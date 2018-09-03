Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited US and European Institutional Marketing Presentation

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX:COB) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) provides the Company's US and European Institutional Marketing Presentation.



Cobalt Blue - Company Overview



The Thackaringa Cobalt Project



Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (COB) is a cobalt exploration/development company focussedon the development of the Thackaringa Cobalt Project in New South Wales.



The Thackaringa Project is 23 km west of Broken Hill and 400km by rail from Port Pirie, consists of four granted tenements (EL6622, EL8143, ML86 and ML87) with total area of 63km2. The main targets for exploration are large-tonnage cobalt-bearing pyrite deposits.



The project area is under-explored, with the vast majority of historical exploration directed at or around the outcropping pyritic cobalt deposits at Pyrite Hill, the Railway Deposit and Big Hill.



COB -Improved Economics -12 Month Catalysts



Four key optimisation opportunities:



- Process plant tailings handling and storage: LOM management of tailings (Capex + Opex). (Q4 2018).



- Metal recoveries: Design criteria used during the PFS was based on batch testwork. Larger scale testing will be conducted during the BFS targeting increased metal recoveries. (Q2 2019).



- Power pricing: Power represents 22% of site cash costs. Focus upon energy storage (batteries), process plant operating philosophies, frequency & grid stability options. (Q2 2019).



- Mine life: Extend project life by treating ore from inferred inventories from known resources and from other sources beyond Thackaringa. (Q1 2019).



About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited:



Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) is an exploration company focussed on green energy technology and a strategy of fast-tracking development of the Thackaringa Cobalt Project in New South Wales to achieve commercial production of cobalt. This strategic metal is in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now widely used in clean energy systems.



COB has entered into a farm-in joint venture agreement with Broken Hill Prospecting Limited (“BPL”) in which COB seeks to acquire an initial 51% interest in the Thackaringa Cobalt Project. COB will undertake exploration and development programs on the Thackaringa Cobalt Project and, subject to the achievement of milestones, will acquire 100% of the Thackaringa Cobalt Project.





