loans 142 84 Other 309 300 Total noninterest income 2,320 1,851 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 7,645 6,456 Occupancy 1,627 1,469 Data processing 971 848 Director and staff expenses 280 278 Excise taxes 258 225 Marketing 143 150 Legal and professional fees 210 194 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) assessments 164 181 Business development 160 127 Other 963 911 Total noninterest expense 12,421 10,839 Income before provision for income taxes 5,087 4,672 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 1,043 1,483 NET INCOME $ 4,044 $ 3,189 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.44 $ 0.35 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 9,253,095 9,232,444 Diluted 9,265,647 9,235,521

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – QUARTERLY

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2017 Average Interest & Yield / Average Interest & Yield / Average Interest & Yield / Balance Dividends Cost (4) Balance Dividends Cost (4) Balance Dividends Cost (4) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits $ 50,750 $ 236 1.87% $ 68,160 $ 255 1.52% $ 56,240 $ 149 1.06% Investment securities (1) 39,642 155 1.57 39,717 152 1.55 36,288 132 1.46 Other Investments 3,200 62 7.77 2,912 11 1.53 2,975 63 8.49 Loans receivable (2) 688,975 8,778 5.11 654,570 8,189 5.07 607,197 7,557 4.99 Total interest earning assets $ 782,567 $ 9,231 4.73 $ 765,359 $ 8,607 4.56 $ 702,700 $ 7,901 4.51 Noninterest earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (8,522) (8,121) (7,861) Other noninterest earning assets 36,277 36,077 38,094 Total assets $ 810,322 $ 793,315 $ 732,933 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 464,133 $ 712 0.62% $ 464,219 $ 646 0.56% $ 422,166 $ 492 0.47% Subordinated debt 9,955 147 5.92 9,952 144 5.87 9,941 148 5.97 Junior subordinated debentures 3,580 39 4.37 3,579 35 3.97 3,578 30 3.36 FHLB advances and other borrowings 5,972 30 2.01 793 4 2.05 2,544 7 1.10 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 483,640 $ 928 0.77 $ 478,543 $ 829 0.70 $ 438,229 $ 677 0.62 Non-interest bearing deposits 255,615 245,273 229,084 Other liabilities 2,610 2,845 2,889 Total shareholders' equity 68,457 66,654 62,731 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 810,322 $ 793,315 $ 732,933 Net interest income $ 8,303 $ 7,778 $ 7,224 Interest rate spread 3.96% 3.86% 3.89% Net interest margin (3) 4.26% 4.12% 4.12% (1) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts. (2) Includes nonaccrual loans (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest-earning assets (4) Yields and rates are annualized

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – YEAR-TO-DATE

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 Average Interest & Yield / Average Interest & Yield / Balance Dividends Cost (4) Balance Dividends Cost(4) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits $ 59,407 $ 491 1.67% $ 57,466 $ 287 1.01% Investment securities (1) 39,679 307 1.56 36,336 250 1.39 Other Investments 3,057 73 4.82 2,790 74 5.35 Loans receivable (2) 671,867 16,967 5.09 602,619 14,833 4.96 Total interest earning assets $ 774,010 $ 17,838 4.65 $ 699,211 $ 15,444 4.45 Noninterest earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (8,323) (7,771) Other noninterest earning assets 36,178 41,361 Total assets $ 801,865 $ 732,801 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 464,176 $ 1,358 0.59% $ 423,501 $ 986 0.47% Subordinated debt 9,954 291 5.90 9,940 291 5.90 Junior subordinated debentures 3,580 74 4.17 3,578 58 3.27 FHLB advances and other borrowings 3,397 34 2.02 1,611 10 1.25 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 481,107 $ 1,757 0.74 $ 438,630 $ 1,345 0.62 Non-interest bearing deposits 250,473 225,769 Other liabilities 2,724 2,820 Total shareholders' equity 67,561 65,582 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 801,865 $ 732,801 Net interest income $ 16,081 $ 14,099 Interest rate spread 3.91% 3.84% Net interest margin (3) 4.19% 4.07% (1) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts. (2) Includes nonaccrual loans (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest-earning assets (4) Yields and rates are annualized

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

QUARTERLY STATISTICS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Income Statement Data: Interest and dividend income $ 9,231 $ 8,607 $ 8,452 $ 8,217 $ 7,901 Interest expense 928 829 798 732 677 Provision for loan losses 392 501 366 65 - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,911 7,277 7,288 7,420 7,224 Noninterest income 1,213 1,107 1,053 1,250 1,020 Noninterest expense 6,354 6,067 5,785 5,809 5,463 Provision for income tax 569 474 2,213 957 905 Net income 2,201 1,843 343 1,904 1,876 Adjusted net income (1) 2,201 1,843 1,638 1,904 1,876 As of Period End or for the three month period June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash-equivalents $ 91,449 $ 94,569 $ 89,751 $ 86,531 $ 58,198 Investment securities 37,317 37,338 38,336 40,201 35,280 Loans receivable 700,692 678,515 656,788 630,442 623,250 Allowance for loan losses (8,540) (8,423) (8,017) (7,947) (7,889) Total assets 850,922 830,962 805,753 778,609 738,049 Interest-bearing deposits 485,019 473,268 460,937 438,592 421,031 Noninterest-bearing deposits 259,449 254,000 242,358 242,607 219,872 Total deposits 744,468 727,268 703,295 681,199 640,903 Total borrowings 33,537 33,534 33,529 28,526 30,521 Total shareholders’ equity 69,490 66,927 65,711 65,558 63,600 Share and Per Share Data (2)(3): Earnings per share – basic $ 0.24 $ 0.20 $ 0.04 $ 0.21 $ 0.20 Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.20 $ 0.04 $ 0.21 $ 0.20 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (4) $ 0.18 Dividends per share - - - - - Book value per share (5) $ 7.47 $ 7.23 $ 7.10 $ 7.09 $ 6.88 Tangible book value per share (6) $ 7.47 $ 7.23 $ 7.10 $ 7.09 $ 6.88 Weighted avg outstanding shares – basic 9,263,302 9,242,766 9,237,660 9,235,344 9,233,738 Weighted avg outstanding shares – diluted 9,282,816 9,248,365 9,240,737 9,238,421 9,236,815 Shares outstanding at end of period 9,298,553 9,253,303 9,248,901 9,249,006 9,245,546 Credit Quality Ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.24% 0.20% 0.26% 0.32% 0.32% Nonperforming assets to loans receivable and OREO 0.30% 0.25% 0.32% 0.40% 0.38% Nonperforming loans to total loans receivable 0.30% 0.25% 0.32% 0.40% 0.38% Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 412.96% 495.76% 378.16% 316.49% 335.13% Allowance for loan losses to total loans receivable 1.22% 1.24% 1.22% 1.26% 1.27% Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (7) 0.16% 0.06% 0.18% 0.01% -0.06% Capital Ratios: Tier 1 leverage capital 9.21% 9.07% 8.95% 9.31% 9.22% Tier 1 risk-based capital 10.24% 10.25% 10.50% 10.75% 10.43% Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 9.76% 9.75% 9.98% 10.21% 9.89% Total risk-based capital 12.82% 12.90% 13.24% 13.54% 13.21% (1) Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of the revaluation of our deferred tax assets as a result of the reduction in the corporate income tax rate under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net income. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures under the caption “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” (2) Share and per share amounts are based on total common shares outstanding, which includes common stock and nonvoting common stock. (3) Share and per share information has been adjusted to give effect to a one-for-five reverse stock split of our common shares completed effective May 4, 2018. (4) Adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of the revaluation of our deferred tax assets as a result of the reduction in the corporate income tax rate under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is earnings per share. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures under the caption “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” (5) We calculate book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period divided by the outstanding number of our common shares, which includes common stock and nonvoting common stock, at the end of each period. (6) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. We calculate tangible book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of our common shares, which includes common stock and nonvoting common stock, at the end of each period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets as of any of the dates indicated. As a result, tangible book value per share is the same as book value per share as of each of the dates indicated. (7) Annualized calculations

Non-GAAP Financial Measures This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP (“Generally Accepted Accounting Principles”) financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures include the following: “Adjusted net income” is a non-GAAP measure defined as net income increased by the additional income tax expense that resulted from the revaluation of deferred tax assets as a result of the reduction in the corporate income tax rate under the recently enacted Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net income. “Adjusted earnings per share” is a non-GAAP measure defined as net income, plus additional income tax expense, divided by weighted average outstanding shares (diluted). The most directly comparable GAAP measure is earnings per share. The Company also presented comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.



(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) As of and for three

Months ended

December 31, 2017 Adjusted net income: Net income $ 343 Plus: additional income tax expense 1,295 Adjusted net income $ 1,638 Adjusted earnings per share – diluted: Net income $ 343 Plus: additional income tax expense 1,295 Adjusted net income $ 1,638 Weighted average common shares outstanding– diluted (1) 9,240,737 Adjusted earnings per share – diluted (1) $ 0.18 (1) Share and per share information has been adjusted to give effect to a one-for-five reverse stock split of our common shares completed effective May 4, 2018.





