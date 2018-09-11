Cobham : Director/PDMR Shareholding

11 September 2018
Cobham plc
LEI 213800A41R9NL49E5632
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR CONNECTED PERSONS
Cobham plc (the 'Company') announces the following transactions of Directors, persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons:
On 10 September 2018, Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary, purchased 82 ordinary 2.5 pence shares of the Company ('Shares'), at 121.5 pence per share, as part of the Company's Share Incentive Plan.
|
1
|
Name of person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / connected person (if applicable):
|
Lyn Colloff
|
2a
|
Position / status
|
Company Secretary
|
2b
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3a
|
Details of the Issuer
|
Cobham plc
|
3b
|
Legal Entity Identifier
|
213800A41R9NL49E5632
|
4a
|
Description of financial instrument
|
Cobham plc Ordinary 2.5p shares
|
|
Identification Code
|
GB00B07KD360
|
4b
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of ordinary shares
|
4c
|
Price per share
|
121.5 pence
|
|
Volume of the transaction
|
82 shares
|
4d
|
Aggregated Information
|
Volume: 82
Price: £1.215
Total: £99.63
|
4e
|
Date of transaction
|
2018 09 10
|
4f
|
Place of Transaction
|
London Stock Exchange XLON
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
Julian Wais
Director of Investor Relations
01202 857998
Disclaimer
Cobham plc published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 12:56:02 UTC