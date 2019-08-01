Cobham : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Cobham Plc

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Cobham Plc (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: Financial Adviser to Bidco and Advent (d) Date dealing undertaken: 31-July-2019 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' No

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received Ordinary Purchases 25,134,208 1.660 (GBP) 1.652 (GBP) Ordinary Sales 19,074,304 1.660 (GBP) 1.652 (GBP)

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit (GBp) Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 302 165.15 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 1641 165.15 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 4453 165.29 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 32487 165.30 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 5186 165.36 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 4175 165.40 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 3332 165.45 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 8700 165.46 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 1401 165.46 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 1663 165.46 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 5395 165.46 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 106571 165.49 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 2865 165.52 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 13580 165.52 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 21349 165.52 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 44142 165.52 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 166476 165.55 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 30873 165.59 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 1550666 165.65 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 800000 165.65 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 800000 165.65 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 668 165.65 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 958 165.65 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 6809 165.65 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 67180 165.65 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 12 165.69 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 21 165.69 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 97 165.69 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 121 165.69 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 1 165.81 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 1 165.81 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 1 165.81 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 2 165.81 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 302 165.15 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 1641 165.15 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 4453 165.29 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 4175 165.40 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 8026 165.43 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 248 165.46 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 248 165.46 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 1401 165.46 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 1663 165.46 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 5395 165.46 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 106571 165.49 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 2865 165.52 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 13580 165.52 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 21349 165.52 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 44142 165.52 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 2670 165.59 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 2670 165.59 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 9706 165.59 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 9706 165.59 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 18039 165.59 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 18039 165.59 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 30873 165.59 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 1717142 165.64 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 800000 165.65 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 800000 165.65 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 668 165.65 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 958 165.65 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 5854 165.65 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 6809 165.65 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 15000 165.68 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 12 165.69 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 21 165.69 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 97 165.69 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 121 165.69 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 1 165.81 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 1 165.81 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 1 165.81 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 2 165.81

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Date of disclosure: 01-August-2019 Contact name: Anthony Allen / Paul MacDonald Telephone number: 0207 888 5416 / 8548

