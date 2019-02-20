Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd    CCL   AU000000CCL2

COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD

(CCL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/20
8.36 AUD   -0.24%
07:06pCOCA COLA AMATIL : 2018 Full Year Results Report »
PU
07:01pCOCA COLA AMATIL : 2018 Full Year Results Notification of Dividend »
PU
07:01pCOCA COLA AMATIL : 2018 Full Year Results - Presentation »
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Coca Cola Amatil : 2018 Full Year Results »

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 06:36pm EST

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited ABN 26 004 139 397

ASX Release

21 February 2019

COCA-COLA AMATIL 2018 FULL YEAR RESULTS

RESULTS OVERVIEW

  • 2018 was a transition year for the Group with earnings impacted by the planned investment in our Accelerated Australian Growth Plan and the implementation of container deposit schemes, compounded by economic factors in Indonesia and operational challenges in Papua New Guinea

  • Underlying1earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations decreased by 3.9 per cent while EPS from continuing operations after non-trading items decreased by 7.0 per cent

  • Underlying1earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) from continuing operations of $634.5 million and underlying net profit after tax (NPAT) from continuing operations of $388.3 million each representing a decline of 6.5 per cent

  • Including the SPC impairment, statutory NPAT of $279.0 million, down 37.3 per cent

  • • Australian Beverages' earnings reflected additional investments in our Accelerated Australian Growth Planand were impacted by the implementation of container deposit schemes; many of our initiatives are gaining traction resulting in improving volume trajectory and volume share gains

  • • Despite the soft market conditions, weak currency and higher commodity prices impacting Indonesia'searnings, there are encouraging signs with volume growth from April onwards; Papua New Guinea experienced some operational issues which have now largely been resolved

  • New Zealand & Fiji delivered another year of strong EBIT growth underpinned by strong execution

  • Alcohol & Coffee achieved another year of double-digit EBIT growth while also funding investment in initiatives for our growth aspirations

  • Lower earnings for SPC and Corporate & Services segment, in line with the outlook we provided at our Investor Day in November 2018

  • Increased underlying net operating cash flow from continuing operations and underlying cash realisation from continuing operations of 107 percent for the year

  • Final dividend of 26.0 cents per share (2H17: 26.0 cents per share), franked to 50 per cent (2H17: 70 per cent franked), representing an underlying payout ratio of 87.6 per cent for the full year

1Underlying refers to statutory results adjusted to exclude non-trading items and discontinued operations.

Coca-Cola Amatil today reported its full year results for 2018, delivering underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) from continuing operations of $634.5 million and underlying net profit after tax (NPAT) from continuing operations of $388.3 million.

Group Managing Director Alison Watkins said 2018 was a transition year for the Group with earnings impacted by planned investment in the Accelerated Australian Growth Plan, the introduction of container deposit schemes, economic factors in Indonesia and operational challenges in PNG.

"We sawa strong year for the New Zealand, Fiji and Alcohol & Coffee businesses, while there are also positive signs for Australian Beverages with volume growth in Coca-Cola Trademark beverages in the second half,"Ms Watkins said.

"Despite the segment result there are also encouraging signs in Indonesia with volume growth over the last nine months of the year. However, as previously reported the Indonesian result was affected by soft market conditions, a weak currency and higher commodity prices. The business is strongly leveraged to capture future growth."

Australian Beverages

Australian Beverages'volume share increased for the year, in both sparkling and still beverages. Our earnings reflected the additional investment in our Accelerated Australian Growth Plan as well as the impact from container deposit schemes.

Ms Watkins said there was volume growth for Coca-Cola Trademark in the second half led by the continued success of Coca-Cola No Sugar. Low- and no-sugar cola achieved low-single digit volume growth for the year, accelerating in the second half. There was also strong volume growth in dairy and energy throughout the year.

"We continued to see consumer movement towardslow- and no-sugar choices. With the success of Coca-Cola No Sugar and low-or no-sugar options in all other major brands, we are well placed to capitalise on this trend," Ms Watkins said.

"We delivered volume share gains in the water category for the year. However, water volume declined in the second half following changes to promotional strategies with major customers."

New Zealand & Fiji

New Zealand delivered excellent results with revenue, volume and EBIT growth despite cycling a strong FY17 and unfavourable weather in December. The business delivered volume growth across sparkling and still categories with value share increases in both categories and volume growth across

all major channels. Fiji delivered revenue and volume growth in sparkling and stills across all channels.

Indonesia & Papua New Guinea

Ms Watkins said results in Indonesia were affected by soft market conditions, a weaker currency and higher commodity prices. Even with these challenges the business improved value share in sparkling beverages along with overall volume improvements since April. Papua New Guinea achieved revenue growth despite operational issues which were largely resolved in the second half.

Alcohol & Coffee

Alcohol achieved volume growth, high single-digit revenue growth and another year of double digit EBIT growth for the year. Spirits and premix grew ahead of market. Paradise Beverages continued to grow sales. Coffee grew revenue and volume for the year with positive drivers including coffee bean products and sales in grocery. EBIT performance reflected investment in international opportunities including in Indonesia. A new high value premium brand, SoCo Coffee Roasters, was also launched during the year.

SPC

On 30 November 2018, we announced we had concluded a strategic reviewof SPC's growth optionswith a decision to proceed towards divestment. We have received strong interest in SPC. Several non-binding indicative offers have been received and bidders are being shortlisted to proceed to the second round.

However, given the wide range of offers received, in terms of size and structure, and the inherent uncertainty of the financial outcome of the sale process, we believe it is prudent to recognise a non-cash impairment of the carrying value of SPC's net assets held for sale of $146.9 million before tax in the 2018 full year accounts. This has reducedthe carrying value of SPC's net assets held for sale asat 31 December 2018 to zero.

Outlook

Ms Watkins said the outlook remained consistent with what had been presented previously.

"2019 will be the second year of a two-year transition phase for the Group," Ms Watkins said.

"In Australian Beverages, we will be positioned for growth in 2020, with the completion of the additional $10 million of investment in our Accelerated Australian Growth Plan to increase our salesforce and, with container deposit schemes in NSW and Queensland substantially embedded by the end of 2019."

"We are encouraged by the volume growth in Indonesia from April 2018 and will continue to deliver our Accelerate to Transform strategy with additional direct marketing expenditure to be invested in 2019. However, current macroeconomic conditions, a weak Indonesian rupiah, higher commodity costs and current consumer spending trends are expected to continue."

"OurNew Zealand & Fiji, Papua New Guinea and Alcohol & Coffee businesses are expected to again deliver growth in line with our Shareholder Value Proposition."

"For the Corporate & Services segment, we expectan EBIT loss of $10 to $12 million for FY19 in line with the outlook provided in November 2018, due to lower property rental and services earnings, increased Group capability and investment in IT platforms."

"The Amatil Group is targeting a return to mid-single digit EPS growth from 2020, in line with our shareholder value proposition. Our level of performance depends on the success of revenue initiatives in Australia, Indonesian economic factors and regulatory conditions in each of our markets."

For further information:

Media

Investor Relations

Patrick Low

David Akers

Mobile: +61 447 121 838

Mobile: +61 412 944 577

Email:patrick.low@ccamatil.com

Email:david.akers@ccamatil.com

Liz McNamara

Ana Metelo

Mobile: +61 405 128 176

Mobile: +61 429 849 905

Email:liz.mcnamara@ccamatil.com

Email:ana.metelo@ccamatil.com

ABOUT COCA-COLA AMATIL

Coca-Cola Amatil is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of ready-to-drink non-alcohol and alcohol beverages, coffee and ready-to-eat food snacks in the Asia Pacific region. Coca-Cola Amatil is also the authorised manufacturer and distributor of The Coca-Cola Company's beverage brands in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia,Papua New Guinea and Samoa. Coca-Cola Amatil directly employs around 13,000 people and indirectly creates thousands more jobs across the supply chain, partnering with key suppliers to manufacture, package, sell and distribute its products. With access to around 270 million potential consumers through more than 950,000 active customers Coca-Cola Amatil is committed to leading through innovation and building a sustainable future and delivering long-term value to shareholders.

For more information, visitwww.ccamatil.com

Disclaimer

CCA - Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 23:35:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD
07:06pCOCA COLA AMATIL : 2018 Full Year Results Report »
PU
07:01pCOCA COLA AMATIL : 2018 Full Year Results Notification of Dividend »
PU
07:01pCOCA COLA AMATIL : 2018 Full Year Results - Presentation »
PU
06:36pCOCA COLA AMATIL : 2018 Full Year Results »
PU
06:11pCoca-Cola Amatil Profit Falls on SPC Writedown
DJ
02/18COCA COLA AMATIL : SPC Update »
PU
02/17Coca-Cola Amatil Forecasts A$120 Million Loss for SPC Unit
DJ
01/17COCA COLA AMATIL : Pizza does go better with Coke »
PU
01/16COCA COLA AMATIL : Cola Australia is phasing out plastic straws
AQ
01/15COCA COLA AMATIL : Grinders Coffee join the Tour Down Under »
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 4 958 M
EBIT 2018 627 M
Net income 2018 320 M
Debt 2018 1 472 M
Yield 2018 5,31%
P/E ratio 2018 19,23
P/E ratio 2019 16,44
EV / Sales 2018 1,52x
EV / Sales 2019 1,50x
Capitalization 6 067 M
Chart COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 8,20  AUD
Spread / Average Target -2,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alison Mary Watkins Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Ilana Rachel Atlas Chairman
Martyn Roberts Group Chief Financial Officer
Debbie Nova Chief Information Officer
Catherine Michelle Brenner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD2.32%4 345
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)-4.46%190 820
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC10.14%39 131
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD1.84%13 809
COCA-COLA HBC7.38%12 463
ARCA CONTINENTAL SAB DE CV-2.08%9 967
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.