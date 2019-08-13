Cobham : Form 8 (DD) - Cobham plc

FORM 8 (DD)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)

Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: David Lockwood (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Cobham plc (d) Status of person making the disclosure: Person acting in concert with Cobham plc (e) Date dealing undertaken: 12 August 2019 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? N/A

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing

Class of relevant security: 2.5p ordinary shares Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 474,953 0.020 Nil Nil (2) Cash-settled derivatives: Nil Nil Nil Nil (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: Nil Nil Nil Nil TOTAL: 474,953 0.020 Nil Nil

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: 2.5p ordinary shares Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: Description of award/option Date of award Number of shares Exercise Price Vesting Date 2017 LTIP 24 May 2017 982,206 Nil 13 March 2020 2018 LTIP 16 May 2018 1,166,361 Nil 13 March 2021 2019 LTIP 8 April 2019 1,243,464 Nil 13 March 2022 Savings-Related Share Option Scheme 27 September 2017 27,272 £1.10 1 February 2023

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Purchases and sales

(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)

Class of relevant security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit 2.5p ordinary shares Purchase 91 £1.6405

(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description Nature of dealing Number of reference securities Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person: None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: None

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) No Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) No