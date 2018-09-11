Cobham : Director/PDMR Shareholding

11 September 2018

Cobham plc

LEI 213800A41R9NL49E5632

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR CONNECTED PERSONS

Cobham plc (the 'Company') announces the following transactions of Directors, persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons:

On 10 September 2018, Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary, purchased 82 ordinary 2.5 pence shares of the Company ('Shares'), at 121.5 pence per share, as part of the Company's Share Incentive Plan.

1 Name of person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / connected person (if applicable): Lyn Colloff 2a Position / status Company Secretary 2b Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3a Details of the Issuer Cobham plc 3b Legal Entity Identifier 213800A41R9NL49E5632 4a Description of financial instrument Cobham plc Ordinary 2.5p shares Identification Code GB00B07KD360 4b Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares 4c Price per share 121.5 pence Volume of the transaction 82 shares 4d Aggregated Information Volume: 82 Price: £1.215 Total: £99.63 4e Date of transaction 2018 09 10 4f Place of Transaction London Stock Exchange XLON

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Julian Wais

Director of Investor Relations

01202 857998