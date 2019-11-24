Log in
COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED CCL AU000000CCL2

COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED

(CCL)
  Report  
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/22
11.44 AUD   +0.35%
04:28pCOCA COLA AMATIL : Appointment of penelope winn to coca-cola amatil board
PU
11/18COCA COLA AMATIL : Confident Of Growth In 2020
AQ
10/31COCA COLA AMATIL : Grinders returns to the Birdcage for 2019 Melbourne Cup Carnival
PU
Coca Cola Amatil : APPOINTMENT OF PENELOPE WINN TO COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD

11/24/2019 | 04:28pm EST

CCA - Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2019 21:27:04 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 5 014 M
EBIT 2019 619 M
Net income 2019 365 M
Debt 2019 1 521 M
Yield 2019 4,26%
P/E ratio 2019 22,7x
P/E ratio 2020 20,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,96x
EV / Sales2020 1,88x
Capitalization 8 283 M
Chart COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola Amatil Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 10,19  AUD
Last Close Price 11,44  AUD
Spread / Highest target 5,77%
Spread / Average Target -10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alison Mary Watkins Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Ilana Rachel Atlas Chairman
Martyn Roberts Group Chief Financial Officer
Debbie Nova Chief Information Officer
Krishnakumar Thirumalai Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED39.19%5 619
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY12.00%227 207
KEURIG DR PEPPER18.17%42 626
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED-3.98%13 381
COCA-COLA HBC AG1.35%11 578
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-3.59%9 609
Categories
