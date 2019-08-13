Log in
08/13 07:57:44 am
Cobham : Director/PDMR Shareholding

08/13/2019 | 07:32am EDT

13 August 2019

Cobham plc

LEI 213800A41R9NL49E5632

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS/ PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Cobham plc (the 'Company') announces the following transactions by Directors:

On 12 August 2019, David Lockwood, Chief Executive Officer, purchased 91 ordinary 2.5 pence shares of the Company, at 164.05 pence per share, as part of the Company's Share Incentive Plan.

David Mellors, Chief Financial Officer, purchased 91 ordinary 2.5 pence shares of the Company, at 164.05 pence per share, as part of the Company's Share Incentive Plan.

1

Name of person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / connected person (if applicable):

David Lockwood

2a

Position / status

Chief Executive Officer

2b

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

3a

Details of the Issuer

Cobham plc

3b

Legal Entity Identifier

213800A41R9NL49E5632

4a

Description of financial instrument

Cobham plc Ordinary 2.5p shares

Identification Code

GB00B07KD360

4b

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

4c

Price per share

164.05 pence

Volume of the transaction

91 shares

4d

Aggregated Information

Volume: 91

Price: £1.6405

Total: £149.29

4e

Date of transaction

2019 08 12

4f

Place of Transaction

London Stock Exchange XLON

1

Name of person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / connected person (if applicable):

David Mellors

2a

Position / status

Chief Financial Officer

2b

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

3a

Details of the Issuer

Cobham plc

3b

Legal Entity Identifier

213800A41R9NL49E5632

4a

Description of financial instrument

Cobham plc Ordinary 2.5p shares

Identification Code

GB00B07KD360

4b

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

4c

Price per share

164.05 pence

Volume of the transaction

91 shares

4d

Aggregated Information

Volume: 91

Price: £1.6405

Total: £149.29

4e

Date of transaction

2019 08 12

4f

Place of Transaction

London Stock Exchange XLON

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Bill Warner, Deputy Company Secretary

01202 857504

Disclaimer

Cobham plc published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 11:31:14 UTC
