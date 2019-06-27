Coastal Greenland : ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019 (in PDF)
0
06/27/2019 | 06:41pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
COASTAL GREENLAND LIMITED
沿 海 綠 色 家 園 有 限 公 司 *
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1124)
ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:
Revenue for the year amounted to about HK$201 million, a decrease of about 89% as compared with last year.
Profit for the year attributable to owners of the Company was about HK$132 million, a decrease of about 43% from last year.
As at 31 March 2019, net debt to total equity ratio was 41%, maintaining at a manageable level.
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Coastal Greenland Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2019, together with comparative audited figures for the year ended 31 March 2018. The following financial information is extracted from the audited consolidated financial statements in the Group's 2018/19 annual report which is to be published by the Group.
For identification purpose only
1
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 March 2019
2019
2018
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
Revenue
4
200,508
1,791,404
Cost of sales
(176,555)
(1,364,710)
Gross profit
23,953
426,694
Other income and gains
5
77,193
98,663
Marketing and selling expenses
(9,477)
(39,530)
Administrative expenses
(255,320)
(255,525)
Other expenses
(650,993)
(453,500)
Finance costs
6
(48,950)
(179,653)
Share of (loss) profit of associates
(25)
1,753
Share of (loss) profit of joint ventures
(2,246)
104,239
Net gain on disposal of subsidiaries
15
886,220
661,616
Profit before taxation
20,355
364,757
Taxation
7
99,899
(143,514)
Profit for the year
8
120,254
221,243
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Exchange differences arising on translation to
presentation currency
(617,208)
539,295
Surplus on revaluation of buildings
22,665
78,463
Deferred tax charge arising on revaluation of
buildings
(5,666)
(19,616)
Financial assets at fair value through other
comprehensive income - net movement
in fair value reserve
(14,748)
-
Other comprehensive income for the year
(614,957)
598,142
Total comprehensive income for the year
(494,703)
819,385
2
2019
2018
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
Profit for the year attributable to:
Owners of the Company
132,475
231,077
Non-controlling interests
(12,221)
(9,834)
120,254
221,243
Total comprehensive income for the year
attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(469,895)
811,926
Non-controlling interests
(24,808)
7,459
(494,703)
819,385
HK cents
HK cents
Earnings per share
10
Basic and diluted
3.17
5.52
3
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
At 31 March 2019
2019
2018
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
318,750
306,828
Investment properties
4,069
4,356
Prepaid land lease payments
41,894
46,621
Interests in associates
-
24,953
Interests in joint ventures
162,964
193,742
Amounts due from associates and joint ventures
116,579
124,805
Available-for-sale investments
-
195,409
Financial assets at fair value through other
comprehensive income
34,894
-
Total non-current assets
679,150
896,714
CURRENT ASSETS
Properties under development
1,717,146
1,541,475
Completed properties for sale
191,579
261,372
Trade receivables
11
-
2,603
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
12
5,546,542
1,339,124
Amounts due from associates and joint ventures
256,906
495,329
Prepaid tax
31,897
10,389
Pledged bank deposits
245,414
260,892
Cash and bank balances
35,273
1,342,744
8,024,757
5,253,928
Assets classified as held for sale
15
-
9,651,773
Total current assets
8,024,757
14,905,701
4
2019
2018
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade and bills payables
13
75,296
93,334
Contract liabilities
220,405
-
Deposits received from pre-sales of properties
-
130,983
Other payables and accruals
594,015
2,010,800
Amounts due to associates and joint ventures
-
5,016
Amount due to a substantial shareholder of the
Company
61,509
23,823
Tax payable
147,028
498,435
Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings
15
2,339,368
310,556
3,437,621
3,072,947
Liabilities classified as held for sale
15
-
6,801,087
Total current liabilities
3,437,621
9,874,034
NET CURRENT ASSETS
4,587,136
5,031,667
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT
LIABILITIES
5,266,286
5,928,381
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings
29,145
56,162
Deferred tax liabilities
137,572
263,939
Total non-current liabilities
166,717
320,101
NET ASSETS
5,099,569
5,608,280
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Share capital
414,602
418,587
Reserves
4,577,242
5,055,816
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
4,991,844
5,474,403
Non-controlling interests
107,725
133,877
Total equity
5,099,569
5,608,280
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Coastal Greenland Limited published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 22:40:02 UTC