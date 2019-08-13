Cobham : Form 8 (DD) - Cobham plc

FORM 8 (DD)
PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)
Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
|
(a) Full name of discloser:
|
David Lockwood
|
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
|
|
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
|
Cobham plc
|
(d) Status of person making the disclosure:
|
Person acting in concert with Cobham plc
|
(e) Date dealing undertaken:
|
12 August 2019
|
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
|
N/A
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing
|
Class of relevant security:
|
2.5p ordinary shares
|
|
Interests
|
Short positions
|
Number
|
%
|
Number
|
%
|
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:
|
474,953
|
0.020
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
TOTAL:
|
474,953
|
0.020
|
Nil
|
Nil
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
|
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
|
2.5p ordinary shares
|
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
|
|
Description of award/option
|
Date of award
|
Number of shares
|
Exercise Price
|
Vesting Date
|
2017 LTIP
|
24 May 2017
|
982,206
|
Nil
|
13 March 2020
|
2018 LTIP
|
16 May 2018
|
1,166,361
|
Nil
|
13 March 2021
|
2019 LTIP
|
8 April 2019
|
1,243,464
|
Nil
|
13 March 2022
|
Savings-Related Share Option Scheme
|
27 September 2017
|
27,272
|
£1.10
|
1 February 2023
3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
(a) Purchases and sales
(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)
|
Class of relevant security
|
Purchase/sale
|
Number of securities
|
Price per unit
|
2.5p ordinary shares
|
Purchase
|
91
|
£1.6405
(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser
|
Class of relevant security
|
Purchases/ sales
|
Total number of securities
|
Highest price per unit paid/received
|
Lowest price per unit paid/received
|
|
|
|
|
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
|
Class of relevant security
|
Product description
|
Nature of dealing
|
Number of reference securities
|
Price per unit
|
|
|
|
|
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|
Class of relevant security
|
Product description
|
Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.
|
Number of securities to which option relates
|
Exercise price per unit
|
Type.
|
Expiry date
|
Option money paid/ received per unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ii) Exercise
|
Class of relevant security
|
Product description
|
Exercising/ exercised against
|
Number of securities
|
Exercise price per unit
|
|
|
|
|
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
|
Class of relevant security
|
Nature of dealing
|
Details
|
Price per unit (if applicable)
|
|
|
|
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
|
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person:
|
None
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
|
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
|
None
(c) Attachments
Are any Supplemental Forms attached?
|
Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)
|
No
|
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)
|
No
|
Date of disclosure:
|
13 August 2019
|
Contact name:
|
Bill Warner, Deputy Company Secretary
|
Telephone number:
|
+44 (0) 1202 857504
Disclaimer
Cobham plc published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 11:31:14 UTC