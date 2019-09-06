Log in
Cobham : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Cobham Plc

09/06/2019 | 07:27am EDT

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Cobham Plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Financial Adviser to Bidco and Advent

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

5-September-2019

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

No

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

Ordinary

Purchases

7,971,032

1.621 (GBP)

1.615 (GBP)

Ordinary

Sales

7,430,935

1.621 (GBP)

1.616 (GBP)

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit (GBp)

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

3614

161.70

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

132

161.70

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

132

161.70

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

174

161.70

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

174

161.70

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

214

161.70

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

214

161.70

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

578

161.70

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

578

161.70

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

1200

161.70

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

1200

161.70

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

1874

161.70

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

2487

161.70

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

2487

161.70

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

2729

161.70

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

2729

161.70

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

3814

161.70

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

3814

161.70

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

5236

161.76

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

666

161.81

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

666

161.81

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

870

161.81

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

870

161.81

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

1074

161.81

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

1074

161.81

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

2902

161.81

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

2902

161.81

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

6021

161.81

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

6021

161.81

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

9414

161.81

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

9414

161.81

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

12491

161.81

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

12491

161.81

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

13706

161.81

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

13706

161.81

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

19151

161.81

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

19151

161.81

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

842

161.84

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

842

161.84

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

1100

161.84

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

1100

161.84

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

1359

161.84

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

1359

161.84

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

3674

161.84

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

3674

161.84

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

7623

161.84

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

7623

161.84

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

11919

161.84

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

15814

161.84

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

15814

161.84

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

17352

161.84

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

17352

161.84

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

24246

161.84

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

24246

161.84

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

59343

161.85

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

7442

161.85

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

3426

161.86

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

3426

161.86

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

4477

161.86

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

4477

161.86

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

5525

161.86

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

5525

161.86

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

14946

161.86

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

14946

161.86

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

31004

161.86

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

31004

161.86

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

48481

161.86

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

48481

161.86

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

64324

161.86

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

64324

161.86

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

70580

161.86

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

70580

161.86

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

98620

161.86

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

98620

161.86

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

118

161.93

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

118

161.93

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

155

161.93

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

155

161.93

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

191

161.93

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

191

161.93

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

516

161.93

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

516

161.93

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

1070

161.93

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

1070

161.93

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

1672

161.93

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

1672

161.93

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

2219

161.93

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

2219

161.93

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

2435

161.93

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

2435

161.93

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

3402

161.93

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

3402

161.93

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

310

161.94

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

310

161.94

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

406

161.94

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

406

161.94

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

501

161.94

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

501

161.94

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

1355

161.94

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

1355

161.94

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

2811

161.94

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

2811

161.94

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

4397

161.94

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

4397

161.94

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

5834

161.94

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

5834

161.94

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

6401

161.94

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

6401

161.94

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

8944

161.94

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

8944

161.94

Ordinary

Swap

Increasing a short

40047

162.05

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

132

161.70

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

174

161.70

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

214

161.70

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

578

161.70

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

1200

161.70

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

2487

161.70

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

2729

161.70

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

3814

161.70

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

666

161.81

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

870

161.81

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

1074

161.81

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

2902

161.81

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

6021

161.81

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

9414

161.81

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

12491

161.81

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

13706

161.81

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

19151

161.81

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

2340

161.82

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

842

161.84

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

1100

161.84

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

1359

161.84

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

3674

161.84

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

7623

161.84

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

15814

161.84

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

17352

161.84

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

24246

161.84

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

3426

161.86

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

4477

161.86

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

5525

161.86

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

14946

161.86

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

31004

161.86

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

48481

161.86

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

64324

161.86

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

70580

161.86

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

98620

161.86

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

118

161.93

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

155

161.93

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

191

161.93

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

516

161.93

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

1070

161.93

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

1672

161.93

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

2219

161.93

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

2435

161.93

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

3402

161.93

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

310

161.94

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

406

161.94

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

501

161.94

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

1355

161.94

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

2811

161.94

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

4397

161.94

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

5834

161.94

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

6401

161.94

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a short

8944

161.94

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

Date of disclosure:

6-September-2019

Contact name:

Anthony Allen / Paul MacDonald

Telephone number:

0207 888 5416 / 8548

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Cobham plc published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 11:26:08 UTC
