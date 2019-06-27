Coastal Greenland : ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019 (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

COASTAL GREENLAND LIMITED

沿 海 綠 色 家 園 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1124)

ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

Revenue for the year amounted to about HK$201 million, a decrease of about 89% as compared with last year.

Profit for the year attributable to owners of the Company was about HK$132 million, a decrease of about 43% from last year.

As at 31 March 2019, net debt to total equity ratio was 41%, maintaining at a manageable level.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Coastal Greenland Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2019, together with comparative audited figures for the year ended 31 March 2018. The following financial information is extracted from the audited consolidated financial statements in the Group's 2018/19 annual report which is to be published by the Group.

For identification purpose only

1