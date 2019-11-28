Cobham : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN
EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY ('RI') STATUS
(OR WHERE RI STATUS IS NOT APPLICABLE) Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
(a)
Name of exempt principal trader:
BofA Securities Europe SA
(b)
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree
Cobham PLC
(c)
Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:
Cobham PLC
(d)
Date position held/dealing undertaken: For an opening position disclosure, state the latestpracticable date prior to the disclosure
27/11/2019
(e)
In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the
exempt principal trader making disclosures in
respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'
NO
2.
POSITIONS OF THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
(a)
Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
Class of relevant security:
Common - GB00B07KD360
Interests
Short Positions
Number
%
Number
%
(1)
Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled:
6,399,263
0.268%
0
0 %
(2)
Cash-settled derivatives:
0
0%
6,399,263
0.268%
(3)
Stock-settled derivatives
(including options) and
agreements to purchase/sell:
0
0%
0
0 %
TOTAL:
6,399,263
0.268%
6,399,263
0.268%
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
(b)
Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation towhich subscription right exists:
N/A
Details, including nature of the rightsconcerned and relevant percentages:
N/A
3.
DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
Class of relevant security
Purchases/sales
Total number of securities
Highest priceper unit paid/received
Lowest priceper unit paid/received
Common - ISIN GB00B07KD360
Purchase
12,080
1.588 GBP
1.587 GBP
Common - ISIN GB00B07KD360
Sale
12,080
1.587 GBP
1.587 GBP
(b)
Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class ofrelevant security
Product descriptione.g. CFD
Nature of dealinge.g. opening/closing along/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position
Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant security
Nature of dealinge.g. subscription, conversion
Details
Price per unit (if applicable)
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(a)
Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no suchagreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
None
(b)
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) The voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
None
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?
No
Date of disclosure:
28/11/2019
Contact name:
Tolu Tade
Telephone number:
+44207 996 3410
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information
Service.
The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.