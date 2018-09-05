Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited Thackaringa Joint Venture - Completion of Stage 2 Earning Obligations

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX:COB) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) advises that it has received notice from Broken Hill Prospecting Limited (ASX:BPL) (OTCMKTS:BPLNF) that BPL has accepted to its satisfaction the completion of the Stage Two earning obligations under the Joint Venture Agreement on the Thackaringa Cobalt Project in Broken Hill NSW. BPL advised that it completed a rigorous review of the TJV Stage Two deliverables. Accordingly COB now formally announces the following beneficial ownership over the Thackaringa tenements:



EL 6622 70% beneficial ownership



EL 8143 70% beneficial ownership



ML 86 70% beneficial ownership



ML 87 70% beneficial ownership







