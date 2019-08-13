Cobham : Director/PDMR Shareholding

13 August 2019
Cobham plc
LEI 213800A41R9NL49E5632
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS/ PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Cobham plc (the 'Company') announces the following transactions by Directors:
On 12 August 2019, David Lockwood, Chief Executive Officer, purchased 91 ordinary 2.5 pence shares of the Company, at 164.05 pence per share, as part of the Company's Share Incentive Plan.
David Mellors, Chief Financial Officer, purchased 91 ordinary 2.5 pence shares of the Company, at 164.05 pence per share, as part of the Company's Share Incentive Plan.
|
1
|
Name of person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / connected person (if applicable):
|
David Lockwood
|
2a
|
Position / status
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
2b
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3a
|
Details of the Issuer
|
Cobham plc
|
3b
|
Legal Entity Identifier
|
213800A41R9NL49E5632
|
4a
|
Description of financial instrument
|
Cobham plc Ordinary 2.5p shares
|
|
Identification Code
|
GB00B07KD360
|
4b
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of ordinary shares
|
4c
|
Price per share
|
164.05 pence
|
|
Volume of the transaction
|
91 shares
|
4d
|
Aggregated Information
|
Volume: 91
Price: £1.6405
Total: £149.29
|
4e
|
Date of transaction
|
2019 08 12
|
4f
|
Place of Transaction
|
London Stock Exchange XLON
|
1
|
Name of person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / connected person (if applicable):
|
David Mellors
|
2a
|
Position / status
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
2b
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3a
|
Details of the Issuer
|
Cobham plc
|
3b
|
Legal Entity Identifier
|
213800A41R9NL49E5632
|
4a
|
Description of financial instrument
|
Cobham plc Ordinary 2.5p shares
|
|
Identification Code
|
GB00B07KD360
|
4b
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of ordinary shares
|
4c
|
Price per share
|
164.05 pence
|
|
Volume of the transaction
|
91 shares
|
4d
|
Aggregated Information
|
Volume: 91
Price: £1.6405
Total: £149.29
|
4e
|
Date of transaction
|
2019 08 12
|
4f
|
Place of Transaction
|
London Stock Exchange XLON
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
Bill Warner, Deputy Company Secretary
01202 857504
