Cobham : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Cobham Plc 0 09/06/2019 | 07:27am EDT

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code') 1. KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Cobham Plc (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: Financial Adviser to Bidco and Advent (d) Date dealing undertaken: 5-September-2019 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' No 2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in. The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated. (a) Purchases and sales Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received Ordinary Purchases 7,971,032 1.621 (GBP) 1.615 (GBP) Ordinary Sales 7,430,935 1.621 (GBP) 1.616 (GBP) (b) Cash-settled derivative transactions Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit (GBp) Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 3614 161.70 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 132 161.70 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 132 161.70 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 174 161.70 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 174 161.70 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 214 161.70 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 214 161.70 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 578 161.70 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 578 161.70 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 1200 161.70 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 1200 161.70 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 1874 161.70 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 2487 161.70 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 2487 161.70 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 2729 161.70 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 2729 161.70 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 3814 161.70 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 3814 161.70 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 5236 161.76 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 666 161.81 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 666 161.81 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 870 161.81 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 870 161.81 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 1074 161.81 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 1074 161.81 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 2902 161.81 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 2902 161.81 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 6021 161.81 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 6021 161.81 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 9414 161.81 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 9414 161.81 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 12491 161.81 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 12491 161.81 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 13706 161.81 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 13706 161.81 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 19151 161.81 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 19151 161.81 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 842 161.84 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 842 161.84 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 1100 161.84 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 1100 161.84 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 1359 161.84 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 1359 161.84 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 3674 161.84 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 3674 161.84 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 7623 161.84 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 7623 161.84 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 11919 161.84 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 15814 161.84 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 15814 161.84 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 17352 161.84 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 17352 161.84 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 24246 161.84 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 24246 161.84 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 59343 161.85 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 7442 161.85 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 3426 161.86 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 3426 161.86 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 4477 161.86 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 4477 161.86 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 5525 161.86 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 5525 161.86 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 14946 161.86 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 14946 161.86 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 31004 161.86 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 31004 161.86 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 48481 161.86 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 48481 161.86 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 64324 161.86 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 64324 161.86 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 70580 161.86 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 70580 161.86 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 98620 161.86 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 98620 161.86 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 118 161.93 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 118 161.93 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 155 161.93 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 155 161.93 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 191 161.93 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 191 161.93 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 516 161.93 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 516 161.93 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 1070 161.93 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 1070 161.93 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 1672 161.93 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 1672 161.93 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 2219 161.93 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 2219 161.93 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 2435 161.93 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 2435 161.93 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 3402 161.93 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 3402 161.93 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 310 161.94 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 310 161.94 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 406 161.94 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 406 161.94 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 501 161.94 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 501 161.94 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 1355 161.94 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 1355 161.94 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 2811 161.94 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 2811 161.94 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 4397 161.94 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 4397 161.94 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 5834 161.94 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 5834 161.94 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 6401 161.94 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 6401 161.94 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 8944 161.94 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 8944 161.94 Ordinary Swap Increasing a short 40047 162.05 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 132 161.70 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 174 161.70 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 214 161.70 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 578 161.70 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 1200 161.70 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 2487 161.70 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 2729 161.70 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 3814 161.70 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 666 161.81 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 870 161.81 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 1074 161.81 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 2902 161.81 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 6021 161.81 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 9414 161.81 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 12491 161.81 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 13706 161.81 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 19151 161.81 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 2340 161.82 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 842 161.84 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 1100 161.84 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 1359 161.84 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 3674 161.84 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 7623 161.84 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 15814 161.84 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 17352 161.84 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 24246 161.84 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 3426 161.86 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 4477 161.86 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 5525 161.86 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 14946 161.86 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 31004 161.86 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 48481 161.86 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 64324 161.86 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 70580 161.86 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 98620 161.86 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 118 161.93 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 155 161.93 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 191 161.93 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 516 161.93 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 1070 161.93 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 1672 161.93 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 2219 161.93 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 2435 161.93 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 3402 161.93 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 310 161.94 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 406 161.94 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 501 161.94 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 1355 161.94 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 2811 161.94 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 4397 161.94 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 5834 161.94 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 6401 161.94 Ordinary Swap Reducing a short 8944 161.94 (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit (ii) Exercise Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit (d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities) Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable) 3. OTHER INFORMATION (a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' (b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' Date of disclosure: 6-September-2019 Contact name: Anthony Allen / Paul MacDonald Telephone number: 0207 888 5416 / 8548 Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

