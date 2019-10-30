Cobham : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Cobham plc

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: J.P. Morgan Securities Plc (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Cobham plc (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: Joint Financial Advisor and Corporate Broker to Cobham PLC (d) Date dealing undertaken: 29 October 2019 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' N/A

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received Ordinary Share Purchase Sale 3,743,224 1,273,697 1.5950 GBP 1.5965 GBP 1.5790 GBP 1.5788 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit Ordinary Share Equity Swap Long Short 1,590 48,000 73,984 129,606 12,068 16,879 40,215 604 19,050 3,943 71,190 15,649 5,535 1,439 12,066 1,419 3,785 368 4,739 189,725 5,338 88 133 4,245 90 348 2,751 585 2,845 112,554 1 3,663 2,259 1,617 709,916 6,400 250,000 460 15,686 794,207 32,894 1,000,000 27,112 390,000 1.5788 GBP 1.5799 GBP 1.5800 GBP 1.5802 GBP 1.5811 GBP 1.5812 GBP 1.5813 GBP 1.5814 GBP 1.5816 GBP 1.5817 GBP 1.5821 GBP 1.5822 GBP 1.5823 GBP 1.5825 GBP 1.5827 GBP 1.5828 GBP 1.5831 GBP 1.5832 GBP 1.5834 GBP 1.5837 GBP 1.5838 GBP 1.5839 GBP 1.5840 GBP 1.5854 GBP 1.5862 GBP 1.5864 GBP 1.5871 GBP 1.5883 GBP 1.5905 GBP 1.5956 GBP 1.5999 GBP 1.5801 GBP 1.5802 GBP 1.5803 GBP 1.5805 GBP 1.5807 GBP 1.5811 GBP 1.5816 GBP 1.5832 GBP 1.5834 GBP 1.5837 GBP 1.5846 GBP 1.5848 GBP 1.5915 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit Ordinary Share

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

Date of disclosure: 30 October 2019 Contact name: Alwyn Basch Telephone number: 020 7742 7407

