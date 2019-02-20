Log in
Coca Cola Amatil : 2018 Full Year Results Report

02/20/2019

PO Box 1895

North Sydney NSW 2060, Australia ccamatil.com

21 February 2019

Market Announcements Office ASX Limited

Exchange Centre 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam

2018 FINANCIAL AND STATUTORY REPORTS

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 4.3A, Iattachthe 2018 Financial and Statutory Reports (incorporating Appendix 4E requirements) for Coca-Cola Amatil Limited.

A briefing will be held at 10.00am (AEST) on Thursday, 21 February 2019 following the release of the announcements. This briefing will be webcast and can be accessed via our website atwww.ccamatil.com.

Yours faithfully

Jane Bowd

Group Company Secretary & Corporate Counsel

CONTENTS

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited and its subsidiaries

Page

Operating and Financial Review 1

Appendix 4E-Key Matters 1

Principal Activities 2

Our Vision and Values 2

Our Group Strategy 2

Our Shareholder Value Proposition 4

Our Brand Partners 6

Our Business Segments 8

Group Performance 12

2018 Performance and 2019 Priorities & Outlook

Australian Beverages 15

New Zealand & Fiji 18

Indonesia & Papua New Guinea 19

Alcohol & Coffee 20

Corporate & Services 22

Financial Commentary 23

Group Outlook and Targets 26

Sustainability Strategy 27

Business and Sustainability Risks 30

Directors' Report 33

Remuneration Report 38

Financial Report 61

Independent Auditor'sReport 109

Auditor's Independence Declaration114

Glossary 115

For further information in relation to this report, please contact:Media

Patrick Low

Mobile: +61 447 121 838

Email:patrick.low@ccamatil.com

Investor Relations

David Akers

Mobile: +61 412 944 577

Email:david.akers@ccamatil.com

Liz McNamara

Mobile: +61 405 128 176

Email:liz.mcnamara@ccamatil.com

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited

Ana Metelo

Mobile: +61 429 849 905

Email:ana.metelo@ccamatil.com

Disclaimer

CCA - Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
