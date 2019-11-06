Log in
COBHAM PLC

COBHAM PLC

(COB)
    
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 11/06 06:20:45 am
156.45 GBp   -0.16%
05:55aCOBHAM : Form 8.3 - Cobham plc
PU
05:55aCOBHAM : s) in Company
PU
05:55aCOBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
Cobham : s) in Company

0
11/06/2019 | 05:55am EST

Threadneedle Asset Management Limited is wholly owned by TC Financing Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings SARL, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise International Holdings GmbH, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC is wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Disclaimer

Cobham plc published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 10:54:03 UTC
Latest news on COBHAM PLC
04:20aCOBHAM : Form 8.3 - cobham plc - amendment
PU
11/05COBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amendment
PU
11/05COBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Cobham plc AMENDMENT
PU
11/05COBHAM : Update on proposed acquisition of Cobham PLC by Advent International
AQ
11/04COBHAM : Form 8.3 - COBHAM PLC - Replacement
PU
11/04COBHAM PLC - FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD : Cobham plc
PU
11/04COBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 984 M
EBIT 2019 228 M
Net income 2019 94,3 M
Debt 2019 134 M
Yield 2019 0,64%
P/E ratio 2019 42,7x
P/E ratio 2020 29,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,95x
EV / Sales2020 1,82x
Capitalization 3 734 M
Chart COBHAM PLC
Duration : Period :
Cobham plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COBHAM PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 162,55  GBp
Last Close Price 156,70  GBp
Spread / Highest target 8,49%
Spread / Average Target 3,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David C. Lockwood Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jamie Robert Provan Pike Chairman
Chris Shaw Chief Operations Officer
David Anthony Mellors Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alison J. Wood Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COBHAM PLC60.36%4 805
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION38.85%126 219
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION43.02%105 390
RAYTHEON38.96%59 341
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION37.95%56 939
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION13.27%51 749
