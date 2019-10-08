Coca Cola Amatil : Letter To Shareholders re 2019 Interim Dividend

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.17, I attacha copy of the letter to shareholders, which will be sent today with shareholder's dividend statements for the half year ended 28 June 2019.

9 October 2019

Dear Shareholders

2019 Half Year Results and Interim and Special Dividends

On 22 August 2019, we announced our results for the half year ended 28 June 2019.

We achieved strong Group revenue growth of 5.2 per cent, reflecting the results of strategic initiatives across the Group.

On a statutory basis, the Group reported earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of $273.5 million and net profit after tax (NPAT) of $168.0 million. EBIT and NPAT from continuing operations results adjusted to exclude non-trading items, was $289.9 million and $173.3 million respectively.

Australian Beverages showed pleasing progress from the Accelerated Growth Plan. As expected, EBIT for the segment was impacted by container deposit schemes, additional investment in "Feet On The Street" and cycling HY18 EBIT benefit from $10 million credit in relation to the NSW container deposit scheme.

We achieved strong sales growth in Indonesia from excellent execution and investments in marketing and in PNG from operational improvements.

New Zealand & Fiji segment delivered another excellent all-round performance in New Zealand and solid profit growth from Fiji; continuing strong momentum from previous years.

Alcohol & Coffee achieved another period of double digit profit growth, with the segment now presenting 9 per cent of the Group EBIT.

Total unfranked dividend for the half year was 25.0 cents per share comprising: interim dividend of 21.0

cents per share (1H18: 21.0 cents per share and 65 per cent franked per share), and special dividend of 4.0 cents per share, following the sale of SPC.

Please find your Dividend Payment Statement enclosed.

