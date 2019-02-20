Coca Cola Amatil : 2018 Full Year Results - Presentation »

2018

FULL YEAR RESULTS

21 February 2019

Alison WatkinsGroup Managing Director

Martyn RobertsGroup Chief Financial Officer

David Akers

Group Head of Investor Relations

GROUPPERFORMANCE

Alison WatkinsGroup Managing Director

2018 FULL YEAR RESULT OVERVIEW

2018 was a transition year for the Group with earnings impacted by the planned investment in our Accelerated Australian Growth Plan and the implementation of container deposit schemes, compounded by economic factors in Indonesia and operational challenges in PNG

Underlying1earnings per share from continuing operations (EPS) decreased by 3.9 per cent while EPS from continuing operations after non-trading items decreased by 7.0 per cent

Underlying1earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) from continuing operations of $634.5 million and underlying net profit after tax (NPAT) from continuing operations of $388.3 million each representing a decline of 6.5 per cent

Including the SPC impairment, statutory NPAT of $279.0 million, down 37.3 per cent

Australian Beverages' earnings reflected additional investments in our Accelerated Australian Growth Plan and were impacted by theimplementation of container deposit schemes; many of our initiatives are gaining traction resulting in improving volume trajectory and volume share gains

Despite the soft market conditions, weak currency and higher commodity prices impacting Indonesia's earnings, there are encouraging signs withvolume growth from April onwards; Papua New Guinea experienced some operational issues which have now largely been resolved

New Zealand & Fiji delivered another year of strong EBIT growth underpinned by strong execution

Alcohol & Coffee achieved another year of double-digit EBIT growth while also funding investment in initiatives for our growth aspirations

Lower earnings for SPC and Corporate & Services segment, in line with the outlook we provided at our Investor Day in November 2018

Increased underlying net operating cash flow from continuing operations and underlying cash realisation from continuing operations of 107 percentfor the year

Final dividend of 26.0 cents per share (2H17: 26.0 cents per share), franked to 50 per cent, representing an underlying payout ratio of 87.6 per cent on a continuing operations basis for the full year