Cobham : Form 8.3 - Cobham plc

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a) Full name of discloser:
Société Générale S.A.
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Cobham plc
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:
29/10/2019
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
NO
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
Class of relevant security:
Ordinary
Interests
Short positions
Number
%
Number
%
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:
59,070,343
2.47
9,865
0.00
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
0
0.00
5,985,613
0.25
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:
0
0.00
0
0.00
TOTAL:
59,070,343
2.47
5,995,478
0.25
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
(a) Purchases and sales
Class of relevant security
Purchase/sale
Number of securities
Price per unit GBP
Ordinary
Purchase
1
1.596
Ordinary
Purchase
3,954
1.5865
Ordinary
Purchase
1,260
1.5865
Ordinary
Purchase
2,348
1.5865
Ordinary
Purchase
5,878
1.5865
Ordinary
Purchase
43
1.581
Ordinary
Purchase
1,328
1.581
Ordinary
Purchase
1,491
1.592
Ordinary
Purchase
1,180
1.583
Ordinary
Purchase
5
1.5865
Ordinary
Purchase
6,300
1.5865
Ordinary
Purchase
464
1.5865
Ordinary
Purchase
2,313
1.5915
Ordinary
Purchase
2,500
1.5795
Ordinary
Purchase
2,632
1.5925
Ordinary
Purchase
2,027
1.579
Ordinary
Purchase
2,730
1.579
Ordinary
Purchase
1,609
1.5935
Ordinary
Purchase
2,165
1.5865
Ordinary
Purchase
2,729
1.579
Ordinary
Purchase
3,863
1.5795
Ordinary
Purchase
3,186
1.581
Ordinary
Purchase
1,977
1.593
Ordinary
Purchase
2,500
1.584
Ordinary
Purchase
2,155
1.582
Ordinary
Purchase
3,017
1.596
Ordinary
Purchase
2,708
1.582
Ordinary
Purchase
2,500
1.5935
Ordinary
Purchase
368
1.5815
Ordinary
Purchase
1,382
1.582
Ordinary
Purchase
1,620
1.596
Ordinary
Purchase
2,142
1.582
Ordinary
Purchase
2,127
1.581
Ordinary
Purchase
600
1.581
Ordinary
Purchase
336
1.5925
Ordinary
Purchase
1,864
1.592
Ordinary
Purchase
2,447
1.58
Ordinary
Purchase
1,636
1.5805
Ordinary
Purchase
94
1.5805
Ordinary
Purchase
2,746
1.5835
Ordinary
Purchase
1,142
1.5835
Ordinary
Purchase
2,998
1.5815
Ordinary
Purchase
1,881
1.5835
Ordinary
Purchase
1,693
1.595
Ordinary
Purchase
952
1.595
Ordinary
Purchase
60
1.595
Ordinary
Purchase
2,500
1.5925
Ordinary
Purchase
1,434
1.581
Ordinary
Purchase
1,373
1.5805
Ordinary
Purchase
2,727
1.5825
Ordinary
Purchase
2,729
1.579
Ordinary
Purchase
186,562
1.582074
Ordinary
Purchase
10,000
1.586127
Ordinary
Sale
812
1.5865
Ordinary
Sale
3,034
1.5795
Ordinary
Sale
2,983
1.589
Ordinary
Sale
1,256
1.589
Ordinary
Sale
1,821
1.58
Ordinary
Sale
6,025
1.58
Ordinary
Sale
2,728
1.5805
Ordinary
Sale
2,727
1.5795
Ordinary
Sale
2,722
1.5845
Ordinary
Sale
1,714
1.5855
Ordinary
Sale
807
1.5855
Ordinary
Sale
199
1.5855
Ordinary
Sale
2,721
1.586
Ordinary
Sale
2,720
1.5865
Ordinary
Sale
2,500
1.5865
Ordinary
Sale
797
1.587
Ordinary
Sale
1,923
1.587
Ordinary
Sale
2,511
1.5875
Ordinary
Sale
2,805
1.588
Ordinary
Sale
1,502
1.5825
Ordinary
Sale
3,380
1.588
Ordinary
Sale
490
1.587
Ordinary
Sale
686
1.587
Ordinary
Sale
1,541
1.587
Ordinary
Sale
2,843
1.5895
Ordinary
Sale
42,447
1.58841
Ordinary
Sale
10,000
1.580943
Total Purchases
298,276
Total Sales
105,694
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of relevant security
Product description
e.g. CFD
Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant security
Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion
Details
Price per unit (if applicable) GBP
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
(c) Attachments
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?
NO
Date of disclosure:
30/10/2019
Contact name:
Paul Jenkins
Telephone number*:
+44 20 7676 6969
