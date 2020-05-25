Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Coca-Cola Amatil Limited    CCL   AU000000CCL2

COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED

(CCL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coca-Cola Amatil Volumes Declined Sharply Amid Lockdowns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 05:07pm EDT

By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--Australian bottler Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd. said Tuesday that volumes declined sharply in April and the first three weeks of May due to coronavirus lockdowns.

The company didn't offer specific guidance for the rest of the financial year, but said it anticipates having a clearer view at its half-year result in August.

The company said group volume declined by 33% in April and 26% in the first three weeks of May. Margin declines were more pronounced given shifts in channel and portfolio mix, particularly in its main market in Australia, Amatil said.

It expects tight cost management and reduced capital expenditure to partially mitigate the earnings impact.

"Whilst it is encouraging to see lockdown restrictions gradually being eased and some green shoots of improvement in trading conditions emerge, the reality is that economic recovery will take time and uncertainty remains," Managing Director Alison Watkins said.

She added that December quarter trading will be imperative to the company's full fiscal-year performance.

Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED 5.16% 8.96 End-of-day quote.-18.99%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY -0.31% 45.03 Delayed Quote.-18.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED
05:07pCoca-Cola Amatil Volumes Declined Sharply Amid Lockdowns
DJ
03:48aCOCA COLA AMATIL : Heads of Agreement signed to build recycling plant in Indones..
PU
04/16Coca-Cola Amatil Withdraws Dividend Guidance, Volume Fell Ahead of Easter
DJ
03/16COCA COLA AMATIL : Withdraws Earnings Guidance Due to Coronavirus
DJ
03/16COCA COLA AMATIL : Notice of dividend/distribution
PU
02/25COCA COLA AMATIL : Welcomes Circular Economy for Victoria
PU
02/25COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/19COCA COLA AMATIL : FY19 Profit Rises, Fueled by Coke No Sugar
DJ
2019COCA COLA AMATIL : switch to solar continues - 5,200 solar panels online at East..
PU
2019COCA COLA AMATIL : Indonesia secures five-year partnership with Kentucky Fried C..
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 4 590 M
EBIT 2020 533 M
Net income 2020 312 M
Debt 2020 1 340 M
Yield 2020 3,00%
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,71x
EV / Sales2021 1,54x
Capitalization 6 487 M
Chart COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola Amatil Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 9,23 AUD
Last Close Price 8,96 AUD
Spread / Highest target 11,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alison Mary Watkins Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Ilana Rachel Atlas Chairman
Paul Cooke CFO, General Manager-Financial Planning & Control
Debbie Nova Chief Information Officer
Krishnakumar Thirumalai Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED-18.99%4 026
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-18.65%193 399
KEURIG DR PEPPER-6.18%38 218
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED-8.58%11 842
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.-0.45%9 412
COCA-COLA HBC AG-26.94%8 311
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group