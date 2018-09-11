Log in
Cobham : Director/PDMR Shareholding

09/11/2018 | 02:57pm CEST

11 September 2018

Cobham plc

LEI 213800A41R9NL49E5632

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR CONNECTED PERSONS

Cobham plc (the 'Company') announces the following transactions of Directors, persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons:

On 10 September 2018, Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary, purchased 82 ordinary 2.5 pence shares of the Company ('Shares'), at 121.5 pence per share, as part of the Company's Share Incentive Plan.

1

Name of person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / connected person (if applicable):

Lyn Colloff

2a

Position / status

Company Secretary

2b

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

3a

Details of the Issuer

Cobham plc

3b

Legal Entity Identifier

213800A41R9NL49E5632

4a

Description of financial instrument

Cobham plc Ordinary 2.5p shares

Identification Code

GB00B07KD360

4b

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

4c

Price per share

121.5 pence

Volume of the transaction

82 shares

4d

Aggregated Information

Volume: 82

Price: £1.215

Total: £99.63

4e

Date of transaction

2018 09 10

4f

Place of Transaction

London Stock Exchange XLON

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Julian Wais

Director of Investor Relations

01202 857998

Disclaimer

Cobham plc published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 12:56:02 UTC
