Cobham : wins FIFO contract with Alliance Mineral Assets Limited

Cobham Aviation Services has commenced fly-in, fly-out services for Alliance Mineral Assets.

PERTH, Australia - Cobham Aviation Services has secured its first contract with Australian mining company, Alliance Mineral Assets Limited (Alliance Minerals), to provide fly-in, fly-out (FIFO) services for the company's Bald Hill lithium and tantalum mine.

Under the two year contract, Cobham is now providing two return flights a week between Perth and Kalgoorlie.

Cobham Aviation Services Vice President of Regional Services, Dean Brennan said the contract win reflects Cobham's continued competitive offering within the FIFO environment.

'It is fantastic to welcome a new customer and a new resource to our growing portfolio. Lithium in particular has been in high demand in recent years with the rise of electric vehicles and more sustainable transport solutions. We are seeing more and more mining companies exploring this resource which is used in batteries to store clean energy. We are pleased to support the growth of this sector in Western Australia,' Mr Brennan said.

Mark Calderwood, Managing Director of Alliance Minerals commented: 'We are very pleased to partner with Cobham to provide a more cost effective FIFO solution that reduces shift change-over times and increases productivity for our workforce as we continue to ramp up production and expand our operation at Bald Hill.'

Cobham has provided safe, reliable and efficient aviation services to the mining and resource sector in Australia for more than 25 years.

