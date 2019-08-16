Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Cobham plc    COB   GB00B07KD360

COBHAM PLC

(COB)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/16 07:31:41 am
162.825 GBp   -0.11%
06:57aCOBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Cobham Plc
PU
06:57aCOBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) Cobham Plc
PU
06:22aCOBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Cobham plc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cobham : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Cobham Plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 06:57am EDT

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Cobham Plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Financial Adviser to Bidco and Advent

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

15-August-2019

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

No

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

Ordinary

Purchases

10,804,776

1.636 (GBP)

1.628 (GBP)

Ordinary

Sales

9,418,275

1.633 (GBP)

1.628 (GBP)

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit (GBp)

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a long

51965

162.86

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a long

34007

162.86

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a long

288194

162.86

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a long

1704000

162.97

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a long

31400

162.97

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a long

31400

162.97

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a long

426300

162.97

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a long

426400

162.97

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a long

542200

162.97

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a long

542300

162.97

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a long

557

163.00

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a long

130722

163.00

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a long

427545

163.00

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a long

133

162.82

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a long

149

162.82

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a long

828

162.82

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a long

1500

162.82

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a long

4724

162.82

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a long

20

162.83

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a long

179

162.83

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a long

87

162.84

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a long

93

162.84

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a long

459

162.84

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a long

510

162.84

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a long

3303

162.84

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a long

16

162.87

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a long

127

162.87

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a long

485

162.87

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a long

3482

162.87

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a long

467

162.90

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a long

580

162.90

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a long

834

162.90

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a long

3973

162.90

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a long

15054

162.90

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a long

93074

162.90

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a long

557

163.00

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a long

8863

163.00

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a long

130722

163.00

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a long

427545

163.00

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a long

4

163.07

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a long

26

163.07

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a long

101

163.07

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a long

721

163.07

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

Date of disclosure:

16-August-2019

Contact name:

Anthony Allen / Paul MacDonald

Telephone number:

0207 888 5416 / 8548

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Cobham plc published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 10:56:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COBHAM PLC
06:57aCOBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Cobham Plc
PU
06:57aCOBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) Cobham Plc
PU
06:22aCOBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Cobham plc
PU
05:22aCOBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
05:22aCOBHAM : Form 8.3 - Cobham Plc
PU
08/15COBHAM : Form 8 (OPD) (replacement) - Cobham plc
PU
08/15COBHAM : Form 8.3 - cobham plc - amendment
PU
08/15COBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
08/14COBHAM : Form 8.3 - cobham plc amendment
PU
08/14COBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Cobham plc
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 020 M
EBIT 2019 228 M
Net income 2019 94,3 M
Debt 2019 139 M
Yield 2019 0,61%
P/E ratio 2019 44,4x
P/E ratio 2020 31,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,99x
EV / Sales2020 1,90x
Capitalization 3 884 M
Chart COBHAM PLC
Duration : Period :
Cobham plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COBHAM PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 160,73  GBp
Last Close Price 163,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 4,29%
Spread / Average Target -1,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David C. Lockwood Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Peter Wareing Non-Executive Chairman
Chris Shaw Chief Operations Officer
David Anthony Mellors Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alison J. Wood Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COBHAM PLC66.80%4 705
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION16.74%106 767
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION42.63%105 464
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION49.13%61 795
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION15.02%52 508
RAYTHEON16.37%49 724
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group