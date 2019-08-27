Cobham : Update to Bidco's Financing Arrangements

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION

27 August 2019

RECOMMENDED CASH ACQUISITION

of

Cobham plc ('Cobham')

by

AI Convoy Bidco Limited ('Bidco')

an indirect subsidiary of funds managed by

Advent International Corporation ('Advent')

Update to Bidco's Financing Arrangements

On 25 July 2019, the boards of Bidco and Cobham announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Cobham by Bidco (the 'Acquisition'), to be effected by means of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the 'Scheme'). On 21 August 2019, the board of Cobham announced that it had published a circular in relation to the Scheme (the 'Scheme Document').

Capitalised terms used in this announcement, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings as set out in the Scheme Document.

In the Scheme Document, it was stated that a portion of the Consideration payable by Bidco to the Scheme Shareholders shall be funded through debt financing under an Interim Facilities Agreement with the Interim Lenders, and that the Interim Facilities Agreement would be amended and restated shortly after the date of the Scheme Document.

Bidco announces that on 23 August 2019 AI Convoy (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. (the 'Lux Borrower') agreed to certain amendments to the Interim Facilities Agreement in order for each of Blackstone Holdings Finance Co L.L.C., BNP Paribas Fortis SA/NV, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch, NatWest Markets Plc, UniCredit Bank AG and Barclays Bank PLC to become party to the Interim Facilities Agreement and other related finance documents as underwriters, interim lenders and arrangers (as applicable) alongside the original Interim Lenders set out in the Scheme Document.

Bidco also announces that on 23 August 2019 the Lux Borrower entered into a new commitment letter, fee letters and syndication strategy letters (the 'New Commitment Documents') which will replace the original forms of such documents originally entered into on 24 July 2019 (the 'Original Commitment Documents') in order for each of Blackstone Holdings Finance Co L.L.C., BNP Paribas Fortis SA/NV, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch, NatWest Markets Plc, UniCredit Bank AG and Barclays Bank PLC to become party to such documents as underwriters, interim lenders and arrangers (as applicable) alongside the original Interim Lenders set out in the Scheme Document who were party to the Original Commitment Documents.

A copy of the amended Interim Facilities Agreement and the New Commitment Documents are available on Cobham's website at www.cobhaminvestors.com.

Enquiries:

Bidco Advent Finsbury (PR adviser to Bidco and Advent) James Murgatroyd Dorothy Burwell Humza Vanderman +44 (0) 20 7251 3801 Goldman Sachs International (Financial Adviser to Bidco and Advent) Mark Sorrell Nick Harper Ed Eppler Bertie Whitehead (Corporate Broking) +44 (0) 20 7774 1000 Citigroup (Financial Adviser to Bidco and Advent) Jan Skarbek David Fudge Stephen Edelman Christopher Wren (Corporate Broking) +44 (0) 20 7986 4000 Credit Suisse International (Financial Adviser to Bidco and Advent) Joe Hannon +44 (0) 20 7888 8888 Freya Van Oorsouw

