Cobham : Form 8.3 - Cobham plc

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a) Full name of discloser:
Société Générale S.A.
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Cobham plc
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:
17/10/2019
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
NO
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
Class of relevant security:
Ordinary
Interests
Short positions
Number
%
Number
%
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:
26,563,604
1.11
14,379
0.00
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
0
0.00
4,457,961
0.19
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:
0
0.00
0
0.00
TOTAL:
26,563,604
1.11
4,472,340
0.19
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
(a) Purchases and sales
Class of relevant security
Purchase/sale
Number of securities
Price per unit GBP
Ordinary
Purchase
522
1.5675
Ordinary
Purchase
1,498
1.567
Ordinary
Purchase
2,205
1.5675
Ordinary
Purchase
1,301
1.5665
Ordinary
Purchase
2,251
1.5655
Ordinary
Purchase
1,224
1.5665
Ordinary
Purchase
752
1.5705
Ordinary
Purchase
2,110
1.5795
Ordinary
Purchase
653
1.5795
Ordinary
Purchase
1,291
1.566
Ordinary
Purchase
1,200
1.566
Ordinary
Purchase
47
1.566
Ordinary
Purchase
1,618
1.569
Ordinary
Purchase
1,185
1.5805
Ordinary
Purchase
234
1.569
Ordinary
Purchase
739
1.5695
Ordinary
Purchase
886
1.5695
Ordinary
Purchase
489
1.575
Ordinary
Purchase
1,138
1.574
Ordinary
Purchase
1,074
1.574
Ordinary
Purchase
1,852
1.5705
Ordinary
Purchase
660
1.571
Ordinary
Purchase
1,058
1.569
Ordinary
Purchase
1,483
1.569
Ordinary
Purchase
973
1.567
Ordinary
Purchase
556
1.569
Ordinary
Purchase
737
1.567
Ordinary
Purchase
454
1.568
Ordinary
Purchase
856
1.5675
Ordinary
Purchase
661
1.5675
Ordinary
Purchase
3,338
1.567
Ordinary
Purchase
1,440
1.5695
Ordinary
Purchase
838
1.5675
Ordinary
Purchase
500
1.567
Ordinary
Purchase
952
1.5745
Ordinary
Purchase
40
1.5745
Ordinary
Purchase
735
1.5675
Ordinary
Purchase
654
1.567
Ordinary
Purchase
488
1.5675
Ordinary
Purchase
1,312
1.5675
Ordinary
Purchase
915
1.567
Ordinary
Purchase
461
1.5695
Ordinary
Purchase
953
1.567
Ordinary
Purchase
1,041
1.577
Ordinary
Purchase
526
1.573
Ordinary
Purchase
846
1.573
Ordinary
Purchase
33
1.579
Ordinary
Purchase
908
1.567
Ordinary
Purchase
131
1.5655
Ordinary
Purchase
923
1.568
Ordinary
Purchase
696
1.57
Ordinary
Purchase
2,064
1.57
Ordinary
Purchase
2,760
1.5705
Ordinary
Purchase
2,760
1.569
Ordinary
Purchase
533
1.57
Ordinary
Purchase
299
1.567
Ordinary
Purchase
507
1.568
Ordinary
Purchase
2,760
1.5725
Ordinary
Purchase
1,360
1.567
Ordinary
Purchase
1,102
1.567
Ordinary
Purchase
664
1.567
Ordinary
Purchase
2,760
1.568
Ordinary
Purchase
118
1.5655
Ordinary
Purchase
213
1.5735
Ordinary
Purchase
124
1.5655
Ordinary
Purchase
465
1.567
Ordinary
Purchase
580
1.567
Ordinary
Purchase
2,041
1.568
Ordinary
Purchase
1,146
1.567
Ordinary
Purchase
230
1.5745
Ordinary
Purchase
5,439
1.5745
Ordinary
Purchase
4,411
1.5655
Ordinary
Purchase
3,216
1.561
Ordinary
Purchase
836
1.57
Ordinary
Purchase
1,097
1.567
Ordinary
Purchase
867
1.5675
Ordinary
Purchase
2,098
1.563
Ordinary
Purchase
2,055
1.5675
Ordinary
Purchase
1,921
1.57
Ordinary
Purchase
2,766
1.567
Ordinary
Purchase
2,769
1.5655
Ordinary
Purchase
2,754
1.567
Ordinary
Purchase
2,754
1.5665
Ordinary
Purchase
2,269
1.5675
Ordinary
Purchase
502
1.5675
Ordinary
Purchase
2,757
1.57
Ordinary
Purchase
1,741
1.5675
Ordinary
Purchase
2,766
1.5635
Ordinary
Purchase
274
1.564
Ordinary
Purchase
3,437
1.568
Ordinary
Purchase
2,766
1.567
Ordinary
Purchase
4,527
1.5665
Ordinary
Purchase
2,755
1.57
Ordinary
Purchase
425
1.569
Ordinary
Purchase
2,338
1.569
Ordinary
Purchase
6,727
1.567
Ordinary
Purchase
2,897
1.5705
Ordinary
Purchase
2,769
1.5665
Ordinary
Purchase
2,500
1.5715
Ordinary
Purchase
1,645
1.567
Ordinary
Purchase
6,196
1.567
Ordinary
Purchase
4,418
1.5665
Ordinary
Purchase
3,851
1.566
Ordinary
Purchase
76
1.5655
Ordinary
Purchase
3,779
1.5655
Ordinary
Purchase
3,621
1.565
Ordinary
Purchase
2,500
1.566
Ordinary
Purchase
3,905
1.568
Ordinary
Purchase
3,960
1.5675
Ordinary
Purchase
3,811
1.567
Ordinary
Purchase
3,256
1.5665
Ordinary
Purchase
2,772
1.567
Ordinary
Purchase
1,255
1.575
Ordinary
Purchase
3,898
1.5655
Ordinary
Purchase
489
1.5655
Ordinary
Purchase
3,555
1.575
Ordinary
Purchase
7,195
1.567
Ordinary
Purchase
2,500
1.5675
Ordinary
Purchase
2,774
1.5665
Ordinary
Purchase
2,271
1.567
Ordinary
Purchase
500
1.567
Ordinary
Purchase
4,741
1.562
Ordinary
Purchase
2,500
1.5625
Ordinary
Purchase
4,420
1.561
Ordinary
Purchase
1,509
1.5635
Ordinary
Purchase
3,687
1.561
Ordinary
Purchase
4,560
1.561
Ordinary
Purchase
2,546
1.5665
Ordinary
Purchase
1,811
1.5665
Ordinary
Purchase
2,857
1.5615
Ordinary
Purchase
2,394
1.566
Ordinary
Purchase
378
1.566
Ordinary
Purchase
1,262
1.5635
Ordinary
Purchase
2,500
1.5675
Ordinary
Purchase
2,500
1.5665
Ordinary
Purchase
250,000
1.571751
Ordinary
Purchase
2,724
1.579
Ordinary
Purchase
2,719
1.581
Ordinary
Purchase
495,172
1.579205
Ordinary
Purchase
495,172
1.578968
Ordinary
Sale
1,361
1.562
Ordinary
Sale
2,502
1.562
Ordinary
Sale
519
1.5695
Ordinary
Sale
2,233
1.5695
Ordinary
Sale
2,726
1.5785
Ordinary
Sale
2,485
1.579
Ordinary
Sale
245
1.579
Ordinary
Sale
2,733
1.5745
Ordinary
Sale
2,729
1.5785
Ordinary
Sale
2,728
1.579
Ordinary
Sale
2,724
1.5785
Ordinary
Sale
2,724
1.5795
Ordinary
Sale
2,500
1.5825
Ordinary
Sale
2,014
1.566
Ordinary
Sale
2,724
1.579
Ordinary
Sale
2,728
1.5785
Ordinary
Sale
2,719
1.581
Ordinary
Sale
495,172
1.578968
Ordinary
Sale
495,172
1.578968
Total Purchases
1,498,035
Total Sales
1,028,738
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of relevant security
Product description
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant security
Nature of dealing
Details
Price per unit (if applicable) GBP
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
(c) Attachments
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?
NO
Date of disclosure:
18/10/2019
Contact name:
Paul Jenkins
Telephone number*:
+44 20 7676 6969
