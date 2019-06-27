Log in
COASTAL GREENLAND LIMITED

(1124)
Coastal Greenland : ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019 (in PDF)

06/27/2019 | 06:41pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

COASTAL GREENLAND LIMITED

沿 海 綠 色 家 園 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1124)

ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Revenue for the year amounted to about HK$201 million, a decrease of about 89% as compared with last year.
  • Profit for the year attributable to owners of the Company was about HK$132 million, a decrease of about 43% from last year.
  • As at 31 March 2019, net debt to total equity ratio was 41%, maintaining at a manageable level.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Coastal Greenland Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2019, together with comparative audited figures for the year ended 31 March 2018. The following financial information is extracted from the audited consolidated financial statements in the Group's 2018/19 annual report which is to be published by the Group.

  • For identification purpose only

1

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 March 2019

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

4

200,508

1,791,404

Cost of sales

(176,555)

(1,364,710)

Gross profit

23,953

426,694

Other income and gains

5

77,193

98,663

Marketing and selling expenses

(9,477)

(39,530)

Administrative expenses

(255,320)

(255,525)

Other expenses

(650,993)

(453,500)

Finance costs

6

(48,950)

(179,653)

Share of (loss) profit of associates

(25)

1,753

Share of (loss) profit of joint ventures

(2,246)

104,239

Net gain on disposal of subsidiaries

15

886,220

661,616

Profit before taxation

20,355

364,757

Taxation

7

99,899

(143,514)

Profit for the year

8

120,254

221,243

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Exchange differences arising on translation to

presentation currency

(617,208)

539,295

Surplus on revaluation of buildings

22,665

78,463

Deferred tax charge arising on revaluation of

buildings

(5,666)

(19,616)

Financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income - net movement

in fair value reserve

(14,748)

-

Other comprehensive income for the year

(614,957)

598,142

Total comprehensive income for the year

(494,703)

819,385

2

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Profit for the year attributable to:

Owners of the Company

132,475

231,077

Non-controlling interests

(12,221)

(9,834)

120,254

221,243

Total comprehensive income for the year

attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(469,895)

811,926

Non-controlling interests

(24,808)

7,459

(494,703)

819,385

HK cents

HK cents

Earnings per share

10

Basic and diluted

3.17

5.52

3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

At 31 March 2019

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

318,750

306,828

Investment properties

4,069

4,356

Prepaid land lease payments

41,894

46,621

Interests in associates

-

24,953

Interests in joint ventures

162,964

193,742

Amounts due from associates and joint ventures

116,579

124,805

Available-for-sale investments

-

195,409

Financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income

34,894

-

Total non-current assets

679,150

896,714

CURRENT ASSETS

Properties under development

1,717,146

1,541,475

Completed properties for sale

191,579

261,372

Trade receivables

11

-

2,603

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

12

5,546,542

1,339,124

Amounts due from associates and joint ventures

256,906

495,329

Prepaid tax

31,897

10,389

Pledged bank deposits

245,414

260,892

Cash and bank balances

35,273

1,342,744

8,024,757

5,253,928

Assets classified as held for sale

15

-

9,651,773

Total current assets

8,024,757

14,905,701

4

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade and bills payables

13

75,296

93,334

Contract liabilities

220,405

-

Deposits received from pre-sales of properties

-

130,983

Other payables and accruals

594,015

2,010,800

Amounts due to associates and joint ventures

-

5,016

Amount due to a substantial shareholder of the

Company

61,509

23,823

Tax payable

147,028

498,435

Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings

15

2,339,368

310,556

3,437,621

3,072,947

Liabilities classified as held for sale

15

-

6,801,087

Total current liabilities

3,437,621

9,874,034

NET CURRENT ASSETS

4,587,136

5,031,667

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT

LIABILITIES

5,266,286

5,928,381

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings

29,145

56,162

Deferred tax liabilities

137,572

263,939

Total non-current liabilities

166,717

320,101

NET ASSETS

5,099,569

5,608,280

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Share capital

414,602

418,587

Reserves

4,577,242

5,055,816

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

4,991,844

5,474,403

Non-controlling interests

107,725

133,877

Total equity

5,099,569

5,608,280

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Coastal Greenland Limited published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 22:40:02 UTC
NameTitle
Ming Jiang Chairman & Managing Director
Kai Cheong Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Ji Qiang Lu Non-Executive Director
Jian Gang Yang Independent Non-Executive Director
Xi Hua Huang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COASTAL GREENLAND LIMITED-9.47%112
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED18.27%48 760
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.2.80%38 655
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-9.09%36 145
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD22.37%32 179
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED13.27%30 312
