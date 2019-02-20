Coca Cola Amatil : 2018 Full Year Results Report »

PO Box 1895
North Sydney NSW 2060, Australia ccamatil.com
21 February 2019
Market Announcements Office ASX Limited
Exchange Centre 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000
Dear Sir/Madam
2018 FINANCIAL AND STATUTORY REPORTS
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 4.3A, Iattachthe 2018 Financial and Statutory Reports (incorporating Appendix 4E requirements) for Coca-Cola Amatil Limited.
A briefing will be held at 10.00am (AEST) on Thursday, 21 February 2019 following the release of the announcements. This briefing will be webcast and can be accessed via our website atwww.ccamatil.com.
Yours faithfully
Jane Bowd
Group Company Secretary & Corporate Counsel
70
CONTENTS
Coca-Cola Amatil Limited and its subsidiaries
Page
Operating and Financial Review 1
Appendix 4E-Key Matters 1
Principal Activities 2
Our Vision and Values 2
Our Group Strategy 2
Our Shareholder Value Proposition 4
Our Brand Partners 6
Our Business Segments 8
Group Performance 12
2018 Performance and 2019 Priorities & Outlook
Australian Beverages 15
New Zealand & Fiji 18
Indonesia & Papua New Guinea 19
Alcohol & Coffee 20
Corporate & Services 22
Financial Commentary 23
Group Outlook and Targets 26
Sustainability Strategy 27
Business and Sustainability Risks 30
Directors' Report 33
Remuneration Report 38
Financial Report 61
Independent Auditor'sReport 109
Auditor's Independence Declaration114
Glossary 115
