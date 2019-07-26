Cobham : biggest shareholder says Advent offer for company not 'compelling'

Silchester, which owns 11.8% of Cobham, said the company had a strong balance sheet that could be improved further, possibly through the sale of its Australian business.

The London-based fund also called on Cobham's board to "seek and respond" to other potential bidders, and suggested the company would have strategic value to a buyer with significant North American interests.

For overseas buyers, the current weakness of the pound provided "an excellent opportunity", it added.

On Thursday, Advent offered to pay 4 billion pounds for Cobham, known for its pioneering air-to-air refuelling technology. The price of 165 pence a share represented a 50% premium to the three-month average price.

