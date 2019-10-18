Cobham : Form 8.3 - Cobham plc

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Société Générale S.A. (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Cobham plc (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 17/10/2019 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' NO

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: Ordinary Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 26,563,604 1.11 14,379 0.00 (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 0 0.00 4,457,961 0.19 (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00 0 0.00 TOTAL: 26,563,604 1.11 4,472,340 0.19

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit GBP Ordinary Purchase 522 1.5675 Ordinary Purchase 1,498 1.567 Ordinary Purchase 2,205 1.5675 Ordinary Purchase 1,301 1.5665 Ordinary Purchase 2,251 1.5655 Ordinary Purchase 1,224 1.5665 Ordinary Purchase 752 1.5705 Ordinary Purchase 2,110 1.5795 Ordinary Purchase 653 1.5795 Ordinary Purchase 1,291 1.566 Ordinary Purchase 1,200 1.566 Ordinary Purchase 47 1.566 Ordinary Purchase 1,618 1.569 Ordinary Purchase 1,185 1.5805 Ordinary Purchase 234 1.569 Ordinary Purchase 739 1.5695 Ordinary Purchase 886 1.5695 Ordinary Purchase 489 1.575 Ordinary Purchase 1,138 1.574 Ordinary Purchase 1,074 1.574 Ordinary Purchase 1,852 1.5705 Ordinary Purchase 660 1.571 Ordinary Purchase 1,058 1.569 Ordinary Purchase 1,483 1.569 Ordinary Purchase 973 1.567 Ordinary Purchase 556 1.569 Ordinary Purchase 737 1.567 Ordinary Purchase 454 1.568 Ordinary Purchase 856 1.5675 Ordinary Purchase 661 1.5675 Ordinary Purchase 3,338 1.567 Ordinary Purchase 1,440 1.5695 Ordinary Purchase 838 1.5675 Ordinary Purchase 500 1.567 Ordinary Purchase 952 1.5745 Ordinary Purchase 40 1.5745 Ordinary Purchase 735 1.5675 Ordinary Purchase 654 1.567 Ordinary Purchase 488 1.5675 Ordinary Purchase 1,312 1.5675 Ordinary Purchase 915 1.567 Ordinary Purchase 461 1.5695 Ordinary Purchase 953 1.567 Ordinary Purchase 1,041 1.577 Ordinary Purchase 526 1.573 Ordinary Purchase 846 1.573 Ordinary Purchase 33 1.579 Ordinary Purchase 908 1.567 Ordinary Purchase 131 1.5655 Ordinary Purchase 923 1.568 Ordinary Purchase 696 1.57 Ordinary Purchase 2,064 1.57 Ordinary Purchase 2,760 1.5705 Ordinary Purchase 2,760 1.569 Ordinary Purchase 533 1.57 Ordinary Purchase 299 1.567 Ordinary Purchase 507 1.568 Ordinary Purchase 2,760 1.5725 Ordinary Purchase 1,360 1.567 Ordinary Purchase 1,102 1.567 Ordinary Purchase 664 1.567 Ordinary Purchase 2,760 1.568 Ordinary Purchase 118 1.5655 Ordinary Purchase 213 1.5735 Ordinary Purchase 124 1.5655 Ordinary Purchase 465 1.567 Ordinary Purchase 580 1.567 Ordinary Purchase 2,041 1.568 Ordinary Purchase 1,146 1.567 Ordinary Purchase 230 1.5745 Ordinary Purchase 5,439 1.5745 Ordinary Purchase 4,411 1.5655 Ordinary Purchase 3,216 1.561 Ordinary Purchase 836 1.57 Ordinary Purchase 1,097 1.567 Ordinary Purchase 867 1.5675 Ordinary Purchase 2,098 1.563 Ordinary Purchase 2,055 1.5675 Ordinary Purchase 1,921 1.57 Ordinary Purchase 2,766 1.567 Ordinary Purchase 2,769 1.5655 Ordinary Purchase 2,754 1.567 Ordinary Purchase 2,754 1.5665 Ordinary Purchase 2,269 1.5675 Ordinary Purchase 502 1.5675 Ordinary Purchase 2,757 1.57 Ordinary Purchase 1,741 1.5675 Ordinary Purchase 2,766 1.5635 Ordinary Purchase 274 1.564 Ordinary Purchase 3,437 1.568 Ordinary Purchase 2,766 1.567 Ordinary Purchase 4,527 1.5665 Ordinary Purchase 2,755 1.57 Ordinary Purchase 425 1.569 Ordinary Purchase 2,338 1.569 Ordinary Purchase 6,727 1.567 Ordinary Purchase 2,897 1.5705 Ordinary Purchase 2,769 1.5665 Ordinary Purchase 2,500 1.5715 Ordinary Purchase 1,645 1.567 Ordinary Purchase 6,196 1.567 Ordinary Purchase 4,418 1.5665 Ordinary Purchase 3,851 1.566 Ordinary Purchase 76 1.5655 Ordinary Purchase 3,779 1.5655 Ordinary Purchase 3,621 1.565 Ordinary Purchase 2,500 1.566 Ordinary Purchase 3,905 1.568 Ordinary Purchase 3,960 1.5675 Ordinary Purchase 3,811 1.567 Ordinary Purchase 3,256 1.5665 Ordinary Purchase 2,772 1.567 Ordinary Purchase 1,255 1.575 Ordinary Purchase 3,898 1.5655 Ordinary Purchase 489 1.5655 Ordinary Purchase 3,555 1.575 Ordinary Purchase 7,195 1.567 Ordinary Purchase 2,500 1.5675 Ordinary Purchase 2,774 1.5665 Ordinary Purchase 2,271 1.567 Ordinary Purchase 500 1.567 Ordinary Purchase 4,741 1.562 Ordinary Purchase 2,500 1.5625 Ordinary Purchase 4,420 1.561 Ordinary Purchase 1,509 1.5635 Ordinary Purchase 3,687 1.561 Ordinary Purchase 4,560 1.561 Ordinary Purchase 2,546 1.5665 Ordinary Purchase 1,811 1.5665 Ordinary Purchase 2,857 1.5615 Ordinary Purchase 2,394 1.566 Ordinary Purchase 378 1.566 Ordinary Purchase 1,262 1.5635 Ordinary Purchase 2,500 1.5675 Ordinary Purchase 2,500 1.5665 Ordinary Purchase 250,000 1.571751 Ordinary Purchase 2,724 1.579 Ordinary Purchase 2,719 1.581 Ordinary Purchase 495,172 1.579205 Ordinary Purchase 495,172 1.578968 Ordinary Sale 1,361 1.562 Ordinary Sale 2,502 1.562 Ordinary Sale 519 1.5695 Ordinary Sale 2,233 1.5695 Ordinary Sale 2,726 1.5785 Ordinary Sale 2,485 1.579 Ordinary Sale 245 1.579 Ordinary Sale 2,733 1.5745 Ordinary Sale 2,729 1.5785 Ordinary Sale 2,728 1.579 Ordinary Sale 2,724 1.5785 Ordinary Sale 2,724 1.5795 Ordinary Sale 2,500 1.5825 Ordinary Sale 2,014 1.566 Ordinary Sale 2,724 1.579 Ordinary Sale 2,728 1.5785 Ordinary Sale 2,719 1.581 Ordinary Sale 495,172 1.578968 Ordinary Sale 495,172 1.578968 Total Purchases 1,498,035 Total Sales 1,028,738

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit GBP Ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 250,000 1.571751

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit GBP

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit GBP

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable) GBP

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO

Date of disclosure: 18/10/2019 Contact name: Paul Jenkins Telephone number*: +44 20 7676 6969

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.