Coca Cola Amatil : 2018 Full Year Results Notification of Dividend »

Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Summary
Entity name
COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
CCL - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday February 21, 2019
Distribution Amount
AUD 0.26000000
Ex Date
Tuesday February 26, 2019
Record Date
Wednesday February 27, 2019
Payment Date
Wednesday April 10, 2019
DRP election date
Thursday February 28, 2019 17:00:00
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED
1.2 Registered Number Type
ACN
1.3 ASX issuer code
CCL
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement
Thursday February 21, 2019
Registration Number
1.6 ASX +Security Code
CCL
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Monday December 31, 2018
2A.4 +Record Date
Wednesday February 27, 2019
2A.5 Ex Date
Tuesday February 26, 2019
2A.6 Payment Date
Wednesday April 10, 2019
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approvalCourt approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
AUD 0.26000000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
Yes
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?
2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution
Yes
Full DRP
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 2B - Currency Information
2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).
Yes
2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements
Amatil has a mandatory policy of paying dividends to Australian and New Zealand shareholders directly into Australian or New Zealand bank accounts.
2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:
NZD - New Zealand Dollar
NZD
-
2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments
To be provided by way of update once known.
-
2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange rates not known, date for information Estimated or Actual? to be releasedActual
Monday March 18, 2019
2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?
Yes
2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements
All security holders may provide Australian or New Zealand bank accounts and receive dividends in AUD or NZD
2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution
Thursday February 28, 2019 17:00:00
2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged
Shareholders may obtain the necessary direct credit forms from Amatil's Share Registry atcca@linkmarketservices .com.au
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
|
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution
|
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated
|
estimated at this time?
|
amount per +security
|
No
|
AUD
|
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per
|
security
|
AUD 0.26000000
|
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution
|
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully
|
franked?
|
franked?
|
Yes
|
No
|
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary
|
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking
|
dividend/distribution that is franked
|
credit (%)
|
50.0000 %
|
30.0000 %
|
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked
|
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is
|
amount per +security
|
unfranked
|
AUD 0.13000000
|
50.0000 %
|
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked
|
amount per +security excluding conduit foreign
|
income amount
|
AUD 0.00000000
|
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit
|
foreign income amount per security
|
AUD 0.13000000
|
Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?
Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP
Thursday February 28, 2019 17:00:00
4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price
Start Date
Monday March 4, 2019
4A.3 DRP discount rate0.0000 %
End Date
Friday March 15, 2019
4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology
DRP price is calculated using daily volume weighted average market price (rounded down to nearest cent) of all Amatil Shares sold in ordinary course of trading on the ASX and Chi-X trading platforms during the period 4 March 2019 to 15 March 2019 (inclusive) being the 10 trading days commencing on the 3rd trading day after the Record Date
4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):
4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date
AUD
Wednesday April 10, 2019
4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue?
No
4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?
No
4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?
No
4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?
Yes
4A.11a Conditions for DRP participation
Participation in the DRP is not currently available to residents of the USA
4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan ruleshttps://www.ccamatil.com/en/our-company/corporate-governance
4A.13 Further information about the DRP
Shareholders may obtain further information from Amatil's Share Registry atcca@linkmarketservices.com.auor phone +61 1300 554 474
Part 5 - Further information
5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary