Coastal Financial Corporation selected for the Sandler O'Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2019

EVERETT, Wash., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB), the parent company of Coastal Community Bank, has been named to the Sandler O’Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2019.



According to Sandler O’Neill + Partners, banks selected for the 2019 Sm-All Stars list have superior performance metrics in growth, profitability, credit quality, and capital strength. Sandler O’Neill evaluated more than 300 publicly traded banks and thrifts with a market cap below $2.5 billion to identify the 30 small-cap depository institutions that stand out in the industry and comprise the Class of 2019.

“To be selected as a 2019 Sm-All Star by Sandler O’Neill is a huge honor,” said Eric Sprink, President & CEO, Coastal Financial Corporation. “This is the first year Coastal Financial Corporation has made the esteemed list, placing it among the top-performing publicly traded banks nationwide. After going public last year, this recognizes the hard work and dedication of our board and staff at all levels.”

Sandler O’Neill + Partners is an investment banking firm and broker-dealer focused on the financial services sector.

About Coastal Financial Corporation

Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB) (the “Company”), is an Everett, Washington based bank holding company with Coastal Community Bank (the “Bank”), a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. The Bank operates through its 14 branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, the Internet and its mobile banking application. To learn more about Coastal Community Bank visit www.coastalbank.com.

