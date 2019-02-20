Coca Cola Amatil : 2018 Full Year Results - Presentation »

2018
FULL YEAR RESULTS
21 February 2019
Alison WatkinsGroup Managing Director
Martyn RobertsGroup Chief Financial Officer
David Akers
Group Head of Investor Relations
DISCLAIMER
Coca-Cola Amatil advises that these presentation slides and any relatedmaterials and cross referenced information, contain forward looking statementswhich may be subject to significant uncertainties outside of Coca-Cola Amatil'scontrol.
No representation is made as to the accuracy or reliability of forward looking statements or the assumptions on which they are based.
Actual future events may vary from these forward looking statements and youare cautioned not to place reliance on any forward looking statement.
AGENDA
Result Overview
Alison Watkins
Shareholder Value Proposition
Alison Watkins
Additional Developments
Alison Watkins
Business Performance
Financials
Sustainability & Outlook
Questions & Answers
Martyn Roberts
GROUPPERFORMANCE
Alison WatkinsGroup Managing Director
2018 FULL YEAR RESULT OVERVIEW
2018 was a transition year for the Group with earnings impacted by the planned investment in our Accelerated Australian Growth Plan and the implementation of container deposit schemes, compounded by economic factors in Indonesia and operational challenges in PNG
Underlying1earnings per share from continuing operations (EPS) decreased by 3.9 per cent while EPS from continuing operations after non-trading items decreased by 7.0 per cent
Underlying1earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) from continuing operations of $634.5 million and underlying net profit after tax (NPAT) from continuing operations of $388.3 million each representing a decline of 6.5 per cent
Including the SPC impairment, statutory NPAT of $279.0 million, down 37.3 per cent
Australian Beverages' earnings reflected additional investments in our Accelerated Australian Growth Plan and were impacted by theimplementation of container deposit schemes; many of our initiatives are gaining traction resulting in improving volume trajectory and volume share gains
Despite the soft market conditions, weak currency and higher commodity prices impacting Indonesia's earnings, there are encouraging signs withvolume growth from April onwards; Papua New Guinea experienced some operational issues which have now largely been resolved
New Zealand & Fiji delivered another year of strong EBIT growth underpinned by strong execution
Alcohol & Coffee achieved another year of double-digit EBIT growth while also funding investment in initiatives for our growth aspirations
Lower earnings for SPC and Corporate & Services segment, in line with the outlook we provided at our Investor Day in November 2018
Increased underlying net operating cash flow from continuing operations and underlying cash realisation from continuing operations of 107 percentfor the year
Final dividend of 26.0 cents per share (2H17: 26.0 cents per share), franked to 50 per cent, representing an underlying payout ratio of 87.6 per cent on a continuing operations basis for the full year
1. Underlying refers to statutory results adjusted to exclude non-trading items and discontinued operations.