Coca Cola Amatil : Letter To Shareholders re 2019 Interim Dividend

9 October 2019
Market Announcements Office
ASX Limited
Exchange Centre
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
Dear Sir/Madam
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.17, I attach a copy of the letter to shareholders, which will be sent today with shareholder's dividend statements for the half year ended 28 June 2019.
Yours faithfully
Jane Bowd
Group Company Secretary & Corporate Counsel
9 October 2019
Dear Shareholders
2019 Half Year Results and Interim and Special Dividends
On 22 August 2019, we announced our results for the half year ended 28 June 2019.
We achieved strong Group revenue growth of 5.2 per cent, reflecting the results of strategic initiatives across the Group.
On a statutory basis, the Group reported earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of $273.5 million and net profit after tax (NPAT) of $168.0 million. EBIT and NPAT from continuing operations results adjusted to exclude non-trading items, was $289.9 million and $173.3 million respectively.
Australian Beverages showed pleasing progress from the Accelerated Growth Plan. As expected, EBIT for the segment was impacted by container deposit schemes, additional investment in "Feet On The Street" and cycling HY18 EBIT benefit from $10 million credit in relation to the NSW container deposit scheme.
We achieved strong sales growth in Indonesia from excellent execution and investments in marketing and in PNG from operational improvements.
New Zealand & Fiji segment delivered another excellent all-round performance in New Zealand and solid profit growth from Fiji; continuing strong momentum from previous years.
Alcohol & Coffee achieved another period of double digit profit growth, with the segment now presenting 9 per cent of the Group EBIT.
Total unfranked dividend for the half year was 25.0 cents per share comprising: interim dividend of 21.0
cents per share (1H18: 21.0 cents per share and 65 per cent franked per share), and special dividend of 4.0 cents per share, following the sale of SPC.
Please find your Dividend Payment Statement enclosed.
Receiving Shareholder Information Electronically
Coca-Cola Amatil is committed to sustainable business practices and we encourage you to access all of your shareholder communications electronically. You will always be emailed a link to a secured, encrypted website. Receiving shareholder communications electronically, instead of by post, is faster, cost effective and environmentally friendly.
Action Required
If you have not already elected to access shareholder information electronically, we encourage you to do so by logging on to www.linkmarketservices.com.auand updating your communications preferences.
Shareholder Information
Coca-Cola Amatil's latest Financial Reports, Corporate Governance Statement and Sustainability Report, which contain information about the Group and its activities, are available online at www.ccamatil.com. The website also contains additional information including investor presentations, webcasts and news releases to help keep you up to date with how the Group is performing.
ShareGift Australia - Donate Your Shares to Help the Community
Coca-Cola Amatil continues to support ShareGift Australia by giving shareholders the opportunity to donate parcels of shares which are then sold (free of brokerage costs) and the proceeds distributed to charity. ShareGift is a not-for-profit organisation that provides shareholders with this tax-effective way to support the community.
How to participate
ShareGift Australia accepts donations from Issuer Sponsored holdings or CHESS holdings with participating brokers.
For those Investors with:
Issuer Sponsored holdings, who wish to participate, please complete and sign the enclosed donation form, including the number of shares you would like to donate and your Securityholder Reference Number (SRN) and return it either by scanning and emailing to ShareGift at info@sharegiftaustralia.org.au or by posting it to GPO Box 4370 Melbourne VIC 3001; and
CHESS Sponsored holdings, who wish to participate, ShareGift Australia provides instructions at the following link regarding how to participate:http://www.sharegiftaustralia.org.au/chess-to-issuer- conversions.
Please note this is a voluntary initiative and it is not a recommendation to sell shares. If you choose not to participate, you do not need to do anything.
Tax benefits
ShareGift is a registered charity with deductible gift recipient (DGR) status and donations over $2 are tax deductible for Australian residents. A tax receipt will be sent to shareholders by ShareGift at the completion of the share sale transaction. If you have any questions regarding your own personal tax circumstances, please seek advice from your tax or financial adviser.
Please contact ShareGift if you have any queries, on 1300 731 632 or by email at info@sharegiftaustralia.org.au. To find out more, please visit: www.sharegiftaustralia.org.au.
Your Coca-Cola Amatil Shareholding
If you have any queries relating to your Coca-Cola Amatil shareholding, please contact our Share Registrar:
Link Market Services Limited
Level 12, 680 George Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Phone: +61 1300 554 474
Fax +61 2 9287 0303
Email:cca@linkmarketservices.com.au
Yours faithfully
Jane Bowd
Group Company Secretary and Corporate Counsel
PostGPO Box 4370 Melbourne VIC 3001
Telephone1300 731 632
Emailinfo@sharegiftaustralia.org.au
ABN 27 086 590 485
ISSUER SPONSORED SHARE
www.sharegiftaustralia.org.au
SALE DONATION FORM 2019
Please refer to www.sharegiftaustralia.org.au
Security donation details(one form per shareholding)
for instructions on how to complete this form.
ASX company name*
Coca-Cola Amatil
donate*
Shareholder/s details(as per holding statement or share registry record)
Account designation(if applicable)SGA does not accept donations from SMSFs
City*
Nominate a charity (or leave that part to us)
ShareGift Australia's annual funding to charities is determined by our board of directors, guided by charity nominations received from participating shareholders and ASX companies. If the value of your donation exceeds AU$200 you may nominate a charity, or you may leave that part to us. Unallocated funds are pooled and used to increase our charitable funding, partially support our operations or invest for future community benefit (or a combination of all three). Charities must hold Deductible Gift Recipient (DGR) Item 1 status to be eligible.
Charity nomination (you may leave this blank)
Applicable for donations over AU$200
Shareholder authorisation
By signing below, I/We the registered shareholder(s) hereby:
Authorise any person nominated by ShareGift Australia to: confirm the above listed shareholding to be donated; arrange the sale of the donated shareholding through ShareGift Australia supporting brokers; and either pay the proceeds of the sale directly to ShareGift Australia or transfer the proceeds of sale to ShareGift Australia after they are paid to the registered shareholder(s).
Confirm and agree: my/our entitlement or authority to sell the donated shareholding free from liens, charges or other third-party rights; this instruction to sell the donated shareholding is irrevocable as at the date the donation form is signed; the timing of the actual sale is at the discretion of ShareGift Australia; and that the actual distribution of the proceeds of sale to charity will be at the final discretion of the ShareGift Australia board. Donations over AU$2 are tax deductible for Australian residents. A tax receipt is issued upon completion of the share sale, together with the associated contract note.
Date* DD/MM/YY
Email address (Shareholder 1)
NEXT STEPS
Disclaimer
CCA - Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 22:10:04 UTC