Cobham : FORM 8.3 - COBHAM PLC - AMENDMENT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3

Amendment to Purchase

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC. (b) Owner or controller of interest and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose COBHAM PLC relevant securities this form relates: (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 01 November 2019 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making NO disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: 2.5p ordinary Interests Short Positions Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 59,789,041 2.50% 35,100,962 1.47% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 3,412,599 0.14% 50,742,275 2.12% (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00% (4) TOTAL: 63,201,640 2.64% 85,843,237 3.59%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit security securities 2.5p ordinary Purchase 15 1.5800 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 831 1.5787 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 2,640 1.5807 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 6,822 1.5820 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 8,591 1.5817 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 9,664 1.5802 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 42,110 1.5810 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 59,566 1.5822 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 68,094 1.5850 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 105,378 1.5836 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 185,131 1.5848 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 250,000 1.5816 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 250,000 1.5799 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 368,847 1.5824 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 2,503,739 1.5840 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 178 1.5795 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 3,858 1.5807 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 5,445 1.5825 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 7,377 1.5774 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 9,081 1.5779 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 10,373 1.5813 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 26,008 1.5800 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 31,516 1.5789 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 38,484 1.5810 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 49,643 1.5820 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 51,729 1.5804 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 66,832 1.5788 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 94,673 1.5824 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 109,957 1.5850 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 142,860 1.5792 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 186,976 1.5849 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 260,393 1.5830 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 346,887 1.5819 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per relevant description reference unit security securities 2.5p ordinary SWAP Long 746 1.5797 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Long 3,527 1.5789 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Long 4,911 1.5809 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Long 5,101 1.5791 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Long 5,197 1.5850 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Long 5,380 1.5808 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Long 6,133 1.5795 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Long 7,377 1.5774 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Long 9,081 1.5779 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Long 27,856 1.5793 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Long 53,574 1.5804 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Long 88,974 1.5788 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Long 108,871 1.5792 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Long 234,318 1.5813 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Long 240,611 1.5825 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Long 260,393 1.5830 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Short 316 1.5822 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Short 49,699 1.5834 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Short 119,878 1.5826 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Short 142,584 1.5819 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Short 161,933 1.5822 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Short 250,000 1.5799 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Short 250,000 1.5816 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Short 2,496,180 1.5840 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO Date of disclosure: 6 Nov 2019 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005398/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC