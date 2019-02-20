Coca Cola Amatil : 2018 Full Year Results Notification of Dividend »

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

CCL - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday February 21, 2019

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.26000000

Ex Date

Tuesday February 26, 2019

Record Date

Wednesday February 27, 2019

Payment Date

Wednesday April 10, 2019

DRP election date

Thursday February 28, 2019 17:00:00

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type

ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code

CCL

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Thursday February 21, 2019

Registration Number

1.6 ASX +Security Code

CCL

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Monday December 31, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Wednesday February 27, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Tuesday February 26, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Wednesday April 10, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.26000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Yes

Full DRP

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

Amatil has a mandatory policy of paying dividends to Australian and New Zealand shareholders directly into Australian or New Zealand bank accounts.

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

NZD

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments To be provided by way of update once known.

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange rates not known, date for information Estimated or Actual? to be releasedActual

Monday March 18, 2019

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?

Yes

2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements

All security holders may provide Australian or New Zealand bank accounts and receive dividends in AUD or NZD

2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution

Thursday February 28, 2019 17:00:00

2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged

Shareholders may obtain the necessary direct credit forms from Amatil's Share Registry atcca@linkmarketservices .com.au

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution 3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated estimated at this time? amount per +security No AUD 3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security AUD 0.26000000 3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution 3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? franked? Yes No 3A.3 Percentage of ordinary 3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking dividend/distribution that is franked credit (%) 50.0000 % 30.0000 % 3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked 3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is amount per +security unfranked AUD 0.13000000 50.0000 % 3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount AUD 0.00000000 3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security AUD 0.13000000 Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?

Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP

Thursday February 28, 2019 17:00:00

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

Monday March 4, 2019

4A.3 DRP discount rate0.0000 %

End Date

Friday March 15, 2019

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

DRP price is calculated using daily volume weighted average market price (rounded down to nearest cent) of all Amatil Shares sold in ordinary course of trading on the ASX and Chi-X trading platforms during the period 4 March 2019 to 15 March 2019 (inclusive) being the 10 trading days commencing on the 3rd trading day after the Record Date

4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

AUD

Wednesday April 10, 2019

4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue?

No

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?

Yes

4A.11a Conditions for DRP participation

Participation in the DRP is not currently available to residents of the USA

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan ruleshttps://www.ccamatil.com/en/our-company/corporate-governance

4A.13 Further information about the DRP

Shareholders may obtain further information from Amatil's Share Registry atcca@linkmarketservices.com.auor phone +61 1300 554 474

Part 5 - Further information

