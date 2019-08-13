Cobham : Director/PDMR Shareholding

13 August 2019

Cobham plc

LEI 213800A41R9NL49E5632

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS/ PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Cobham plc (the 'Company') announces the following transactions by Directors:

On 12 August 2019, David Lockwood, Chief Executive Officer, purchased 91 ordinary 2.5 pence shares of the Company, at 164.05 pence per share, as part of the Company's Share Incentive Plan.

David Mellors, Chief Financial Officer, purchased 91 ordinary 2.5 pence shares of the Company, at 164.05 pence per share, as part of the Company's Share Incentive Plan.

1 Name of person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / connected person (if applicable): David Lockwood 2a Position / status Chief Executive Officer 2b Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3a Details of the Issuer Cobham plc 3b Legal Entity Identifier 213800A41R9NL49E5632 4a Description of financial instrument Cobham plc Ordinary 2.5p shares Identification Code GB00B07KD360 4b Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares 4c Price per share 164.05 pence Volume of the transaction 91 shares 4d Aggregated Information Volume: 91 Price: £1.6405 Total: £149.29 4e Date of transaction 2019 08 12 4f Place of Transaction London Stock Exchange XLON

1 Name of person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / connected person (if applicable): David Mellors 2a Position / status Chief Financial Officer 2b Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3a Details of the Issuer Cobham plc 3b Legal Entity Identifier 213800A41R9NL49E5632 4a Description of financial instrument Cobham plc Ordinary 2.5p shares Identification Code GB00B07KD360 4b Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares 4c Price per share 164.05 pence Volume of the transaction 91 shares 4d Aggregated Information Volume: 91 Price: £1.6405 Total: £149.29 4e Date of transaction 2019 08 12 4f Place of Transaction London Stock Exchange XLON

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Bill Warner, Deputy Company Secretary

01202 857504