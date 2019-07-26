Log in
Cobham : Director/PDMR Shareholding

07/26/2019 | 09:45am EDT

26 July 2019

Cobham plc

LEI 213800A41R9NL49E5632

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

Cobham plc (the 'Company') announces the following transactions of Directors and PDMRs:

In consequence of the Company being in a closed period, the vesting of share awards granted to David Mellors, a Director, in June 2017 and Paul Kahn, a PDMR, in October 2017 were deferred and, in accordance with their terms automatically vested today, being the first dealing day after the closed period ended. Both David Mellors and Paul Kahn have elected to retain all ordinary shares acquired on vesting.

In June 2019, Shawn Black, a PDMR, became eligible to receive an award under the Company's long term incentive plan (the Plan). Again, in consequence of the Company being in a closed period, the grant of a nil-cost award under the Plan was deferred. The award was granted today, details of the award are set out below.

1

Name of person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / connected person (if applicable):

David Mellors

2a

Position / status

Director

2b

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

3a

Details of the Issuer

Cobham plc

3b

Legal Entity Identifier

213800A41R9NL49E5632

4a

Description of financial instrument

Cobham plc ordinary shares of 2.5p

Identification Code

GB00B07KD360

4b

Nature of the transaction

Share acquisition

4c

Price per share

N/A

Volume of the transaction

123,499

4d

Aggregated Information

N/A

4e

Date of transaction

2019 Jul 26

4f

Place of Transaction

London Stock Exchange XLON

1

Name of person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / connected person (if applicable):

Paul Kahn

2a

Position / status

PDMR

2b

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

3a

Details of the Issuer

Cobham plc

3b

Legal Entity Identifier

213800A41R9NL49E5632

4a

Description of financial instrument

Cobham plc ordinary shares of 2.5p

Identification Code

GB00B07KD360

4b

Nature of the transaction

Share acquisition

4c

Price per share

N/A

Volume of the transaction

7,890

4d

Aggregated Information

N/A

4e

Date of transaction

2019 Jul 26

4f

Place of Transaction

London Stock Exchange XLON

1

Name of person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / connected person (if applicable):

Shawn Black

2a

Position / status

PDMR

2b

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

3a

Details of the Issuer

Cobham plc

3b

Legal Entity Identifier

213800A41R9NL49E5632

4a

Description of financial instrument

Cobham plc ordinary shares of 2.5p

Identification Code

GB00B07KD360

4b

Nature of the transaction

Grant of PSP Performance Award

4c

Price per share

N/A

Volume of the transaction

219,446

4d

Aggregated Information

N/A

4e

Date of transaction

2019 Jul 26

4f

Place of Transaction

London Stock Exchange XLON

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Bill Warner

Deputy Company Secretary

01202 857504

Disclaimer

Cobham plc published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 13:44:06 UTC
