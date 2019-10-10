Log in
Coastal Financial Corporation selected for the Sandler O'Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2019

0
10/10/2019 | 05:53pm EDT

EVERETT, Wash., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB), the parent company of Coastal Community Bank, has been named to the Sandler O’Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2019.

According to Sandler O’Neill + Partners, banks selected for the 2019 Sm-All Stars list have superior performance metrics in growth, profitability, credit quality, and capital strength. Sandler O’Neill evaluated more than 300 publicly traded banks and thrifts with a market cap below $2.5 billion to identify the 30 small-cap depository institutions that stand out in the industry and comprise the Class of 2019.

“To be selected as a 2019 Sm-All Star by Sandler O’Neill is a huge honor,” said Eric Sprink, President & CEO, Coastal Financial Corporation. “This is the first year Coastal Financial Corporation has made the esteemed list, placing it among the top-performing publicly traded banks nationwide. After going public last year, this recognizes the hard work and dedication of our board and staff at all levels.”

Sandler O’Neill + Partners is an investment banking firm and broker-dealer focused on the financial services sector.

About Coastal Financial Corporation
Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB) (the “Company”), is an Everett, Washington based bank holding company with Coastal Community Bank (the “Bank”), a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. The Bank operates through its 14 branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, the Internet and its mobile banking application. To learn more about Coastal Community Bank visit www.coastalbank.com.

Contact

Eric Sprink, President & Chief Executive Officer, (425) 357-3659
Joel Edwards, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, (425) 357-3687

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 49,3 M
EBIT 2019 18,4 M
Net income 2019 12,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,8x
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,70x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,36x
Capitalization 182 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 17,00  $
Last Close Price 15,57  $
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,18%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,76%
Managers
NameTitle
Eric M. Sprink President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew P. Skotdal Chairman
John J. Dickson Chief Operations Officer
Joel G. Edwards CFO, Secretary, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
John M. Haugen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION0.46%182
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.14.55%360 079
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-6.10%268 801
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION13.19%259 609
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY4.49%212 154
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.45%192 243
