Cobham : Director/PDMR Shareholding

26 July 2019

Cobham plc

LEI 213800A41R9NL49E5632

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

Cobham plc (the 'Company') announces the following transactions of Directors and PDMRs:

In consequence of the Company being in a closed period, the vesting of share awards granted to David Mellors, a Director, in June 2017 and Paul Kahn, a PDMR, in October 2017 were deferred and, in accordance with their terms automatically vested today, being the first dealing day after the closed period ended. Both David Mellors and Paul Kahn have elected to retain all ordinary shares acquired on vesting.

In June 2019, Shawn Black, a PDMR, became eligible to receive an award under the Company's long term incentive plan (the Plan). Again, in consequence of the Company being in a closed period, the grant of a nil-cost award under the Plan was deferred. The award was granted today, details of the award are set out below.

1 Name of person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / connected person (if applicable): David Mellors 2a Position / status Director 2b Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3a Details of the Issuer Cobham plc 3b Legal Entity Identifier 213800A41R9NL49E5632 4a Description of financial instrument Cobham plc ordinary shares of 2.5p Identification Code GB00B07KD360 4b Nature of the transaction Share acquisition 4c Price per share N/A Volume of the transaction 123,499 4d Aggregated Information N/A 4e Date of transaction 2019 Jul 26 4f Place of Transaction London Stock Exchange XLON

1 Name of person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / connected person (if applicable): Paul Kahn 2a Position / status PDMR 2b Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3a Details of the Issuer Cobham plc 3b Legal Entity Identifier 213800A41R9NL49E5632 4a Description of financial instrument Cobham plc ordinary shares of 2.5p Identification Code GB00B07KD360 4b Nature of the transaction Share acquisition 4c Price per share N/A Volume of the transaction 7,890 4d Aggregated Information N/A 4e Date of transaction 2019 Jul 26 4f Place of Transaction London Stock Exchange XLON

1 Name of person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / connected person (if applicable): Shawn Black 2a Position / status PDMR 2b Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3a Details of the Issuer Cobham plc 3b Legal Entity Identifier 213800A41R9NL49E5632 4a Description of financial instrument Cobham plc ordinary shares of 2.5p Identification Code GB00B07KD360 4b Nature of the transaction Grant of PSP Performance Award 4c Price per share N/A Volume of the transaction 219,446 4d Aggregated Information N/A 4e Date of transaction 2019 Jul 26 4f Place of Transaction London Stock Exchange XLON

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Bill Warner

Deputy Company Secretary

01202 857504