COBHAM PLC

COBHAM PLC

(COB)
    
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 11/19 03:09:53 am
161.15 GBp   +4.10%
COBHAM : UK minded to allow Advent's $5 billion deal for Cobham
RE
COBHAM : Form 8.3 - cobham plc amendment
PU
COBHAM : Form 8.3 -
PU
Cobham : UK minded to allow Advent's $5 billion deal for Cobham

11/19/2019 | 02:41am EST

The British government has said it is minded to allow Advent's purchase of Cobham after the private equity group agreed to place a number of British executives on the defence company's different boards.

Britain's Business minister Andrea Leadsom had put the $5 billion deal on hold while she established whether the sale of the air-to-air refuelling equipment maker posed a national security threat.

She said on Tuesday she was now minded to accept the deal after U.S.-based Advent put forward several legal undertakings including strengthening security arrangements around the company.

Advent will also have to give prior notice to the Ministry of Defence if it plans to sell all or parts of Cobham's business, and honour existing contracts with the government.

The government said it would now run a consultation until Dec. 17 on the proposals.

"No decision will be taken on whether to accept the undertakings until the consultation has closed and the representations have been carefully considered," Leadsom said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 984 M
EBIT 2019 228 M
Net income 2019 94,3 M
Debt 2019 134 M
Yield 2019 0,65%
P/E ratio 2019 42,1x
P/E ratio 2020 29,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,93x
EV / Sales2020 1,80x
Capitalization 3 688 M
Chart COBHAM PLC
Duration : Period :
Cobham plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COBHAM PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 162,55  GBp
Last Close Price 154,80  GBp
Spread / Highest target 9,82%
Spread / Average Target 5,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David C. Lockwood Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jamie Robert Provan Pike Chairman
Chris Shaw Chief Operations Officer
David Anthony Mellors Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alison J. Wood Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COBHAM PLC58.41%4 784
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION40.27%127 508
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION50.00%111 009
RAYTHEON43.00%60 953
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION45.64%60 109
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION19.00%53 995
