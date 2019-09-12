Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Cobham plc    COB   GB00B07KD360

COBHAM PLC

(COB)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/12 11:30:00 am
156.15 GBp   -1.48%
11:22aCOBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement
PU
09:42aCOBHAM : Form 8.3 -
PU
07:02aCOBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Cobham plc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cobham : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 11:22am EDT

FORM 8.5 Replacement

The Form 8.5 Cobham PLC announcement released on 28/08/2019 under RNS No 4102K has been amended.

Amendments are identified with an asterisk (*).

The full amended text is shown below.

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

(a)

Name of exempt principal trader:

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

(b)

Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Cobham PLC

(c)

Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Cobham PLC

(d)

Date dealing undertaken:

27/08/2019

(e)

In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the
exempt principal trader making disclosures in
respect of any other party to this offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

NO

2.

DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class
of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information
Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's
dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

Disclaimer

Cobham plc published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 15:21:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COBHAM PLC
11:22aCOBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement
PU
09:42aCOBHAM : Form 8.3 -
PU
07:02aCOBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Cobham plc
PU
06:02aCOBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
05:12aCOBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amendment
PU
04:49aNORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - Cobham PLC
PR
09/11Foreign trophy hunters scent bargains in Britain as pound weakens
RE
09/11COBHAM PLC - FORM 8.3 - COBHAM PLC ( : Ln)
PU
09/11COBHAM PLC - FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD : Cobham plc
PU
09/11COBHAM : Form 8 (DD) - Cobham plc
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 020 M
EBIT 2019 228 M
Net income 2019 94,3 M
Debt 2019 139 M
Yield 2019 0,63%
P/E ratio 2019 43,2x
P/E ratio 2020 30,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,94x
EV / Sales2020 1,84x
Capitalization 3 777 M
Chart COBHAM PLC
Duration : Period :
Cobham plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COBHAM PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 160,73  GBp
Last Close Price 158,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 7,26%
Spread / Average Target 1,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David C. Lockwood Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Peter Wareing Non-Executive Chairman
Chris Shaw Chief Operations Officer
David Anthony Mellors Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alison J. Wood Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COBHAM PLC62.20%4 658
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION25.76%116 024
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION45.63%107 749
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION44.99%60 717
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION19.50%54 346
RAYTHEON25.93%53 790
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group