Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd    CCL   AU000000CCL2

COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD

(CCL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/20
8.36 AUD   -0.24%
07:06pCOCA COLA AMATIL : 2018 Full Year Results Report »
PU
07:01pCOCA COLA AMATIL : 2018 Full Year Results Notification of Dividend »
PU
07:01pCOCA COLA AMATIL : 2018 Full Year Results - Presentation »
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Coca Cola Amatil : 2018 Full Year Results - Presentation »

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 07:01pm EST

2018

FULL YEAR RESULTS

21 February 2019

Alison WatkinsGroup Managing Director

Martyn RobertsGroup Chief Financial Officer

David Akers

Group Head of Investor Relations

DISCLAIMER

Coca-Cola Amatil advises that these presentation slides and any relatedmaterials and cross referenced information, contain forward looking statementswhich may be subject to significant uncertainties outside of Coca-Cola Amatil'scontrol.

No representation is made as to the accuracy or reliability of forward looking statements or the assumptions on which they are based.

Actual future events may vary from these forward looking statements and youare cautioned not to place reliance on any forward looking statement.

AGENDA

Result Overview

Alison Watkins

Shareholder Value Proposition

Alison Watkins

Additional Developments

Alison Watkins

Business Performance

Financials

Sustainability & Outlook

Questions & Answers

Martyn Roberts

GROUPPERFORMANCE

Alison WatkinsGroup Managing Director

2018 FULL YEAR RESULT OVERVIEW

2018 was a transition year for the Group with earnings impacted by the planned investment in our Accelerated Australian Growth Plan and the implementation of container deposit schemes, compounded by economic factors in Indonesia and operational challenges in PNG

Underlying1earnings per share from continuing operations (EPS) decreased by 3.9 per cent while EPS from continuing operations after non-trading items decreased by 7.0 per cent

Underlying1earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) from continuing operations of $634.5 million and underlying net profit after tax (NPAT) from continuing operations of $388.3 million each representing a decline of 6.5 per cent

Including the SPC impairment, statutory NPAT of $279.0 million, down 37.3 per cent

Australian Beverages' earnings reflected additional investments in our Accelerated Australian Growth Plan and were impacted by theimplementation of container deposit schemes; many of our initiatives are gaining traction resulting in improving volume trajectory and volume share gains

Despite the soft market conditions, weak currency and higher commodity prices impacting Indonesia's earnings, there are encouraging signs withvolume growth from April onwards; Papua New Guinea experienced some operational issues which have now largely been resolved

New Zealand & Fiji delivered another year of strong EBIT growth underpinned by strong execution

Alcohol & Coffee achieved another year of double-digit EBIT growth while also funding investment in initiatives for our growth aspirations

Lower earnings for SPC and Corporate & Services segment, in line with the outlook we provided at our Investor Day in November 2018

Increased underlying net operating cash flow from continuing operations and underlying cash realisation from continuing operations of 107 percentfor the year

Final dividend of 26.0 cents per share (2H17: 26.0 cents per share), franked to 50 per cent, representing an underlying payout ratio of 87.6 per cent on a continuing operations basis for the full year

1. Underlying refers to statutory results adjusted to exclude non-trading items and discontinued operations.

Disclaimer

CCA - Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 00:00:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD
07:06pCOCA COLA AMATIL : 2018 Full Year Results Report »
PU
07:01pCOCA COLA AMATIL : 2018 Full Year Results Notification of Dividend »
PU
07:01pCOCA COLA AMATIL : 2018 Full Year Results - Presentation »
PU
06:36pCOCA COLA AMATIL : 2018 Full Year Results »
PU
06:11pCoca-Cola Amatil Profit Falls on SPC Writedown
DJ
02/18COCA COLA AMATIL : SPC Update »
PU
02/17Coca-Cola Amatil Forecasts A$120 Million Loss for SPC Unit
DJ
01/17COCA COLA AMATIL : Pizza does go better with Coke »
PU
01/16COCA COLA AMATIL : Cola Australia is phasing out plastic straws
AQ
01/15COCA COLA AMATIL : Grinders Coffee join the Tour Down Under »
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 4 958 M
EBIT 2018 627 M
Net income 2018 320 M
Debt 2018 1 472 M
Yield 2018 5,31%
P/E ratio 2018 19,23
P/E ratio 2019 16,44
EV / Sales 2018 1,52x
EV / Sales 2019 1,50x
Capitalization 6 067 M
Chart COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 8,20  AUD
Spread / Average Target -2,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alison Mary Watkins Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Ilana Rachel Atlas Chairman
Martyn Roberts Group Chief Financial Officer
Debbie Nova Chief Information Officer
Catherine Michelle Brenner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD2.32%4 345
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)-4.46%190 820
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC10.14%39 131
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD1.84%13 809
COCA-COLA HBC7.38%12 463
ARCA CONTINENTAL SAB DE CV-2.08%9 967
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.