Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited Thackaringa Joint Venture - Completion of Stage 2 Earning Obligations

09/05/2018 | 02:45am CEST
TJV Completion of Stage 2 Earning Obligations

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX:COB) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) advises that it has received notice from Broken Hill Prospecting Limited (ASX:BPL) (OTCMKTS:BPLNF) that BPL has accepted to its satisfaction the completion of the Stage Two earning obligations under the Joint Venture Agreement on the Thackaringa Cobalt Project in Broken Hill NSW. BPL advised that it completed a rigorous review of the TJV Stage Two deliverables. Accordingly COB now formally announces the following beneficial ownership over the Thackaringa tenements:

EL 6622 70% beneficial ownership

EL 8143 70% beneficial ownership

ML 86 70% beneficial ownership

ML 87 70% beneficial ownership



About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited:

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) is an exploration company focussed on green energy technology and a strategy of fast-tracking development of the Thackaringa Cobalt Project in New South Wales to achieve commercial production of cobalt. This strategic metal is in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now widely used in clean energy systems.

COB has entered into a farm-in joint venture agreement with Broken Hill Prospecting Limited (“BPL”) in which COB seeks to acquire an initial 51% interest in the Thackaringa Cobalt Project. COB will undertake exploration and development programs on the Thackaringa Cobalt Project and, subject to the achievement of milestones, will acquire 100% of the Thackaringa Cobalt Project.



Source:

Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited



Contact:

Robert J Waring
Company Secretary
Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited
Telephone: +61-2-8287-0660
Email: info@cobaltblueholdings.com

© ABN Newswire 2018
