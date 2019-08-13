Log in
Cobham : Form 8 (DD) - Cobham plc

08/13/2019 | 07:32am EDT

FORM 8 (DD)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)

Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

David Lockwood

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Cobham plc

(d) Status of person making the disclosure:

Person acting in concert with Cobham plc

(e) Date dealing undertaken:

12 August 2019

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

N/A

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing

Class of relevant security:

2.5p ordinary shares

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

474,953

0.020

Nil

Nil

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

TOTAL:

474,953

0.020

Nil

Nil

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

2.5p ordinary shares

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

Description of award/option

Date of award

Number of shares

Exercise Price

Vesting Date

2017 LTIP

24 May 2017

982,206

Nil

13 March 2020

2018 LTIP

16 May 2018

1,166,361

Nil

13 March 2021

2019 LTIP

8 April 2019

1,243,464

Nil

13 March 2022

Savings-Related Share Option Scheme

27 September 2017

27,272

£1.10

1 February 2023

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Purchases and sales

(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

2.5p ordinary shares

Purchase

91

£1.6405

(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

Nature of dealing

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person:

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

None

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)

No

Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)

No

Date of disclosure:

13 August 2019

Contact name:

Bill Warner, Deputy Company Secretary

Telephone number:

+44 (0) 1202 857504

Disclaimer

Cobham plc published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 11:31:14 UTC
