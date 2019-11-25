Cobham : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amendment

Amendment - due to the amendment of Equity and Derivative transactions, the disclosure made on 19 November for dealings on 15 November has been updated. Sections 2(a) and 2(b) have been updated.

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: (GS) GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree COBHAM PLC (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: AI CONVOY BIDCO LIMITED (AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF FUNDS MANAGED BY ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION) (d) Date dealing undertaken: 15 November 2019 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' N/A

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received 2.5p ordinary Purchases 171,593 1.5493 GBP 1.5435 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sales 33,186,452 1.5530 GBP 1.5434 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit 2.5p ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 2,293 1.5434 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 70,000 1.5448 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 363 1.5454 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 6,737 1.5454 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 277 1.5464 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 3,582 1.5468 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 3,898,912 1.5470 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 185,230 1.5470 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 1,366,888 1.5470 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 80,457 1.5470 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 190,365 1.5471 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 190,365 1.5471 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 9,044 1.5471 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 9,044 1.5471 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 66,738 1.5471 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 66,738 1.5471 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 3,928 1.5471 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 3,928 1.5471 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 162,064 1.5474 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 7,699 1.5474 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 56,817 1.5474 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 3,345 1.5474 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 761 1.5483 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 184 1.5485 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 9,896,672 1.5490 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 17,170,256 1.5490 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 28,000 1.5493 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 298 1.5496 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising / exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' NONE

Date of disclosure: 25 November 2019 Contact name: Kashif Rafiq and Papa Lette Telephone number: +44(20) 7051 0547 / +44(20) 7774 7442

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

