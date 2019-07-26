Cobham : Director/PDMR Shareholding

26 July 2019
Cobham plc
LEI 213800A41R9NL49E5632
Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
Cobham plc (the 'Company') announces the following transactions of Directors and PDMRs:
In consequence of the Company being in a closed period, the vesting of share awards granted to David Mellors, a Director, in June 2017 and Paul Kahn, a PDMR, in October 2017 were deferred and, in accordance with their terms automatically vested today, being the first dealing day after the closed period ended. Both David Mellors and Paul Kahn have elected to retain all ordinary shares acquired on vesting.
In June 2019, Shawn Black, a PDMR, became eligible to receive an award under the Company's long term incentive plan (the Plan). Again, in consequence of the Company being in a closed period, the grant of a nil-cost award under the Plan was deferred. The award was granted today, details of the award are set out below.
|
1
|
Name of person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / connected person (if applicable):
|
David Mellors
|
2a
|
Position / status
|
Director
|
2b
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3a
|
Details of the Issuer
|
Cobham plc
|
3b
|
Legal Entity Identifier
|
213800A41R9NL49E5632
|
4a
|
Description of financial instrument
|
Cobham plc ordinary shares of 2.5p
|
|
Identification Code
|
GB00B07KD360
|
4b
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Share acquisition
|
4c
|
Price per share
|
N/A
|
|
Volume of the transaction
|
123,499
|
4d
|
Aggregated Information
|
N/A
|
4e
|
Date of transaction
|
2019 Jul 26
|
4f
|
Place of Transaction
|
London Stock Exchange XLON
|
1
|
Name of person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / connected person (if applicable):
|
Paul Kahn
|
2a
|
Position / status
|
PDMR
|
2b
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3a
|
Details of the Issuer
|
Cobham plc
|
3b
|
Legal Entity Identifier
|
213800A41R9NL49E5632
|
4a
|
Description of financial instrument
|
Cobham plc ordinary shares of 2.5p
|
|
Identification Code
|
GB00B07KD360
|
4b
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Share acquisition
|
4c
|
Price per share
|
N/A
|
|
Volume of the transaction
|
7,890
|
4d
|
Aggregated Information
|
N/A
|
4e
|
Date of transaction
|
2019 Jul 26
|
4f
|
Place of Transaction
|
London Stock Exchange XLON
|
1
|
Name of person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / connected person (if applicable):
|
Shawn Black
|
2a
|
Position / status
|
PDMR
|
2b
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3a
|
Details of the Issuer
|
Cobham plc
|
3b
|
Legal Entity Identifier
|
213800A41R9NL49E5632
|
4a
|
Description of financial instrument
|
Cobham plc ordinary shares of 2.5p
|
|
Identification Code
|
GB00B07KD360
|
4b
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of PSP Performance Award
|
4c
|
Price per share
|
N/A
|
|
Volume of the transaction
|
219,446
|
4d
|
Aggregated Information
|
N/A
|
4e
|
Date of transaction
|
2019 Jul 26
|
4f
|
Place of Transaction
|
London Stock Exchange XLON
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
Bill Warner
Deputy Company Secretary
01202 857504
Disclaimer
