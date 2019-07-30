Cobham : Form 8.3 - COBHAM PLC - Amendment

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3 - Amendment to Sales

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC. (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree COBHAM PLC (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 25 JULY 2019 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' NO

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: 2.5p ordinary Interests Short Positions Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 46,965,717 1.96% 12,187,263 0.51% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 9,956,217 0.42% 19,696,548 0.82% (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00% TOTAL: 56,921,934 2.38% 31,883,811 1.33%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit security securities 2.5p ordinary Purchase 298 1.6530 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 472 1.6517 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 837 1.6657 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 1,379 1.6545 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 1,417 1.6575 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 1,933 1.6630 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 2,528 1.6557 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 2,534 1.6573 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 2,553 1.6660 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 3,048 1.6550 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 4,391 1.6610 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 4,548 1.6542 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 4,783 1.6577 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 5,342 1.6560 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 6,289 1.6635 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 7,173 1.6552 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 7,779 1.6655 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 8,342 1.6650 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 11,328 1.6571 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 13,245 1.6518 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 15,000 1.6644 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 15,602 1.6576 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 16,476 1.6640 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 17,397 1.6601 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 19,668 1.6589 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 23,859 1.6515 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 35,373 1.6638 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 39,610 1.6540 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 42,438 1.6632 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 56,955 1.6562 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 63,937 1.6642 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 71,494 1.6514 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 84,790 1.6565 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 101,691 1.6555 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 115,444 1.6563 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 120,053 1.6574 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 293,741 1.6631 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 357,972 1.6590 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 395,609 1.6523 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 410,360 1.6592 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 426,143 1.6556 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 472,096 1.6600 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 584,001 1.6544 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 633,538 1.6567 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 682,226 1.6626 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 716,052 1.6549 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 1,089,669 1.6324 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 2,000,000 1.6526 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 2,457,568 1.6551 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 4,000,000 1.6361 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 11,570,424 1.6547 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 298 1.6530 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 472 1.6517 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 1,379 1.6545 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 1,417 1.6575 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 1,933 1.6630 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 2,432 1.6515 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 2,528 1.6557 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 2,531 1.6550 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 2,553 1.6660 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 4,341 1.6600 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 4,548 1.6542 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 4,783 1.6577 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 5,086 1.6637 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 5,755 1.6547 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 6,289 1.6635 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 8,342 1.6650 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 9,969 1.6655 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 10,335 1.6583 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 14,740 1.6648 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 18,918 1.6601 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 19,112 1.6555 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 24,510 1.6592 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 25,181 1.6568 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 38,281 1.6569 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 38,698 1.6636 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 41,120 1.6574 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 85,878 1.6562 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 92,672 1.6565 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 129,676 1.6560 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 138,401 1.6566 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 139,262 1.6677 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 266,314 1.6563 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 284,785 1.6657 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 383,653 1.2275 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 414,051 1.6571 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 1,067,920 1.6559 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per relevant description reference unit security securities 2.5p ordinary SWAP Long 649 1.6530 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Long 1,087 1.6640 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Long 1,498 1.6486 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Long 5,086 1.6637 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Long 5,513 1.6629 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Long 10,531 1.6605 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Long 25,181 1.6568 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Long 38,698 1.6636 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Long 70,495 1.6552 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Long 102,310 1.6551 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Long 128,839 1.6543 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Long 180,188 1.6583 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Long 203,797 1.6584 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Long 383,653 1.2275 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Short 4,391 1.6610 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Short 12,766 1.6543 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Short 13,245 1.6518 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Short 15,602 1.6576 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Short 17,397 1.6601 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Short 22,035 1.6546 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Short 28,133 1.6562 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Short 34,563 1.6567 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Short 42,438 1.6632 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Short 51,446 1.6525 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Short 79,353 1.6565 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Short 121,295 1.6563 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Short 234,052 1.6548 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Short 244,867 1.6544 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Short 279,070 1.6557 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Short 292,732 1.6631 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Short 350,738 1.6677 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Short 395,609 1.6523 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Short 682,226 1.6626 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Short 716,052 1.6657 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Expires 29/07/2021 Short 1,000,000 1.6411 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Short 1,056,612 1.6549 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Short 1,056,612 1.6549 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Short 1,089,669 1.6324 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Expires 29/07/2021 Short 2,006,752 1.6526 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Short 2,006,752 1.6526 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Short 2,305,513 1.6551 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Expires 29/07/2021 Short 2,305,513 1.6551 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Expires 29/07/2021 Short 4,000,000 1.6361 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Expires 29/07/2021 Short 10,000,000 1.6561 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO

Date of disclosure: 30 JULY 2019 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number*: 20 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

